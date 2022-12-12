Entrepreneur And Founder Of Enso Group Vinay Maloo Takes Trusteeship In His Foundation

There are a few who only focus on attaining their personal goals and running behind their personal wins, and then there are those who believe in working for others and putting first their betterment before their own. This very attitude and approach have what led a few individuals and professionals toward a life that gives them more peace, joy and happiness from within. “When people start working with a bigger purpose in life and make sure to give back to communities and societies, they go ahead in earning much more than they can even think of in their lives and journeys,” says Vinay Maloo, the man who took over the world of business with his conglomerate Enso Group as the Founder and Chairman.

He always believed that to pass on the good among others, a person first needs to develop a humane approach within him and spread goodwill among others to do the greater good in society. Apart from the diverse enterprise that he built in the form of Enso Group, which has grown in varied sectors like oil and gas, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, solar energy and mineral mining, he also made sure to do much more for people around with his philanthropy work, which led to the birth of Enso Foundation (https://www.ensofoundation.in/).

Sources tell us that Vinay Maloo has now taken up trusteeship in his foundation recently, which provides necessary funds to various NGO programmes under it, for attaining a sustainable future. As a team of humanitarians, under the leadership of Vinay Maloo, they work in harmony with several non-profits, private corporations and charitable organizations to accelerate the progress of the nation.

Speaking more about Enso Foundation, Vinay Maloo says that they founded it in 2013 as a charitable arm of Enso Group, which has, since its inception in 2005, grown as a diversified group of MNCs. The much-talked-about trust is based in Mumbai, India. They have always been determined as philanthropists to work with honesty and authenticity with the ones they join hands in their journey toward a better and sustainable future. This is another prime reason that has helped Enso Foundation become a huge name.

Further, he adds saying that their foundation bridges the gap between donors and their own version of what should be done by connecting resources to requirements. Vinay Maloo highlights that the purpose of the Enso Foundation is to enlighten lives by creating massive awareness and providing healthier living, sustainable development, and promoting the well-being of communities and education opportunities in every possible way. They are clear in their vision of helping people in need and working with other non-profits to pave a renewal in an already existing gruesome reality.

After taking up trusteeship at his foundation, Vinay Maloo now looks after the welfare of the ones his foundation has been working for and wants to continue spreading this kindness among others all his life.