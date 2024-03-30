Having a career spanning over 4 decades almost, Mr. V Srinivasan started working with ICICI as a credit officer. As days and years went by, he occupied his position as the key members of the ICICI group, witnessing the Bank’s transition and growth in the 90s and early 2000s. Being a Chartered Accountant, he has combined his business acumen and market opportunities, bringing profitable growth to the organizations he has been a part of. Mr. Srinivasan is the founder and Executive Chairman at eMudhra. He has been instrumental behind the success of the company, taking it to newer heights. He has worked on the forefront in matters of Digital Trust and solutions related to identity governance.