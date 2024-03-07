Arpita Rao, heads corporate Communications at a Global EdTech Company, and has 15 years of experience in the Communications industry. Rao’s expertise lies in strategizing and planning communication campaigns . Rao Shares her journey “As I approach the milestone of turning 40 with 15 years in the field of communication, I reflect on the lessons learned and the journey ahead. Amid life's hustle and bustle, I've come to realize the importance of prioritizing self-love and self-pride. With this milestone, I reaffirm my commitment to putting myself first, continuing to learn, and embracing life's adventures. To all the women navigating their paths, remember to celebrate yourselves every day

5. Nikita Kumawat, MD of Brandworks

Nikita Kumawat is the MD of Brandworks. Nikita Kumawat is a dynamic entrepreneur with a strong academic background. Armed with a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree, and pursued Master of Business Administration (MBA), further enriching her skill set. Under Nikita's dynamic leadership, Brandworks has set new standards for excellence and innovation, becoming a trusted partner for clients worldwide. The company's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, coupled with its emphasis on sustainability and responsible business practices, has earned it a reputation for reliability.Nikita's visionary approach have positioned Brandworks as a leader in the field, driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the world of electronics manufacturing.

6. Ms. Shraddha Malpani, Philanthropist & Entrepreneur

In the dynamic landscape of leadership roles to cherish in 2024, Ms. Shraddha Malpani stands out as a beacon of inspiration and change. As the entrepreneurial force behind Madhuram Charitable Trust, Ms. Malpani has dedicated herself to uplifting the lives of the marginalized, especially focusing on specially-gifted individuals.Through initiatives like providing therapies, hearing aids, and prosthetic legs, she has pioneered change in the realm of philanthropy. Her commitment to the cause is deeply personal, being the mother of a special child herself. Acknowledged for her outstanding contributions, Ms. Malpani has been honored with the IPRA Award for Innovation and the Times CSR Award, underscoring her dedication to making a positive impact.

7. Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, Director at Social Buzz

Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, as a Director at Social Buzz, has helped grow numerous brands and navigated through the journey of advertising with persistence and acumen. What is notable is that she carries not just the 'agency experience' but has been on the other side of the table too. Her 'client side experience' as a core member of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's team is quite riveting she has successfully executed and handled global campaigns in the Development sector. With successful case studies across the sectors of architecture, textiles, automotive, IT, FMCG and many more, Mrs. Nidhi Saxena loves to keep up and implement all the latest trends.

8. Mallika Das, Chartered Accountant.

Mallika Das is a Chartered Accountant with 15 years of success of achieving revenue, profit and business growth objectives. A strategic planner with proven ability to improve operations, strive for maximizing profits through solid financial management, cost reductions, internal controls and productivity / efficiency improvements. Her operational excellence and sound knowledge of hotel operations are unmatchable. Highly competent in maintaining sound audit exposure through usage of SOP, approved tools, process, and systematic evaluation methodologies Highly instrumental in dealing with Administrative people, Tax departments, Banks, Financial Institutions, Auditors and Solicitors Love working under challenging environment with a positive attitude to excel in all assignments entrusted with in order to make a meaningful contribution to the organization.

9. Lipi Goyal EMCEE & Entrepreneur

An anchor-actor- podcaster & a public speaking coach, Lipi Goyal is a known name in the experiential world for her ability to establish an instant connect with her audience. Fast progressing on the path of success in India’s showbiz, her ability to permeate beneath what meets the eye, is at the heart of any event she has hosted. Ms Goyal, bagged the coveted ‘Gold Award’ in ‘Best Emcee’ category by the Event Management Federation (EMF Global) at their recently held ‘ACE Awards 2021’. Her quick comprehension of event’s key messages and themes have been infusing life on stage in India and abroad making her as one of the most sought-after ‘Master of Ceremony’.

10. Manyyaa Adlakkha, Founder Vastu Guru Manyyaa

Vastuguru Manyyaa is a renowned Astro-Numerologist, Vastu Expert, Motivational Speaker, NLP Practitioner, Tarot Card reader and a Switch Word Expert, who has been practicing for more than a decade. Her pioneering work in bringing Astro numerology to a much-dignified status, even among the rationalists has earned her great recognition. Today she has a huge client base from different walks of life and from across the country.

She is quite popular among many celebrities and politicians of India and has also contributed her thoughts and predictions to some reputed media houses. Her mission is to provide authentic services based on the ancient Indian knowledge clubbed with modern science so that she can enrich the lives of people and they can lead a fulfilling life.