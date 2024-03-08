Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, which is about celebrating a woman’s success and to promote gender equality. Here are few extraordinary women who have done continuous work to inspire us with their strength and journey.
1. Neha Mohanty is the Founder of StarFishGlobal Communications LLP
Neha Mohanty is the Founder of StarFishGlobal Communications LLP, a PR agency that helps brands get noticed. With over a decade of PR experience, Neha understands how to make your brand stand out. She has a proven track record in understanding client needs and devising an effective media strategy that helps you get the desired media coverage. StarFishGlobal Communications LLP is an agency specializing in media relations, brand building, content creation, social media management, and digital media services, it is your one-stop solution for all PR and marketing needs. With a wide network of exclusive press contacts, StarFish can help you secure media coverage for your brand in top newspapers, magazines, TV, and online media platforms across India.
2. Ashirbani Roy, Founder, CEO Aashirs
In a remarkable move toward women's empowerment and sustainable entrepreneurship, Ashirbani Roy has founded Aashirs, a pioneering social enterprise that stands out for its dedication to upskilling marginalized communities through the art of jewelry making. Based in India, Aashirs isn't just a brand; it's a movement that champions the cause of rural women, marginalized individuals, and people with disabilities, offering them not just skills but sustainable livelihoods. This venture takes pride in being wholly women-run and led, epitomizing the power of women leadership. Ashirbani's vision transcends mere business—it's about dignifying craftsmanship and creating flexible working opportunities for those in need. Aashirs stands as a testament to how social enterprises can intertwine artistry, commerce, and social good, thereby weaving a new narrative of empowerment and self reliance.
3. Deepika Sharma, Co-Founder, Hempstrol Pharma
Ms. Deepika Sharma, the co-founder of Hempstrol Pharma, embarked on an unexpected path, transitioning from an unexplored world of the medical cannabis industry to becoming a pioneer in providing premium hemp and medical cannabis products, improving the lives of countless patients. Ancient Ayurvedic texts have documented the therapeutic benefits of these compounds for centuries, and Hempstrol has carefully formulated its products to incorporate these principles while adhering to modern standardization practices. Her unwavering belief in the health benefits of cannabinoids earned her recognition as an "Inspiring Women of Rajasthan 2021" on International Women’s Day and led her company to become the first in India to offer medical cannabis products for humans and pets, well under the purview of law in India.
4. Alka Pandey, Senior Manager AI Analytics Platform, Unilever Industries Pvt Ltd
Alka Pandey, renowned for being one of the top 10 Data Scientists in India, leads the AI Initiatives at Unilever with more than 10 years of industry experience in the field of Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. She has previously worked with companies like Schneider Electric, Bridgei2i Analytics, and Cognizant Technology Solutions. She has trained/mentored more than 8000 people globally over the last 5 years. Her exemplary skills have led her to be awarded the prestigious "40 under 40 Data Scientists" by Analytics India Magazine, "Emerging leader in Data by Quantic India" and "Thought Leader in AI" by Global AI Hub, Switzerland, and many such awards are under her name. She is also a poet and a published author of the book “Grey"
Advertisement
5. Mrs. Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer, Rusan Pharma
Mrs. Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer at Rusan Pharma has emerged as a trailblazer in pharmaceutical marketing. Over the past decade, Mrs. Saxena has steered the strategic direction of the company's domestic operations with unwavering commitment and expertise. Malavika joined Rusan Pharma in 2014 and under her strategic guidance, the company has achieved significant milestones. One such prominent milestone was the successful launch of 2baconil Nicotine Transdermal Patches, which carved a niche in the Indian market for Nicotine Replacement Therapy, pioneering the patch category. Outside work, Malavika is also a fitness enthusiast. Her passion for a healthy lifestyle extends beyond personal interest, as she champions initiatives within Rusan Pharma to create a healthier work environment.
6. Shweta Sharma, Founder & Creative Head, Amaryllis
Shweta Sharma, a seasoned business consultant, fearlessly followed her heart's calling to create designer handmade footwear. Amidst the pandemic's turmoil, she embraced the challenge and founded Amaryllis for her in 2019,a traditional footwear company. With unwavering determination, Shweta combined her expertise with her passion, crafting exquisite juttis that celebrated tradition and artistry. Despite the uncertainties, she persevered, turning obstacles into opportunities. Amaryllis quickly gained recognition globally for its unique designs and quality craftsmanship, becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration during challenging times. Her entrepreneurial spirit and resilience not only transformed her dream into reality but also inspired others to pursue their passions fearlessly. Today, Amaryllis stands as a testament to her courage and creativity, showcasing the power of following one's dreams.
7. Dr. Shradha Malik - CEO & Founder of Athena Behavioral Health
Dr. Shradha Malik stands as a luminary in the dynamic landscape of mental health treatment in India. In 2021, Dr. Malik unveiled Athena, a visionary initiative that swiftly blossomed into four centers across Delhi NCR within a mere three years. Her pioneering approach has not only earned plaudits from psychiatric experts and patients alike but also serves as a sterling exemplar of attaining product-market synergy in the psychiatric domain.
Noteworthy among her achievements is the inauguration of the inaugural female-only psychiatric center, a groundbreaking endeavor that underscores Dr. Malik's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of women navigating psychiatric challenges.
Beyond her clinical endeavors, Dr. Malik's advocacy extends to the TEDx stage, where she challenges and reshapes societal perceptions surrounding mental health. Recognized as India's CareHero 2023 by the esteemed Good Glamm Group, Dr. Malik's empathetic ethos infuses every facet of Athena's operations, from patient-centric care to organizational philosophy.
8. Ms. Mahima Gupta, Co-Founder, bhu botanicals
Mahima Gupta, the visionary founder behind bhu botanicals, started her company with a passion for clean beauty that burns brighter than the sun on a summer's day. Frustrated by a market overflowing with questionable claims around “herbal” and sky-high prices, she was faced with the daunting task of navigating through a sea of labels. That’s when Mahima realized that finding genuine products inspired by her home country's rich traditions was like searching for a needle in a haystack. Combining her vision with expert formulation and a commitment to using ECOCERT ingredients, Mahima launched bhu botanicals – a haven for affordable and effective skincare backed by science minus mineral oil, sulphate, and paraben. Skincare aficionado or a newbie dipping your toes into the skincare world? bhu botanicals has got you covered.
9. Ms. Ruchika Bhagat - MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co
CA Ruchika Bhagat, a distinguished professional, Alumnus of University of Delhi became a member of ICAI in 1998. Expertise in Business Advisory, Taxation, Regulatory Compliance, and Risk Advisory, she is renowned for facilitating the establishment of foreign businesses in India. Her role extends to ensuring smooth compliance and lawful operations for international clients. Beyond her professional achievements, she showcases thought leadership through TEDx participation and appearances on National news channels. Having 26 years of experience, Mrs. Bhagat has catalysed the growth of numerous businesses globally, collaborating with companies from the UK, USA, Italy, China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and more. Her passion for business growth and sustainability is evident in her genuine dedication to fostering success. In essence, CA Ruchika Bhagat is a dynamic and influential professional who has left an indelible mark on the financial landscape through strategic guidance, commitment to compliance, and unwavering dedication to business growth, both domestic and international. She is the pillar of her company organisation.