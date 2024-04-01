While her maximum reels reach lakhs of views, a few have managed to grab the eyes of millions. One of these was her Navratri reel. On Day 3 of this nine-night festival, Rutvi went to a Garba night with her closest friend, Annu Patel, who is the founder of Annus Creation. She posted a reel where we can see the two syncing to the beat of Garba. The caption in the video included “Let us take you to our happy place,” and we could see the real contentment on their faces. This particular Gabra reel by Rutvi has amassed 1.3 million views and is still appearing in the feed section of people.