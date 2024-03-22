In the first phase, investors accumulate units through SIP in a source scheme during the investment tenure. Given the long term nature of the investment, investors can consider using an equity oriented scheme as their source scheme. In the second stage, post the completion of tenure, the accumulated corpus in the source scheme is switched to a target scheme. The target scheme should typically be of a lesser risk profile as the money accumulated will be held in this scheme. One can use a hybrid or a debt fund as the target scheme. Finally, in the third stage, systematic withdrawal plan or SWP kicks off from the target scheme with liquidation of proportionate units to honor the monthly payout. The inbuilt mechanism in Freedom SIP ensures these transitions are carried out seamlessly such that investors have a happy experience.