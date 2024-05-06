With a maximum supply of 100 trillion coins, BONK ranks as the fifth-largest meme coin by market cap. Its growth trajectory, strategic partnerships, and community focus position it for continued success and impact in the evolving crypto landscape. And it has a very low chance of affecting the new AML regulations, hence it will experience a natural price boost this year. Having mostly been in a bullish trend, Bonk coin is aiming to stay relevant till the end of the year.