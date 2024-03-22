Over the past eight years, Vipul has attained remarkable success, solidifying his reputation as one of the foremost authorities in this field. He is currently working as a Director in the investment banking group at Deutsche Bank. He has amassed a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions and capital transactions, showcasing his versatility and expertise across various facets of finance. His advisory roles have spanned clients ranging from pre-revenue startups to multi-billion-dollar corporations across a multitude of sectors. With stints at prestigious institutions like Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, and Macquarie across Asia, Europe, and North America, Vipul has cultivated a global perspective and refined his skills in managing diverse clientele.