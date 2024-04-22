Fantom has embarked on a groundbreaking approach to stabilise the typically volatile meme coin market by reserving 10% of its total token supply for strategic marketing initiatives. This fund is securely held in a multi-signature wallet that requires three separate approvals for transactions, promoting growth and stability. Furthermore, 85% of Fantom's tokens are allocated to a liquidity pool paired with its native cryptocurrency, FTM. This arrangement, along with a transaction cap of 1% on the pool, is designed to deter market manipulation and boost investor confidence by providing more stable and reliable trading conditions.