Rajul Patkar, Founder & CEO of Proximal Soilsens Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Rajul Patkar is a beacon of innovation in agricultural technology, with a career marked by visionary leadership and ground-breaking scientific achievements. Armed with a PhD, her journey commenced as a mere concept, evolving into revolutionary soil testing technology over the span of a decade. Driven by her passion for agriculture and technology, she tirelessly pursued her vision of revolutionizing farming practices through cutting-edge solutions. Her exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have earned her prestigious awards, including the BIRAC SPARSH Award and DST Nidhi Prayas, while also being featured in BetterIndia. Notably, she received the esteemed Women Entrepreneur Award from SheThePeople, further solidifying her status as a role model for aspiring women entrepreneurs. Dr. Rajul Patkar's remarkable achievements inspire the next generation of innovators to push the boundaries of agricultural innovation and make a lasting impact on sustainable farming practices.

Supriya Sawant: Founder & CEO of HR-Innovate

Supriya Sawant is a seasoned HR professional and entrepreneur, boasting a distinguished career spanning two decades, where she has made significant contributions to organizational growth and development. Demonstrating exceptional acumen in understanding the complexities of the corporate landscape, Supriya has played a pivotal role in shaping organizational cultures, fostering employee engagement, and implementing strategic HR initiatives aligned with business objectives. Her leadership in HR is characterized by a commitment to creating inclusive and employee-centric workplaces, evident through her expertise in talent acquisition, employee relations, and performance management, which has led to the formation of high-performing teams and nurturing positive work environments. Transitioning boldly into entrepreneurship, Supriya founded her own venture, reflecting her dedication to addressing HR challenges with innovative solutions. With a unique blend of experience, passion, and forward-thinking, Supriya embodies agility and vision in the entrepreneurial landscape, serving as an inspiring figure in both HR and entrepreneurship, driven by a commitment to organizational and personal excellence.

Shubhangi Gupta: Founder of SportVot

Shubhangi Gupta, the Co-founder and CMO of SportVot, is a seasoned digital marketing and branding executive with approximately 8 years of experience. Having developed over 40 brands, including marquee ones, Shubhangi has also successfully founded two other startups, EthKnits, an online handicraft boutique, and Nite Owls, a digital marketing agency specializing in startups. With SportVot, Shubhangi aims to revolutionize sports broadcasting and talent discovery at the grassroots level, enabling local sports bodies to monetize their properties and connect brands with grassroots communities through sports. SportVot's extensive reach spans over 100,000 games across 65+ cities in India and 16+ countries globally, featuring 300,000+ athletes and partnering with 18+ brands to empower the grassroots sports ecosystem in India. In her role, Shubhangi spearheads marketing, content creation, monetization, and brand partnerships, driving innovative approaches to domestic sports marketing to challenge traditional mindsets.

Ms. Anooja Bashir, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexiCloud

Ms. Anooja Bashir, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexiCloud, is a seasoned entrepreneur and a Marketing & Branding specialist, she is revered as a prominent business leader and mentor, having steered over 25 startups and SMEs to prosperity. Acknowledged by esteemed publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fortune India for her innovative prowess, she embarked on her entrepreneurial voyage with Ourea, a Kochi-based branding and IT firm, and co-founded FlexiCloud, a leading managed cloud hosting solution. Her illustrious career boasts numerous accolades, including multiple 40 under 40 awards for Women in Tech, and she is a sought-after speaker at TEDx and Josh events. Holding key positions such as State President for Branding at CII-IWN and National Council member at WICCI, she ardently advocates for diversity and inclusion, while her impactful initiatives through NGOs like Anooja Initiatives and Need Global Foundation empower women and children worldwide. Truly an inspirational icon in the industry.