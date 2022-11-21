Compelling Story Of Celebrity Makeup Artist Ruhanipuri Who Rose To Stardom In The Industry

Amritsar based Ruhani Puri is a celebrity makeup artist who has made a name for herself in the world of cosmetics and also a mentor and content developer. Ruhani possesses strong makeup skills and also runs a mentorship program to guide the budding artists who want to shine in the cosmetic industry. Her other interests are music and traveling.

Puri did her fashion designing from Pearl Academy of Fashion, completed her coaching from SukhiSangheraAshiana bridal, UK and pursued a crash course from GoarAvetisyan , Dubai. India’s makeup maestro, Mickey Contractor of Brand Mac, Delhi was her mentor from whom Ruhani learned all the skills of doing brilliant makeup.

She has got many actors, singers and influencers in her extensive list of clientele. She always keeps her clients on the top priority and never fails to wow them through her exceptional talent. She feels that everyone dreams to look like an ideal star while sitting on the makeup chair and she helps them to own that look.

While sharing her experience Ruhani expressed her utmost joy about her makeup journey. Even after achieving so much in her career, Puri jumps at picking up learning opportunities to let her go with the trend. She has grown an attitude of learning from everyone, whether they are her clients, students or teammates.

When Ruhani rose to the pinnacle of her fame, she founded Makeup Academy by Ruhani Puri with an objective to mentor students with skills that are needed to flourish in today’s beauty industry. Her luxury studio which she made in her hometown Amritsar is a treat to watch as the studio has an unique ambience that exudes that luxury feeling. Her life’s driving force is happiness, she loves to be happy and make others happy too. She owes her father for all that she accomplished.

Ruhani Puri is optimistic about enriching her clientele list by further adding more names of brands and celebrity artists so that her story can create an impact on the global audience.