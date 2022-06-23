DigiGyan In Talks With ASTNT Technologies To Raise Funding At A 20 Cr Valuation

DigiGyan, a revolutionary Edutech startup that has been making quite a buzz in the space with its robust and affordable courses and online graduation schemes is now in talks with world’s youngest serial entrepreneur Akhilendra Sahu’s company ASTNT Technologies to raise funds for the new startup at a massive valuation of 20 Cr. as per our sources, if this round gets through, DigiGyan will be one of the first startups in the space to raise such rounds at such an early stage of their business. There are countless reasons for DigiGyan being such a hit among the investors.

In a short span of time, DigiGyan has collaborated with top universities worldwide to provide affordable online graduation and post-graduation degrees such as MBA, BBA, B.com, B.A, M.A, and a lot more. These degrees will be certified by top universities from countries like the United States, UK, Canada, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, India, and many others. The core focus during the learning process at DigiGyan is on distributing real and practical knowledge to the students and not what they can't apply. DigiGyan focuses on building value through learning enabling its students to put all that they have learned to get prestigious job roles and make a sustainable living out of those skills.

The Startup’s current CEO and founder, Mr. Yash Vardhan Sharma, who is one of India’s top digital marketers is entirely self-taught and has always highlighted the need of getting the right mentorship at the right time. Yashvardhan has done extensive work with social media influencers and brands to help them boost their presence across various mediums.

The courses at DigiGyan are crafted by a dedicated team of seasoned experts holding years of expertise in their respective fields (some even have decades of experience) and are regularly updated with all the latest advancements in the fields. The startup has a wide range of courses available, all the modern skills like Digital Marketing, Crypto Trading, NFT, Metaverse, SEO, Influencer Marketing, Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, and many more.

While profit-making is always the motive of any startup, the young and ambitious minds behind DigiGyan are not entirely motivated by profits, their goal is to serve the youngsters with affordable and precise means of learning and building a skilled, well-employed, and prosperous India.