With its vast expanse in products such as digital signatures, paperless solutions, identity governance solutions built on Zero-Trust principles, eMudhra Limited hails as a licensed certifying authority under the Information Technology Act of India issuing digital certificates within the country since 2008. When the world is traversing towards a more paperless and remote approach, eMudhra aims to integrate the digital trust of all customers and to enhance cybersecurity, while emphasizing on the role of Cryptographic Identities. Originally working as a certifying authority, eMudhra realized the need to go digital with an entire breadth of platforms and solutions catering towards secure digital transformation, thus leading to an enhanced customer experience globally.
In our conversation with Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan, we learn about the operations of eMudhra and gain insights about the IT industry as a whole. Join us as he shares his life journey, challenges and leadership quotes with Digitech.
Having a career spanning over 4 decades almost, Mr. V Srinivasan started working with ICICI as a credit officer. As days and years went by, he occupied his position as the key members of the ICICI group, witnessing the Bank’s transition and growth in the 90s and early 2000s. Being a Chartered Accountant, he has combined his business acumen and market opportunities, bringing profitable growth to the organizations he has been a part of. Mr. Srinivasan is the founder and Executive Chairman at eMudhra. He has been instrumental behind the success of the company, taking it to newer heights. He has worked on the forefront in matters of Digital Trust and solutions related to identity governance.
“eMudhra stands out in the digital identity, paperless and trust service sector with its comprehensive range of services. eMudhra excels in facilitating digital transformation and cybersecurity in India and globally. Our expertise encompasses solutions for Zero-Trust solutions using cryptographic identities, Paperless Office, Identity and Access Management, etc. catering to a broad spectrum of clients including governments, public sector, major enterprises and banks. As a licensed Certifying Authority in India, GCC, Kenya and a Global TSP for SSL certificates, eMudhra has impressively issued digital signatures to over 60 million customers, highlighting significant impact in the digital domain. Furthermore, our involvement in various Digital initiatives and leadership roles in the Asia PKI Consortium, Cloud Signature Consortium and CA Browser Forum underscore our commitment to advancing digital security and identity management on a global scale”- quoted Mr. Srinivasan
eMudhra has always worked at the beck-and-call of its customers, answering their questions and providing them with solutions they needed. eMudhra’s primary aim has been customer satisfaction and providing value in its offerings. In the evolving digital landscape, eMudhra’s contribution to digital transformation and cybersecurity has been phenomenal, placing it at the front of everybody in its field.
eMudhra’s success has been a result of the hard work of its employees and a strong corporate foresight of the management . The company has focused on integrating the world towards a more secured and trusted digital society. Through various collaborations with governments, banks, public organizations and enterprises globally, eMudhra has shifted to a paperless approach, producing across 60 million digital identities and clientele in over 25 countries. This expansion and dedication have driven eMudhra to the position they stand in today.
Change is the universal constant, be it in technology or any other area. Mr Srinivasan stated the following points that need changes or improvements in the sector, starting from adapting to new measures regarding security, creating user awareness and education, and protection of data.
As cyber threats evolve, there is a need for continuous innovation in security technologies. This includes advanced encryption methods, biometric authentication, and AI-driven threat detection.
Establishing universal standards for digital identities and electronic signatures can facilitate smoother global transactions and interoperability between different systems and countries.
Increasing user awareness about cybersecurity risks and best practices are crucial for the overall security of digital ecosystems.
With growing concerns over data privacy, companies in the industry should focus on developing solutions that protect user privacy while ensuring security.
Fostering an environment that is totally digitized and secured, eMudhra has made a mark in the industry with its first-class services and customer experiences. Their services and products have enabled a flawless working of organizations and individual customers associated with eMudhra. Catching up in a thoughtful interaction with Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan took us into a world of a fully digitized
community. This has truly been an innovation in the IT industry, thanks to Mr. Srinivasan and his unique ideas and workforce.