Weddings in India have become more than a match made in heaven. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all ceremonies; today’s couples are seeking more personalized, customized, and lavish touches to their weddings. To the minutest of detail, customization reigns supreme. When it comes to creating the perfect ambiance on their big day, no stone is left unturned. From lavish floral arrangements to custom-made elements, a larger-than-life wedding experience is the end ambition.
Leading this charge towards niche customization, Konark Events, a leading luxury decor and design company with more than 15 years of experience in the industry, weaves crafts unforgettable decor experiences. As weddings in India continue to grow in size and scale, each function becomes an opportunity for bespoke customization. One of the most prominent trends in modern weddings is the rise of themed celebrations. Fueled and inspired by high-end and big fat Indian weddings, along with social media influences, now, it’s all about harboring a vision and implementing the concept with finesse. In a Masquerade-themed cocktail dinner, right from the entrance the decor was not just a combination of multiple structures but brought in real-life experiences. Entertainment artists welcomed the guests amidst a mesmerizing display of sixty chandeliers, exuding sophistication and mystique fit to the theme.
Himish Agarwal, the CEO & Creative Director of Konark Events says, “Customization is also about creating experiences through the decor, by weaving real-life narratives and tailoring it to the couple’s story. It’s also imperative to bridge the gap between decor, entertainment, and the food industry. Everything has to intertwine with each other for that picture-perfect ambiance.” For instance, for one of the couples, the Mehendi replicated the beginning of their love story turning the entire setting into a Parisian-themed cafe where they had first met. Every detail, from kissing booths to entrance arches, exudes the charm of a Parisian rendezvous. Even the food stalls seamlessly integrate into the decor, blurring the lines between culinary experiences and visual splendour.
Weddings in India are an elaborate affair with each ceremony immaculately pieced together. With a singular focus on each function, the decor is much richer, experiential, and gives out an elegant aesthetic. Instead of overwhelming the decor with a multitude of elements, it stays true to a particular vision and the Dior Sangeet is an excellent example of the same. To maintain a cohesive aesthetic, custom-printed linens, upholstery, and floral beds in the entrance etched in deeper shades of blue infused every corner radiating charm and refinement.
By focusing on thematic celebrations, creating experiences, and prioritizing aesthetics, wedding festivities in India are made more thoughtful and resonant. Konark Events understands the importance of these nuances and excels in transforming dreams into reality. Crafting personalized, grand, and experiential weddings, Konark Events is all set for the coming season of weddings.