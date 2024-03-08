In her current role as COO at Two99, Arti seamlessly combines her early expertise in elevating client brands with a holistic approach to e-commerce. Beyond metrics and conversions, she comprehends the intricacies of team dynamics and company-wide objectives, solidifying her position as a driving force in the industry.

On this Women's Day, Arti Chaudhary not only stands as a professional but also symbolizes empowerment. Her journey serves as a narrative of women breaking barriers, illustrating that the shift from specialist to leader is not merely a professional transition but a transformative story inspiring others in the dynamic world of digital marketing.

Sanjana Raghu Amberkar

Sanjana Raghu Amberkar is a dedicated advocate of natural solutions for skincare challenges. Armed with an MBA and a diploma in natural skincare formulation from the School of Natural Skincare & Anti-Aging formulation from Formula Botanica.

Sanjana's journey began when she struggled to find suitable skincare products for her teenage daughter. Disheartened by the chemical-laden options available in the market, she recognized the widespread challenge faced by mothers across India. Motivated by a mother's concern, Sanjana, along with her husband, took matters into their own hands and established PHASES, a plastic-neutral skincare brand designed specifically for teenagers.

PHASES products, aiming to provide safe alternatives, can be found on their official website, Amazon, and Suspire. Notably, the brand has joined forces with Recircle to recycle more plastic than they consume. Additionally, they are actively involved in a tree plantation mission, contributing to the creation of a more environmentally friendly planet.

Sanjana's commitment to offering natural skincare solutions has not only addressed a common concern for mothers but has also paved the way for a sustainable and eco-conscious brand in the form of PHASES.

Mansi Poddar

Mansi Poddar is a caring psychotherapist with over 14 years of experience, specialising in trauma therapy using somatic and narrative practices. She obtained her Master's degree in Counselling for Mental Health and Wellness from New York University in 2009 and has been providing quality psychotherapy globally.

Mansi is well-versed in addressing various issues such as childhood trauma, self-growth, anxiety, life challenges, sexuality, women's concerns, grief counselling, premarital counselling, anger management and other life challenges. . She is also a queer affirmative therapist and has trained in suicide prevention.

Mansi has openly spoken about her own struggles through a brut and josh talk which has over 12 million views collectively . She has also been featured in better india, nas daily and over 30+ publications. In 2017 she won an award by SRL laboratories for her work as a psychotherapist. With Mansi, you can find a safe space to navigate and understand your struggles to heal, grow, thrive.

Monisha Krishna

Meet Monisha Krishna, the Co-Founder of Sacred Groves, a Social Enterprise that works to protect forests and natural habitats all around the world. Prior to dedicating her time to this important cause, Monisha gained valuable experience in Development Finance. She took a break from her career to focus on raising her children, finding inspiration in the collective power of ordinary people joining forces to make a meaningful difference. Monisha is passionate about making a positive impact on the environment and is motivated by the idea that when people come together, they can create a significant difference. In addition to her environmental advocacy, Monisha has a creative side. In her free time, she enjoys pottery and nature based travels.

Monisha has shared her insights and experiences through public speaking engagements. In June 2023, she served as the Keynote Speaker for Khaleej Times, UAE "The Journey to Net Zero 2023." She was also invited to the inaugural "Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum" at COP28 UAE last year as a representative of the social sector. Furthermore she is also a part of the WEF Global Shapers Community mentoring students from Oxford and Cambridge University.

Through her various endeavours, Monisha is making a meaningful contribution to environmental conservation and inspiring positive change.

Rajiee M Shinde

Rajiee M Shinde, Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner is a seasoned media professional who has played a key role in steering businesses towards profitability and sustained growth within the media industry. In her role as CEO, Rajiee successfully launched the Showbox Channel, "Apna Music Apna Swag," transforming it into a top 3 National Music TV Channel within just seven months. She designed & launched the first ever Punjabi Music channel ETC Channel Punjabi. She also founded PTC Network and led PTC Network's global business operations, introducing channels like PTC News, PTC Punjabi, PTC Chakde, and PTC Gold Digital. She launched the first ever Punjabi Music awards and Punjabi Film Awards and Talent Reality shows as the CEO of PTC Network.

Currently at the helm of Sai Mehar Media, Rajiee oversees the expansion of the business and the development of the network through various Unique IP’s and is in process of launching a media platform.Notably, she has launched two music labels, Wild Music Records & Wild Music Haryanvi, releasing over 23 songs in Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Hindi.

Rajiee has been recognized for her impactful contributions, receiving prestigious awards such as the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation's "Woman Entrepreneur of the Year for TV & Films" and the Punjab State Brand Leadership Award.

With a career spanning two decades, Rajiee has been a driving force in the Indian television industry, making significant strides in Indian and Punjabi Haryanvi & other regional music. Her honors and awards further showcase her commitment to excellence, including being honored by former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh and receiving accolades from various industry forums and summits.

Manju Dhawan

Manju Dhawan is the Co-founder and Managing Director of Ecom Express Limited, born in New Delhi. With over three decades of experience in the express and logistics industry, Manju is a trailblazer, breaking barriers in a male-centric field. She actively promotes Diversity and Inclusion at Ecom Express Limited.

Her journey began in 1988 when she started working for a logistics company in Delhi. Over time, she joined forces with Lt. T A Krishnan, K Satyanarayana, and Lt. Sanjeev Saxena, recognizing the need for a dedicated logistics firm for the growing e-commerce sector. Ecom Express Limited, founded in 2012 with a vision to enable e-commerce in India, focuses on tech-driven logistics solutions, catering to the specific needs of the e-retail industry.

Manju's achievements include being recognized as one of the Promising Women Leaders of India by The Economic Times & Femina in 2022. In 2021, she was listed among the 'Woman Achievers in Logistics Sector' by the Logistics Skill Council (LSC) and awarded 'Woman Entrepreneur of The Year 2021' by National Enterprise Tech Connect Awards. Her exemplary leadership was acknowledged in 2018 with the Express Logistics & Supply Chain Leadership Award. In 2017, she earned the title 'Woman Supply Chain Icon of The Year' from the Global Logistics Excellence Awards.

Throughout her career, Manju Dhawan has steered Ecom Express Limited with a commitment to excellence, leveraging technology to disrupt and redefine logistics in the e-commerce landscape.

Mansi Mahajan

Meet Dr. Mansi Mahajan, a yogini, wellness coach, author, speaker, and entrepreneur on a mission to make the world a better place by starting within ourselves. This dynamic personality travels the globe leading yoga workshops and retreats to share her belief that changing the world starts with changing ourselves.

Together with her sister Suhani, Mansi is the creative force behind House of Kaapali, a cozy boutique bed and breakfast, and a series of serviced apartments surrounded by lush greenery in Greater Noida.

Mansi's educational journey includes a Master's degree from Griffith University in 2006 and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi in 2003. With a wealth of experience, she founded the House of Kapaali in January 2007 and continued to lead the way for 17 years.

She holds an Honorary Doctorate from Rai University and collaborates with big brands like Google and Hershey. Her own yoga shows can be seen on various platforms, earning her prestigious awards such as the Yogini Award, "Woman of the Decade" by the Women Economic Forum, and the "World Mental Health Leadership" Award from the World Mental Health Congress. As a well-being coach, she is also a published author.

In essence, Mansi Mahajan is not just changing spaces but transforming lives through her dedication to inner well-being and her creative ventures.