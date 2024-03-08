7. Dr. Shradha Malik - CEO & Founder of Athena Behavioral Health

Dr. Shradha Malik stands as a luminary in the dynamic landscape of mental health treatment in India. In 2021, Dr. Malik unveiled Athena, a visionary initiative that swiftly blossomed into four centers across Delhi NCR within a mere three years. Her pioneering approach has not only earned plaudits from psychiatric experts and patients alike but also serves as a sterling exemplar of attaining product-market synergy in the psychiatric domain.

Noteworthy among her achievements is the inauguration of the inaugural female-only psychiatric center, a groundbreaking endeavor that underscores Dr. Malik's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of women navigating psychiatric challenges.

Beyond her clinical endeavors, Dr. Malik's advocacy extends to the TEDx stage, where she challenges and reshapes societal perceptions surrounding mental health. Recognized as India's CareHero 2023 by the esteemed Good Glamm Group, Dr. Malik's empathetic ethos infuses every facet of Athena's operations, from patient-centric care to organizational philosophy.