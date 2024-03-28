1. Take us briefly through your journey - when did you start and how have you scaled since then
My journey began during a challenging period in my life when, at the age of 16, circumstances pushed me into the role of provider for my family amidst financial uncertainty. With a sense of determination, I embarked on a journey filled with uncertainties, leaving behind my formal education to seek opportunities in Mumbai with just 1500 rupees and a desire to make ends meet.
Starting from the bustling CST station, I wandered through various odd jobs in the hospitality industry, embracing each opportunity with a willingness to learn. Whether it was in Dadar, Mahim, Malad, or Grand Road, I approached each role with the same earnest work ethic, gaining a deep understanding of the intricacies of the restaurant business from the ground up. It was during this time that a chance encounter led me to a transition into the field of recruitment, marking a pivotal moment that reshaped my journey.
Advertisement
In 1995, I took a leap of faith and committed myself wholeheartedly to Al Taher Liaison, a recruitment company. Despite facing numerous challenges, including a critical juncture when the company was on the brink of closure, I saw an opportunity to make a difference by transforming a modest office space into a hub for global talent.
Each step forward, from securing projects in Africa to venturing into contracting and construction, has been guided by a dedication to excellence and a forward-looking vision. Even amidst the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic, we approached challenges with humility, adapting our strategies to ensure continuity and resilience in the face of adversity
Advertisement
2. What are the services provided by Myraa Group?
At Myraa Group, we have been serving companies across Africa for over four decades. Through our subsidiaries, Myraa Consultancy and Al Taher Liaison, we specialize in recruitment solutions. With a proven track record of successfully recruiting and mobilizing over 6,500 employees in more than 20 countries, we offer end-to-end recruitment services trusted by clients worldwide. Our expertise lies in understanding the unique needs of each client and providing tailored solutions that drive business success.
In addition to our core recruitment services, we have diversified our portfolio to include mining, construction, and contracting. As a trusted contractor specializing in structural, mechanical, piping, and electrical & instrumentation projects, we cater to the evolving needs of various industries. Currently, we are actively engaged in providing comprehensive solutions to mining companies, ranging from the construction of processing plants to the ongoing maintenance of these crucial facilities.
Furthermore, Myraa Group is dedicated to addressing the growing demand for skilled workers in Africa through vocational training initiatives. We offer globally certified courses delivered by industry experts, empowering individuals to enhance their skills and compete on a global scale. By nurturing talent and providing opportunities for growth, we contribute to the development of a skilled workforce capable of driving economic progress in the region and beyond.
3. What are your expansion plans in the future and what markets are you tapping into?
Myraa Group, a subsidiary of Al- Taher Liaison is a renowned provider of manpower consultancy services - we are now expanding into the Gulf region and Europe, marking a significant milestone in our journey to address the increasing demand for skilled labor. This expansion comes in response to the recent surge in demand for Indian labor in Europe and the Gulf region's robust economic growth, making it an opportune market for Myraa Group to leverage its expertise and experience.
Advertisement
By expanding into the Gulf and Europe, we aim to seize significant growth opportunities, diversify revenue streams, and access a larger client base, further solidifying our position as a leading manpower consultancy firm in the global market.
4. What kind of upskilling are you providing your labour with?
At Myraa Group, we're committed to addressing the pressing need for skilled workers in the African region by amplifying our technical education and training programs. Our vision is to empower artisans and laborers with the proficiency needed to unlock numerous opportunities in various industries.
We offer globally recognized training courses conducted by veteran industry trainers. These courses are designed to strike a balance between theory and practical skills, ensuring that participants emerge as skilled experts, capable of meeting global standards.
Advertisement
Our training programs cover a wide range of industries, including computer, first aid and safety, electrical, construction, carpentry, welding, supply chain and logistics, among others. With our profound experience in placement services, we tailor our training programs to align with industry demands, providing participants with the skills needed to excel in their respective fields.
By furnishing globally recognized training certificates and empowering regional talent with universal standards, we're not only bridging the skills gap but also paving the way for individuals to thrive in the competitive job market.
5. Tell us more about your construction and contracting business
Myraa Construction, is a leading SMEIP Contractor renowned for its expertise in construction and maintenance services. With a solid foundation in various construction-related disciplines, including building, civil engineering, electrical & instrumentation, geotechnical, marine, mechanical & piping, mining services, oil & gas, pipelines, roads & earthworks, and conventional contracting works, we cater to a diverse range of projects.
Advertisement
Our focus extends beyond construction; we specialize in facilitating the development of processing plants that serve as crucial assets for project owners. By delivering intricate processing plants on time and within budget, we enable businesses to establish and nurture their projects for the benefit of both their operations and the community.
We pride ourselves on our ability to enhance our clients' operating performance - by delivering projects promptly, providing commissioning aid to achieve nameplate capacity, offering comprehensive maintenance services, and upgrading facilities to state-of-the-art standards. Additionally, we manage the supply of skills, equipment, spares, materials, and associated logistics, ensuring seamless project execution and optimal asset performance over their lifecycle.
6. Where do you see Myraa Group 5 years down the line?
Looking ahead, I see our group poised for significant growth and expansion over the next five years. One of our key objectives is to initiate the process for an IPO. This move will not only provide us with access to additional support but also serve as a testament to our success and potential as a company.
Furthermore, we are committed to reclaiming past turnovers and accelerating our growth trajectory. By leveraging our expertise and expanding into new avenues such as construction projects, we aim to diversify our revenue streams and capture emerging opportunities in the market.
Advertisement
In line with this vision, we have set an ambitious target of achieving a business worth $100 million in the coming years. Overall, the next five years present an exciting opportunity for the group to solidify its position as a leading player in the industry and unlock new avenues for success.