Celebrating International Women's Day With Inspiring Women Leaders

Mateshwari Karnani, founder of Kissamago Services based in Mumbai, is a trailblazer in transcription and translation services, leveraging her professional prowess and technological savvy to cater to global clientele for over 20 years. Her meticulous attention to detail and entrepreneurial spirit have made Kissamago a go-to destination for businesses, legal entities, and leaders seeking effective presentations. Serving diverse sectors including medicine, science, technology, and corporate, Kissamago ensures accurate and neutral transcription services for audio/video content in various languages and accents. Recognized by the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program and associated with prestigious institutions like ISB, Mateshwari's innovative business model has scaled significantly over seven years. She has garnered trust from corporate giants like HUL and Tata Group, as well as PR firms and educational institutions worldwide. Mateshwari's mission is to empower women to achieve financial stability through her simplified learning modules and industry exposure, fostering growth in the transcription and translation fields.

Dr. Vassundra Nattes, Co-Founder- Aelius City HR- Gurgaon

Dr. Vassundra Nattes emerges as an entrepreneurial magnate, epitomizing the fusion of technical expertise with artistic flair. A first-generation Tech-Entrepreneur and Engineering Graduate from Anna University, Chennai, her roots trace back to the quaint town of Erode, Tamil Nadu, where her journey began amidst accolades for choreography, dance, painting, and singing. With over 15 years of industry experience spanning technical recruitment, consulting, market strategy, and business development across multiple MNCs, Dr. Nattes has carved a niche for herself in the business landscape. Her entrepreneurial endeavors include co-founding Aeliuscity HR Solutions Pvt Ltd, directing Neoliva Skill Training Centre in Dhaka, and assuming global leadership roles in prestigious organizations like the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) and Kathyawad Ventures Pvt Ltd. Driven by innovation and resilience, she has earned numerous accolades and awards, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in business leadership.

Jyoti Rai - Founder with Passion & purpose - EtherWire.Ai & ForethicalAi, Mumbai

Jyoti Rai, a dynamic entrepreneur and seasoned sales specialist, with over two decades of experience in the Indian financial markets. An Army Brat with just a BSc degree, loads of life skills, she has excelled in launching and driving sales for a few leading names like Reuters, SBI Soc Gen, MCX, launching various financial products, including mutual funds, currency derivatives, and custodial services. Jyoti's exceptional ability to find a solution to any business problem, listening skills have led to her surpassing sales targets throughout her career. As a business sherpa all her life she is now the founder of two firms - Etherwire.Ai - A professional Media Platform and For Ethical AI Community (FEAi), aiming to bring ethics into artificial intelligence and garnering support from leading education institutes and startups. She is also known as a leading community builder and is passionate about empowering women in finance, Jyoti serves as India lead for https://100women.org/, providing invaluable resources and networking opportunities.

Dr. Shweta Singh, founder and CEO of Ennoble IP & SheReal, Delhi

Dr. Shweta Singh, a first-generation serial entrepreneur, epitomizes resilience and innovation as the founder and CEO of Ennoble IP, an award-winning technology-based Intellectual Property Solutions Platform. Grounded in a robust academic background, she specialized in patent law, laying the foundation for Ennoble IP's remarkable success. Her achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and prestigious accolades including the ET Inspiring Women Leaders and Times 40 under 40 awards. Renowned for her commitment to women's empowerment, she launched SheReal, which aims to be the world's first professional networking platform only for women, and the Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Innovation Foundation (WIEF), empowering female-led enterprises. Continuously breaking barriers, she embodies hope and extends support to those in need, believing in the transformative power of lending a helping hand. Dr. Shweta's journey exemplifies tenacity, vision, and a steadfast dedication to driving positive change in the entrepreneurial landscape, inspiring countless others along the way.

Rohini Kesavan Rajeev is the Founder and Chief Practice Officer of The Able Mind, Bangalore

Rohini Kesavan Rajeev is the Founder and Chief Practice Officer of The Able Mind, Bangalore. A DPIIT certified mental health startup that she Co-founded with her partner Rajeev Vijayan, The Able Mind focuses on proactive initiatives, preventive actions and impactful interventions that are culturally mindful and multilingual, making professional mental healthcare more accessible and affordable. They provide digital solutions to scale mental health by using unparalleled human expertise and empathy with cutting edge technology to empower people, around the world, to lead fuller lives. Rohini is not only a Social Entrepreneur but a Behavioural Health Practitioner with over 22 years of clinical & corporate counselling experience. She is a relationship coach, suicide prevention helpline supervisor and a POSH compliance consultant. A recognized mental health expert for national dailies like the Times of India, Hindustan Times, Deccan Herald, Dainik Jagran etc. Rohini is also a member of the Managing Committee of India’s first Mental Health NGO, Medico-Pastoral Association, and a Board of Studies Member, Dept of Social Work, Bishop Heber College, TN.

Soma Singh: Founder & CEO of Mindshift Education Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi

Soma Singh stands as a pioneering force in the Indian community, driving educational transformation through her role as an Edupreneur. With a focus on holistic education, Singh's initiatives uplift both young minds and educators, shaping the future of society. Innovative programs such as the STREAM Innovation Fest and Power Thinking Trainings redefine learning, emphasizing creativity, critical thinking, and cultural appreciation. Singh's comprehensive teacher development workshops empower educators with cutting-edge teaching methodologies, ensuring they can inspire and nurture students effectively. Recognizing the pivotal role of educators, Singh's commitment to continuous learning underscores the importance of professional development. Through her visionary leadership, she catalyzes positive change within the educational landscape, creating a ripple effect of empowerment and growth. Soma Singh's journey as an Edupreneur is a testament to the transformative power of education, unlocking potential and fostering excellence within individuals and communities across India.

Shweta Pundir Sharma- Co-Founder The Gig Pool, Gurgaon

Shweta is an experienced HR professional who founded The Gig Pool, a company dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in organizations. With over two decades of corporate experience in recruitment, learning & development, and business partnering, she brings a wealth of expertise in the field of Human Resources. She has held senior positions in organizations like United Breweries, Beam Suntory, Sunlife, Convergys, and more. TGP works across industries and geographies on recruitment for both IT and non-IT companies. Shweta's team includes individuals with disabilities and women in their second innings, who assist businesses in creating safe environments, providing sensitization training, and implementing comprehensive DEI strategies. Her rich experience and thoughtful approach ensure that tangible results are achieved, and candidates are evaluated through diverse perspectives rather than stereotypes. Her pione­ering style of handling human resource issues is life-changing for individuals and companies. Ce­ntral to her professional philosophy is a solid pledge­ to inclusivity. Shweta is a master practitioner for NLP and a certified Psychometric assessor. Her commitment to promoting equity in the workplace has made her a leading figure in the industry.