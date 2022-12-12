CookUnity Reviews 2023: I Tried! Read My Experience On Cook Unity Meal Delivery Service

According to us, there are only two kinds of people — one who loves to cook good food and the other who loves to eat good food. For many of us out there, cooking is a way of expressing love, unwrapping our creativity, and it’s a way to bond with friends and family or create new friendships.

There is nothing better than enjoying a hearty conversation over a hearty plate of food, isn’t it? Whether you are cooking alone or you are cooking with your partner or your family, the prepping and the cleaning out post cooking can be quite a turn off. Not to mention the fact that a majority of us are not trained chefs, therefore the food can miss out on some magic. Especially at home, we always refrain from ordering food from outside because we feel that that food will lack the love and care we put in while cooking at home. Also, we feel how can we serve food from outside to a family and guests when they come home? What if we told you that you could save all of your time that is spent cooking and prepping meals and instead spend your time doing the work that is most important to you or spending time with those guests and family members who have visited you, and still you could serve meals which are gourmet standard?

Yes, dear readers, this is possible! Allow us to introduce you to CookUnity, a company that offers delicious, diverse, and chef driven selections, that you can only find in the top restaurants outside, but however, CookUnity makes it possible to deliver these lip smacking meals straight at your doorstep. In simple words, CookUnity is nothing, but a gourmet meal delivery service, which has started gaining immense love and popularity because of its concept of bringing diverse food and its culture right from the top shapes, hearts and minds to the plates at your home. Let us read on to understand more about the concept of CookUnity and the services it provides in terms of curated meals.

A Brief About CookUnity

The CookUnity company is attempting to bring restaurant-like experience to its customers' doorstep with the help of their chef curated meals and on a sustainable note. You can enjoy weekly meals, easily delivered right at your doorstep depending on your selections and subscription plan, say a goodbye to wasting time prepping your meal and cooking it and then cleaning up the mess as you will have chef-curated meals delivered right at your doorstep, and all you need to do is heat the meals and relish them. This one of a kind unique meal delivery experience is a thought process of co-founder and CEO Mateo Marietti the man who started this company in the year 2015 with a head chef named Lucia Cisilotto. This company also has an active partnership with the New York City Food Bank and also does donations in order to improve and address the food and security problems in households spread across five boroughs.

The company prides itself and is on a mission to ensure delivery of high standard and delicious meals that are curated by top chefs in order to meet the dietary requirements of us humans on a day-to-day basis and also satiate the culinary desire. The meals that are offered on the menu created thoughtfully, and the customer can always can look up the page where meal selections are put up to find meals that cater to one’s specific needs such as gluten free, vegan, paleo, low sodium, low calorie, vegetarian, keto, and much more. So, forget about the meal planning kits which come with recipes and ingredients because CookUnity can be considered as the next big star towards reclaiming the time spent on meal time every single day. CookUnity allows its subscribers to choose from a vast variety of meals on its menu which Gets delivered once a week, depending on which day you pick and all you need to do is just reheat the food and eat. Most of the meals delivered require only a microwave or a stove and takes as minimum as 20 minutes to be ready to serve and eat

Working Of CookUnity

The CookUnity meal delivery service comes with an extremely user friendly system which helps you order quality meals that are designed and prepared keeping your preferences and culinary desire in mind. There are 5 meal subscription plans available – 4, 6, 8, 12, or even 16 meals which are delivered per week and you can choose the delivery day depending on the location and your subscription plan. The next step is to answer a survey which helps the company understand your preferences in terms of wellness by using filters like these - weight loss, weight gain, muscle gain, overall wellness, or just eating healthy and delicious food.

The protein sources that CookUnity offers are meat, sea, food, vegan, vegetarian, poultry, or pork. Next would be to choose from a meal assortment that the chef composes on a weekly basis. and you need to ensure that the meals you choose are in line with your dietary preferences and your personal health goals. For this, the company has additional filters such as— low carbs, dairy, free, gluten-free, fewer than 600 cal, and low-sodium. Next would be to set up your account and then check out.

Please note that the meals delivered by CookUnity are mainly of just reheat and serve in nature and some of its single serving meals required to be just reheated before consumption. The company adheres to high quality standards in their food by using only seasonal and fresh ingredients which are sourced locally and are organic in nature for cooking delicious and healthy meals for their customers.

Choosing Your Meals

The company offers complete transparency with every meal that you select by including labels such as gluten free, low carb, high protein, etc. apart from the ingredients list, heating instructions, and the nutritional information. Some of the meals could be served in less than 5 minutes by following the instructions.

All you need to do is pick how many meals you need to suit the meal plan you had opted for. Don’t worry as deliveries of meals could be rescheduled, paused or added. Just remember that altering the meal isn’t an option as the meals are already designed keeping the dietary preferences that you have opted for

Environmentally Friendly Packaging Such As The Cooling Bag Which Is Resuable

Packaging of the meals is quite straightforward as they come in recyclables containers which are made of fiber pulp which is molded. The meals come placed in a cooling insulated bag which is reusable. Overall, CookUnity used very minimal packaging that is recyclable too.

Pricing Of CookUnity Meals

You have 5 meal options to choose from that range from ordering a minimum of four meals per week to a maximum of almost 16 meals per week. And as most of the meal kit plans that you will find online, the more meals that you order the better pricing options you will have access to.

Pricing is as follows:

For 4 meals per week, each meal comes priced at $12.69

For 6 meals per week, each meal comes priced at $11.39

For 8 meals per week, each meal comes priced at $10.89

For 12 meals per week, each meal comes priced at $10.49

For 16 meals per week, each meal comes priced at $10.39

Pros Of Using CookUnity

Choose from nearly 200 options per day

Meals are prepared by top-rated chefs

Easy to use system with many filters to tailor make your dietary preferences

The packing is environmentally conscious

This meal service is best for people who want to enjoy healthy gourmet food at the comfort of their homes

One can choose from 5 different meal subscription options

No cooking skills are required to heat and eat

Detailed nutrition information and ingredients list is provided

Customer support like email, chat box and text message is available

Cons Of Using CookUnity

A little expensive when compared to the normal other meal delivery services online

One might get overwhelmed with the good choices

Not ideal for someone who loves cooking their own food

You cannot customize the recipe or ingredients

There is no phone number provided to contact, communication is strictly through emails and messages only

The Final Conclusion

The meals from CookUnity are just like the ones you would eat at a good restaurant. The meals match the dietary requirements you selected before ordering, they come with details nutrition and ingredient information on the packaging. Cute little bios of the chefs who curated the meals are also a part of the packaging which is a very interesting marketing Strategy. Customer support is also provided. And you can choose from five different subscriptions and nearly 100+ dishes. So, if you’re looking for meal options that are healthy yet gourmet and you want them to match your health goals, then CookUnity is the meal delivery service you must surely try!