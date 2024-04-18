ICL’s Sustainable Solutions

ICL Sustainable Solutions emphasizes the company's proactive approach in expanding its global positive impact through strategic innovation and development.

By leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio along with a mature and robust research and development ecosystem, ICL is at the forefront of introducing forthcoming innovations that set benchmarks for sustainability. Two great examples of sustainable solutions are:

Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) help optimize crop nutrient levels throughout the plant’s entire growth cycle with a single application. CRFs allow farmers to reduce nutrient losses and improve yield all while simplifying fertilizer application, minimizing soil disturbance, and reducing fossil fuel use. Controlled-release fertilizers support uniform growth and optimum yield while reducing leaching and protecting against “salt stress.”

More than 50 years ago, ICL pioneered with the introduction of Osmocote, the first generation of controlled-release fertilizers. ICL’s latest innovations in CRFs include eqo.x and eqo.s. Using a first-of-its-kind biodegradable controlled release technology, this family brings CRFs to a whole new era.

The innovative and greener technology behind eqo.x and eqo.s provides precise crop nutrition through a coating that decomposes in soil without leaving traces while helping improve crop yield and quality, reduce nutrient loss, and simplify fertilizer applications.

In addition to the benefit to farmers, the biodegradable coating significantly reduces the leaching of nutrients into the soil and groundwater as well as the volatilization of ammonia and greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, offering a notable improvement over conventional fertilizers.



Polysulphate® is a fertilizer that’s available in its natural state, without requiring any chemical separation or industrial processes. It’s a single complex crystal, mined from underneath the North Sea via ICL’s site at Boulby in the United Kingdom.

It has the lowest carbon footprint of any fertilizer available. Polysulphate® provides sulfur, potassium, magnesium, and calcium - four essential macronutrients - with a prolonged nutrient release rate that reduces the risk of sulfate leaching- for healthy plant growth.



ICL’s AgTech Solutions

ICL’s business and engagement in determining how farmers can reduce carbon emissions go beyond environmentally sustainable fertilizer solutions. ICL combines proven agriculture industry experience, advanced fertilizer solutions, and cutting-edge technology together to develop AgTech solutions that drive environmentally friendly farming.

Connecting farmers and their advisors to the whole agriculture ecosystem is the aim of the Growers platform. Managing relationships and data across farmers, advisors, and retailers can be challenging and time-consuming. The Growers platform empowers and unites the agriculture community to enable a sustainable and profitable future.

Agmatix leverages agronomic big data and the power of AI technology to optimize agriculture operations through actionable insights. Agmatix’s suite of digital tools supports agronomic trials, on-farm decision support, and sustainability through science-based methodologies.

ICL advisors and customers can optimize crop quality with AngelaWeb 2.0, an online fertilizer recommendation tool. Over 900 crop-specific recommendations that take variety, growing media, and growth phase into account are available.

The Nutrient Deficiency Guide is an agrotech solution that helps detect nutrient deficiencies among container nursery stock and pot and bedding plants. This global, multi-language solution allows users to browse deficiencies by crop and nutrient while suggesting possible solutions. Guides point growers to growing the strongest and healthiest crops, from olives to coffee to alfalfa.

The PeKacid advisor app goes hand-in-hand with foliar applications of Nova PeKacid. This AgTech solution provides a safe way to adjust water pH and improve foliar application efficiency.

Growers can take full advantage of the benefits of Polysulphate® with the Polysulphate E-learning tool. With quick access to a range of information about this natural crystal fertilizer, the app provides all the necessary information to understand and use Polysulphate®.

Agronomists and farmers can be confident in using controlled-release fertilizers, Polysulphate®, foliar fertilizers, and FertilizerpluS in their plans to reduce carbon footprint. Combined with AgTech solutions that optimize knowledge, data, and application, growers have a great opportunity to reduce carbon emissions.

From manufacturing to transportation, on the ground and in the cloud, ICL is committed to sustainability in the products produced today and tomorrow.

Written by Jacobo Weizenblut, CEO of TradingADR.com. Jacobo holds a PhD in Business Management and a Master's degree in Finance and Financial Management Services. With over 20 years of experience investing and analyzing world indexes, he brings his vast experience and shares his knowledge in trading world markets and companies, with expertise in technology, energy and sustainability.