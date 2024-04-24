Himish Agarwal, the CEO & Creative Director of Konark Events says, “Customization is also about creating experiences through the decor, by weaving real-life narratives and tailoring it to the couple’s story. It’s also imperative to bridge the gap between decor, entertainment, and the food industry. Everything has to intertwine with each other for that picture-perfect ambiance.” For instance, for one of the couples, the Mehendi replicated the beginning of their love story turning the entire setting into a Parisian-themed cafe where they had first met. Every detail, from kissing booths to entrance arches, exudes the charm of a Parisian rendezvous. Even the food stalls seamlessly integrate into the decor, blurring the lines between culinary experiences and visual splendour.