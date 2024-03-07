About The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony

The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research-backed tools and techniques that foster holistic health and wellness. IMIH conducts original research into the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of meditation as well as reviewing research done by others. In addition to meditation, IMIH studies and shares practices that enhance overall health and lead to a sense of Inner Harmony. IMIH aims to inspire and support individuals to embrace a well-balanced and harmonious lifestyle through innovative programs, research, and technology-driven solutions.