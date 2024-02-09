HJ Real Estates Sets Sales Milestone In The Dubai Real Estate Market

The Dubai-dominant real estate channel partner, HJ Real Estates, marks record-breaking monthly sales of 9M AED.

Last year was vital and profitable for HJ Real Estates as it recorded 9M AED sales month-on-month, breaking the previous sales records. Even in January 2024, the sales are high and estimated to cross the 9M AED mark in the coming months.

Headquartered in Dubai and operational in India and the Hong Kong property market, HJ Real Estates has been consistent in delivering the needs of prospective home buyers for over 14 years. The company plans to explore the West African property market and shall soon launch its fourth branch in Ghana.

HJ Real Estates has a strong presence in Dubai, where the property market displayed an upward trajectory in 2023, and the property value forecasts appreciation in 2024. It has tie-ups with Dubai’s reputed real estate developers, and many off-plan projects at the prime locations are already open for booking.

Some of the most in-demand off-plan projects in Dubai are:

Bayz 101- Danube

Binghatti -Mercedes Benz places

Barari Views- Samana

Damac Golf Gate- Damac

Sobha Hartland 2- Sobha

Managing the end-to-end sale of properties is just one of the key areas of expertise of HJ Real Estates. It also provides Property Management and Mortgage Advisory services across the nations where it operates its business. Apart from its core business activities, it organizes awareness events like property exhibitions and expos, educating and guiding interested property buyers about the property type, features and amenities, flexible payment options, and other details.

As the company expands its business, it is also hiring massively since last year. It commits to strategizing better ways to reach prospective property buyers and making their experience with HJ Real Estates joyous.

Website: https://hjrealestates.com