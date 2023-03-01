Going BIG During Its Presale: Big Eyes Coin Offering Possible 5000% Return On $100 Loot Box As It Pursues Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The battle for crypto supremacy in the meme coin echelon is getting spicy. For a long time, it appeared that the pair Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) would remain the only meme coins worthy of any fervent speculation. But now, a cat is prowling on the periphery of these conversations. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been purring in its presale, and its exciting launch of loot boxes is the latest illustration of its ability to maximize its own potential as it prepares to launch into the market.

With Stage 12 in its presale having just opened, Big Eyes Coin is currently enjoying a fantastic build towards it eventually going live on the market. It has already surpassed $30m in sales, making its previously ambitious target of $50m now seem easily attainable. Big Eyes has been hitting the right notes across all aspects of its presales. It is offering of loot boxes is the latest example of its ability to connect with crypto investors and traders as it looks to build itself and leave its community substantially richer than before.

Loot Boxes That You Can’t Lose Money On

The simplest way to describe the Big Eyes Coin loot boxes is that they’re essentially rigged: no matter what happens, you cannot lose money on them. What you get out of these boxes is either what you put in or something more, and sometimes astonishingly so. As for what loot boxes are, if you’ve ever played a video game, then you might have an idea. But for those who haven’t, loot boxes are essentially sealed mystery gifts that you can acquire either through gameplay or purchase within games.

Big Eyes Coin is offering three loot boxes. The Cute Box is bought at $100 and offers a prize that ranges from $100, $120, $300, $800, to $5000. The Kitty Vault (what a name!) encompasses prizes worth $500, $600, $1.5k, $4k, and $25k worth of BIG tokens and is purchased at $500. The Super Saiyan box might cost $1000, but the rewards are potentially mind-blowing. The value of tokens on offer are $1k, $1.2k, $3k, $8k, and $100k. That’s right. Put in $1k, and you could potentially walk away with $100k worth of BIG tokens.

Loot Boxes Show That Big Eyes Coin Is About Community

The structure of these loot boxes being designed to ensure that members of the BIG community cannot lose money underlines the principle that it wants to grow and enjoy the gains of its success with its community. The structure of the loot boxes is a fantastic way to draw investors in, as they are guaranteed not to be losing out on any money.

Big Eyes Coin

Right now, Big Eyes Coin is enjoying a very exciting presale. And what these loot boxes show is that this is not a crypto to miss out on. With it in the presale stage, there is only a limited number of loot boxes out there, so anyone looking to invest should hurry quickly.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Witness Price Falls In the Same Week

This has been a week in which the prices of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have fallen by quite an amount. Dogecoin has seen its price drop by over 8%, while Shiba Inu’s price declined by 7%. Now, that can make investors hesitate on whether to buy into the coins. The crypto market is characterised by its price instabilities, and Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are no strangers to this.

But Dogecoin has been pawing away in the big leagues of crypto, with Shiba Inu a close second, for a reason. The two coins might have watched their prices fall, but this should not put traders and investors off. This is due to what some might call the Elon Musk effect. Dogecoin happens to be Musk’s favored crypto coin, and it witnessed a price surge when he took over Twitter. Dogecoin’s price is likely to soar again should Musk mention it, even subtly, or integrate it into a payment method on Twitter as some crypto experts have speculated as possible.

What it means is that even if investors may have raised an eyebrow or two at a price fall this week for both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, they will be fully aware that these are two crypto coins that will likely take off again very soon.

For more on Big Eyes Coin and its exciting loot boxes, see below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin