Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Reviews - Scam Or Legit Jacket For Winter

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is a garment that keeps users warm with three different heat settings. It can withstand any weather, and users won’t need any special upkeep to ensure that it maintains performance.

What is the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

The weather is changing rapidly as winter approaches, and everyone wants to protect themselves from illness and the cold. While a winter coat might work for some, it can be incredibly bulky while serving its purpose. Being warm shouldn’t mean that consumers have to layer on their clothing until they can’t move; they deserve warm with any look, and that’s what the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest offers.

When consumers enter into the colder months with the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest, they can get a luxurious level of warmth that other vests don’t provide. With a slim and comfortable fit, consumers can choose their size for a lightweight vest that delivers all of the warmth that users need. It can be worn without outdoor or indoor clothing, and the weatherproof design stands up against the elements.

This vest is a flagship project for Hilipert, which is still in its infancy as a startup. The vest helps many people to stay warm while still having complete mobility in whatever activity they take on. Plus, the vest is just as fashionable as it is practical because it uses four different heating panels to keep users warm. Users can save up to 60% on their purchases by ordering them right now.

Users won’t have to wait but a moment for the warmth to envelope their bodies, requiring nothing more than a press of a button. It can be layered with other clothing because of how thin the material is, making it a helpful addition to anyone who wants to be inconspicuous but warm. With plenty of positive reviews from the customer service team, consumers can feel confident about this new addition to their closet.

How the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest Works

While the best might look like any other jacket, all of the supportive benefits are built in. With the 100% cotton-quilted lining, users will have the lightweight feel of a wind jacket, while they keep the warmth of a big winter coat. These layers make it possible to lock in 99% of the heat, lasting all day long.

To activate the vest, users just need to press the power button, which is found on the right side of the chest. Users can choose from three different settings, depending on how much heat they want to maintain, warming themselves with the four built-in heating pads.

Purchasing the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest

The only way that consumers can purchase the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest is by going through the official website, which has many options for consumers. New customers will have a limited opportunity to get a one-time discount of 50%, which is reserved for first-time buyers. The packages vary in their price, helping users to save the most on their purchase when they order multiple vests at once. They include:

One vest for $59.99

Two vests for $119.98 ($59.99 each)

Three vests for $134.99 ($44.99 each)

Four vests for $159.96 ($39.99 each)

When users select their package, they will also need to choose the size for each one.

If the user finds that this vest isn’t the best match for their needs, they can get a refund with a money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest

Where are the heating elements in the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

Users will have the heating on the front and back of the vest. There are also heating elements in the collar.

How long does the vest need to heat up?

Typically, the vest is completely warm within just three seconds.

How do users maintain the power of the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

This vest needs to be charged to work. It comes with a USB cable to connect with any source of fiber.

How long does the rechargeable battery last?

Consumers can continue to warm their bodies with the vest for up to 16 hours.

What is the best way to clean the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest?

This vest can safely be washed by hand or in a washing machine with other laundry.

What materials are the vest made from?

The creators use a combination of cotton and Lycra to keep the Hilipert vest comfortable.

What sizes are available?

Consumers can choose from a small to a 6XL. Users can reference the size chart at checkout, showing the bust and shoulder measurements that apply to this vest. It will fit shoulder widths from 19.88 to 23.03 inches.

Is there any risk of wearing the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest for a long time?

This device has an automatic shut-off to ensure that users do not become overheated, and they aren’t put at risk.

How long does the Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest take to ship?

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shipping time of these packages has varied. By using DHL, FedEx, and other major shipping companies, orders generally take about 15 business days. However, shipment can be delayed to 20 business days in Lebanon, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Kuwait, Russia, and South Africa.

What’s the return policy?

If the user finds that this heated vest is not what they anticipated, users have up to 30 days to request a refund.

Customers with other questions can send an email to support@sursell.com.

Summary

The Hilipert Unisex Heated Vest provides users with a layer of warmth for any weather, temperature, or setting. The garment works in many sizes, allowing users to activate heating pads along their back, chest, hips, and collarbone. Users can order multiple vests at once to stock up or give out as gifts, giving them the best price per vest. Plus, the company offers a 30-day return policy if the user expected something different.

