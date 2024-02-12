How A Person Saved ₹12 Lakh By Consulting With Dr. Shaiil For Hair Loss Treatment

In a world where cosmetic procedures are becoming extensively popular, one individual's journey serves as an inspiring testament to the importance of well-informed decisions and honest guidance. This story showcases how a man from Greece managed to save a substantial sum of ₹12 lakh (approximately $16,000) by seeking consultation with Dr. Shaiil Gupta, a renowned expert in the field of hair restoration, at Satya Hair Solutions.

Hair transplant procedures often come with a hefty price tag, and individuals seeking to address their insecurities due to hair loss are willing to invest significant amounts of money for a more youthful appearance. However, not all transplants are successful, and 90 percent of all hair transplant results vanish in 1 -2 years.

This particular story of the patient is interesting as the patient had previously undergone a hair transplant in Turkey, however, the results were not up to the expectations. His hairline appeared unnatural, and gaps were evident, creating an undesirable look. Throughout one to one and a half years, he also developed a noticeable bald patch on the crown of his head. Discontented with the initial transplant, he embarked on a quest to find a solution that could rectify these issues.

In his search, he connected with some big clinics that suggested 3000 grafts plus 1 mg finasteride daily (7 mg per week) for his repair hair transplant. Luckily, the patient stumbled upon some YouTube videos of Dr. Shaiil Gupta and the team at Satya Hair Solutions. After a thorough consultation with Dr. Shaiil, the initial treatment plan included the prescription of 2 mg of finasteride per week, tailored to address the patient's progressive hair thinning. After three months of diligent treatment, the results were astonishing. The crown area that had previously sported a noticeable bald patch was now completely covered, and the gaps in the transplanted hairline had significantly improved.

However, what makes this story truly fascinating is that if the patient had gone under another surgery of 3000 grafts and 1 mg finasteride per week, he would have not only been losing his financial resources but also putting himself at risk of over harvesting the donor area, and his health as finasteride has potential side effects related to depression, stress, loss of libido, etc.

Dr. Shaiil's experience in the domain helped the patient to get a micro dosage of the medicine to sustain the results for a longer period and with fewer potential side effects of the medicine.

What do top Researchers around the world say?

Not only Dr. Shaiil but researchers around the world from credible institutions have been releasing their thesis on the Microdosing of finasteride, the role of the medicine in hair transplant results, and developing tolerance to the medicine.

In one of the articles written by Joseph Hearnshaw on "The Devastating Effects of Finasteride: Post-Finasteride Syndrome"(1), He discusses about the list of possible side effects of the medicine which is quite exhaustive and scary :

Decreased or completed loss of sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Optic neuropathy (damage of optic nerve)

Retinopathy (disease of the retina)

Increased risk of obesity

Depression/ Risk to mental health

Anxiety

Insomnia

Obstructive sleep apnea and much more

Given that DHT plays an important role in brain activity, mental health, prostate growth and increasing force production in fast contracting muscles and there is very little research about whether all the side effects can be reversed or not, the medicine should be used in cases where it is absolutely essential and with the right dosage.

Another study "Finasteride use in the male infertility population: effects on semen and hormone parameters"(2) published by Dr. Samplaski, who has received prestigious Bruce Hubbard Stewart Award for Humanistic Medicine, found that Finasteride, even at low doses, may cause reduced sperm counts in some men.

Hence, any person going for a hair transplant must ensure to consider these side effects if their surgeon suggests these DHT blockers. Considering micro dosage of medicine and combining it with the right strategy can be the key to long term sustainable health and hair transplant results.

What does Dr. Shaiil Gupta says?

Dr. Shaiil Gupta's team demonstrated the power of strategic planning and the significance of exploring alternative options not only in this case but for all his patients in his 20 years of practice.

This case underscores the notion that the key to successful hair restoration lies not solely in the surgical procedure but in the comprehensive strategy employed. Dr. Shaiil Gupta emphasizes that the real measure of a doctor's competence lies in achieving optimal results with minimal resources and long-term solutions.

When Dr. Shaiil was asked about this case and his opinion about the industry, He said " Most of the patients I meet are advised a treatment of 1mg finasteride per day from other clinics without considering the options of micro-dosing. The importance of micro-dosing and increasing the dosage slowly and at the right time plays a crucial role in sustaining transplant results for years".

He also said, "In my 20 years of practice, I have seen thousands of people losing their hair post 2 years or 3 years of hair transplant just because they developed a tolerance to medicine, or they developed some serious side effects after which they had to leave medicine. If the dosage initially was provided at the micro level and at the right time, most of these cases could have been successful and the side effects could have been minimized or completely avoided."

Conclusion

The effect which we get from small doses is less & is directly proportional to the dosage of medicine. Many times the result which everyone perceives as a hair transplant, is not pure hair transplant. Sometimes, Up to 80-90% contribution might be coming through the medicine.

This can make an ordinary hair transplant result look great & the patient might overpay the money & recognition to the surgeon, thinking that the entire result is because of the skill of the surgeon.

Medicine can contribute to the density, coverage, and hairline aesthetics in a big way, as it did in this patient, where the previous transplant looked great (as gap got filled & softer hair grew in the hairline zone) & it covered the non-transplanted areas (crown in this case).

Perhaps small doses won’t give that extra zeal to the result so that immediate gratification of the result would be less, and this might be one of the reasons for not considering the option of Micro-dosing by many surgeons.

The patient's case serves as a valuable lesson for anyone considering a hair transplant procedure. It highlights the importance of thorough research, exploring alternative options, and seeking expert guidance to make informed decisions. In this case, a well-planned journey not only saved the patient's time and money but also preserved his precious donor area & even more precious, health.

Moreover, the story reinforces the idea that even clinics with celebrity endorsements and international clientele may not always provide the best solutions. You should always read more about the available options and think about long-term sustainable results instead of getting excited just for the temporary medicine-influenced results. The value of a personalized consultation with a knowledgeable expert like Dr. Shaiil Gupta cannot be overstated.

