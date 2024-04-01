In the ocean of content creation, only a few outstanding individuals go on to create storms on the Internet. Rutvi Brahmbhatt is one of those people. Within a few years, she had climbed the ladder of success on social media platforms. The 20-year-old Surat-based fashion and lifestyle content creator has quickly become one of Instagram's biggest breakout stars as her style videos continue to trend exponentially.
While her maximum reels reach lakhs of views, a few have managed to grab the eyes of millions. One of these was her Navratri reel. On Day 3 of this nine-night festival, Rutvi went to a Garba night with her closest friend, Annu Patel, who is the founder of Annus Creation. She posted a reel where we can see the two syncing to the beat of Garba. The caption in the video included “Let us take you to our happy place,” and we could see the real contentment on their faces. This particular Gabra reel by Rutvi has amassed 1.3 million views and is still appearing in the feed section of people.
Besides this, she also posted a pre-Navratri video where we can see the content creator flaunt her exquisite white chaniya-choli, featuring minimal mirror work on the dupatta. She styled the outfit with an oxidised choker set and looked like an absolute beauty. This reel has gained 1.7 million views. There are so many such reels that have generated millions of views.
Rutvi first began sharing outfit inspiration posts and makeup looks a couple of years ago. However, it was her innovative reels showcasing aesthetically edited lookbooks set to the latest music beats that suddenly skyrocketed her profile. “I just wanted to showcase my favourite things and share my ideas! But seeing millions of people love my videos feels so rewarding,” gushed an overwhelmed Rutvi about her meteoric rise to Instafame.
Still stunned by her astronomical growth, Rutvi added, "I'm fueled to create elevated content for my 2 million (and growing!) followers who feel like family supporting my journey!”
From household names like Dabur and Loreal Paris to esteemed jewellery brands such as Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery, Rutvi's influence extends across diverse industries. Her association with CaratLane, Idaho, Reliance Trends, SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop, Annus Creations, Simply Nam, and Goldmedal India further cements her position as a sought-after content creator in the digital marketing sphere. Rutvi's partnerships with these brands underscore her versatility as a content creator. The digital sensation has a huge lineup of exciting projects, and we wish her good luck for the same.