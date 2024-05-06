'Vote For Change, Not Labels: Himayat Mirza’s Quest For A Truly United Nation!'

He has a full-fledged plan for the establishment of the museum and employment opportunities for thousands of people. Building on this momentum, Himayat approached the Chief Ministers of different states with a bold proposal. He urged the conversion of over 2000 acres of land into green parks for the general public which will not only reduce pollution but also increase the greenery. From sustainable livelihood programs to employment opportunities, he has tirelessly worked to uplift the standard of living for those often overlooked by mainstream society. He is a member of UNICEF and other organizations that provide support to those in need. He has donated huge amounts from time to time towards improving the lives of people who are struggling with poverty. His emphasis on community-driven solutions fosters a sense of solidarity, fostering an environment where everyone has a stake in the well-being of their neighbors.