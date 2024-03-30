Roton Consultancies Private Limited is a dynamic consultancy agency dedicated to providing business solutions through high end technology. Led by professionals hailing from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) Mr Amit Agrawal, Indian School of Business (ISB) Mr Nirmal Dudi, Lavanshu Agrawal from University of Sydney (USYD), Mr Vipul Raval UK, Mr Japneet Singh Canada, Mr Navpreet Singh Randhawa Australia and Mr Sonnie Sampath UK and technocrats from leading IT institutions across media, Roton is a diversified brand with services in the IT sector, along with products like DAMN GOOD COFFEE and imported coffee beans as a part of their trading history. The company evolved as years went by, transforming it into a digital solutions provider from academic support and business-to-business content writing. Roton is now at the forefront in the league, having marked its niche in the IT as well as product industry.
Advertisement
Amit is an IIMA Alumnus and is the perfect blend of people management and leadership skills. From a very young age he started commercializing and monetizing the available circumstances. Having a knack in academics, he was always keen in making a unique and self-path. Soon he was able to crack opportunities in research and writing streams where he worked for almost 15 years which took him to the position of Managing Director of Roton Consultancies Private Limited.
Amit’s tremendous contributions to the company has taken Roton to amazing levels of success. Establishing the brand under its Indian name in countries like UK, USA, Australia, and Canada, and making successful IT collaborations in these countries have added another feather to Amit’s cap.
Advertisement
Quite later he started the umbrella of services under Roton flagship which were previously very limited to academic regions and content services. They have successfully prepared a CRM platform with Canada Arm – SalesMagnetAI, which is a pioneer software in Canada and USA and is used by many government agencies.
With his sheer dedication, he soon grabbed the opportunity of Indian distributorship of Imported coffee beans from the UK. They are soon planning to open a factory for the same in India which will generate employment and attract foreign direct investment. This will lead to future forex exports as well.
The unique traits shared by Amit and Roton are their transparency and unique characters. Roton has always worked relentlessly responding to their customers’ queries. This way, they have gained a positive name in customer feedback. Customer satisfaction has been their first priority ever since they came into being. The company recently won the Customer Choice Award in UK and Canada, and Business Excellence Award in Australia, further elaborating on their efforts about positive customer experiences and satisfaction. They have 100% retention of their clients.
When we asked him about the changes he wished to see in the industry, he replied, “I really want to work on “systematic approach of doing things“. We are working relentlessly on many things to improve the shape and fate of our country. Still the systematic approach of doing things is missing badly. We have the world’s greatest minds with us, intelligence is always very high but we failed to provide the infrastructure which creates mechanized platforms to follow ethical and integrity in the professional world. I really believe and am working to change the conservative and narrow minded approach on using technology. We are laggards and I want to be early adopters.
Advertisement
Amit Agrawal, the Managing Director of Roton Consultancies Private Limited has been an inspiration for all of us. His hard work reflects in the success of Roton. His tactical and strategic strengths have made a huge impact on the company’s operations. Since Amit took the charge of Roton in 2021, the company has been diversifying successfully. It was a pleasure talking to him and knowing about his visions on his business. We wish him all the luck for his future endeavors and ventures ahead.