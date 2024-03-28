Starting from the bustling CST station, I wandered through various odd jobs in the hospitality industry, embracing each opportunity with a willingness to learn. Whether it was in Dadar, Mahim, Malad, or Grand Road, I approached each role with the same earnest work ethic, gaining a deep understanding of the intricacies of the restaurant business from the ground up. It was during this time that a chance encounter led me to a transition into the field of recruitment, marking a pivotal moment that reshaped my journey.