Recently, new anti money laundering legislations were made which can potentially affect the crypto market in some ways. This new law places stricter rules on crypto asset service providers (CASPs) and also requires them to adhere to the same AML regulations as banks for any transaction that exceeds €1,000.
Even as these regulations surface, some meme coins are expected to experience normal price appreciation this year. Some crypto analysts have already predicted how crypto prices will play out this year, considering the recent crypto price fluctuations. Many foresee a bullish wave in altcoins taking precedence.
In a recent tweet on X, expert trader ‘Crypto Tony’ suggests a forthcoming relief wave for altcoins in the coming weeks. This wave will likely impact the meme coin space significantly. While we anticipate the upcoming crypto boom, here are the top meme coins to watch closely for gains.
KangaMoon (KANG) Maintains Significant Attraction in the Play-to-Earn Market
The Play-to-Earn market has already been projected to surpass $20 billion by 2028, and KangaMoon (KANG) is expected to contribute immensely to this forecast. Like most community driven projects, KangaMoon only cares about rewarding its members with fun and profits— that’s what has caused it to garner up to $6M in its presale funding.
Already an allure in the meme coin market, the native $KANG token prioritizes utility as it is integrated as the primary in-game currency of its platform. This functionality allows users to purchase in-game assets and enhance their gaming experience. In the fifth presale stage, KANG is currently priced at $0.0196, up by 290% from an initial offering of $0.005.
At this pace, analysts anticipate a potential 20x surge upon listing on a Tier-1 CEX in Q2 of 2024, leveraging its ties to the DeFi and blockchain gaming market. Moreso, giving its promising prospects, KANG is strategically going up the rank among top meme coins for investment opportunities.
Meanwhile, KangaMoon’s trajectory is set to soar following its recent collaboration with RaidSharks, promising a substantial growth in numbers, even as it already houses over 20,000 community members and 6,000 plus KANG holders. Notably, the partnership offers an impressive $1,000 monthly reward pool, attracting even more attention to KangaMoon.
Bonk (BONK) Is Still High on Momentum As It Refuses to Stay In A Bear Trend
Bonk (BONK) coin has surged over 3320% year-to-date, fueled by innovations like single-sided staking BONK pools and listings on major platforms like Coinbase. This has boosted its mainstream recognition and accessibility. Additionally, its integration with Solana and community-driven governance through Bonk DAO set it apart in the meme coin space.
With a maximum supply of 100 trillion coins, BONK ranks as the fifth-largest meme coin by market cap. Its growth trajectory, strategic partnerships, and community focus position it for continued success and impact in the evolving crypto landscape. And it has a very low chance of affecting the new AML regulations, hence it will experience a natural price boost this year. Having mostly been in a bullish trend, Bonk coin is aiming to stay relevant till the end of the year.
Pepe Token (PEPE) Is still Maintaining Strong Momentum Around All-Time High
Pepe coin has leveraged the iconic Pepe the Frog meme to establish itself as a significant player in the meme coin market. Its dedicated community and community-driven projects have contributed to its resilience amid market fluctuations. Meanwhile, Pepe's strategic partnerships, combined with its active development roadmap, position it as a meme coin with substantial growth prospects in the foreseeable future.
Asides its impressive 770% year-to-date price surge, PEPE token also boasts a strong community that is largely influenced by the meme coin wave. Although it fell by nearly 23% in the past month, having its perpetual futures launched on Coinbase, PEPE token has regained dominance, rising by over 10% in the past week.
Shiba Inu Network (SHIB) Holds Substantial Market Dominance Capable of Boosting Its Growth
One of the most recognizable names in the meme coin landscape, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has garnered global attention and a dedicated investor base. Despite recent market volatility, Shiba Inu's strong community support and active social media presence have helped maintain its popularity.
Besides, the Shiba Inu network uses Proof-of-Work for security and boasts an active community that responds quickly to threats. It also incorporates built-in security measures, making attacks difficult to execute.
These combined efforts create a robust security framework for the Shiba Inu network to thrive in the dynamic crypto market. With ongoing developments like ShibaSwap and a robust ecosystem, Shiba Inu remains a prominent contender for potential price surges and market excitement in the coming months.
BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Emerges One of 2025’s Hottest Meme Coins
BOOK OF MEME (BOME) emerged in March 2024 with a meteoric rise of 3,000% in value shortly after its launch. With a limited total supply of 69,000,000,420 BOME tokens, the project has gained enormous attention and has seen substantial price growth, hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $0.02689 on March 16, 2024.
BOOK OF MEME token stands out in the market with a market capitalization of $498 million, making it a strong contender. BOOK OF MEME unique features and focus on community involvement further suggest substantial room for growth, presenting investors with an attractive chance for profitable outcomes.
