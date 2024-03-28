Gemini, established in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is celebrated for its beginner-friendly interface and robust security measures, making it a top choice for UK crypto traders.

The platform supports a selection of over 70 cryptocurrencies and is known for its transparent fee system, especially for GBP transactions.

Although fees for debit card deposits and purchases over £200 may be higher, Gemini compensates with a range of services, including an advanced crypto trading platform, Gemini ActiveTrader, and a proprietary wallet offering interest on crypto holdings.

It stands out for its commitment to security, evidenced by ISO27001 and SOC Type 2 certifications, and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

Additionally, Gemini's digital assets are insured, adding another layer of trust for users.

With no deposit fees, a user-friendly design, and additional features like a Gemini credit card and plans for an NFT marketplace, Gemini offers a comprehensive cryptocurrency trading experience.

Its dedication to the crypto movement's values and rigorous legislation advocacy further positions Gemini as a pioneering platform in the Web3 domain.

Pros:

Large user base

Advanced trading via Gemini ActiveTrader

Clear fee structure for GBP

Cons:

Fees on debit card deposits

6. OKX

OKX, launched in 2017 and based in Seychelles, is recognised as a top mobile crypto exchange in the UK, boasting a selection of over 350 cryptocurrencies.

With a user base of 20 million globally, its smartphone app is highly acclaimed for its user-friendliness and functionality, making it one of the best crypto apps in the UK.

OKX caters to a diverse range of crypto finance needs, offering everything from crypto spot and crypto derivatives markets to NFT trading across more than 650 pairs.

The platform supports flexible payment methods, accommodating a broad spectrum of investors.

While the lack of fiat withdrawal options and reliance on chatbot customer service might be drawbacks for some, OKX's low trading fees, starting at 0.1% for spot trades with discounts for OKB token holders and high-volume trading, present a compelling advantage.

The exchange offers three app versions — Lite for beginners, Web3 for NFT enthusiasts, and Pro for experienced traders — ensuring a tailored trading experience.

OKX's comprehensive services and adaptable platform make it a standout choice for UK crypto investors seeking versatility and convenience.

Pros:

Over 350 cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Large global user base

Excellent mobile crypto app

Offers futures trading

Cons:

Complex for beginners

7. Bitstamp

Bitstamp, established in 2011 and based in Luxembourg, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its simplicity and user-focused approach, making it an ideal platform for UK crypto traders engaging in basic transactions.

Offering a selection of 81 cryptocurrencies, Bitstamp emphasises a balance between quality and accessibility, supported by a transparent fee structure.

With a UK office and direct phone support, Bitstamp provides an added layer of trust and convenience for its users.

The platform allows trading crypto via its website or mobile app, compatible with Android and iOS, featuring advanced trading tools like real-time charts and technical indicators.

Bank transfers from UK accounts are fee-free, offering a cost-effective alternative to the 5% surcharge on debit and credit card deposits.

For trades up to £1,000 monthly, Bitstamp charges no commission, with a competitive rate of 0.4% beyond this threshold.

Highlighting security, 95% of client digital assets are stored in cold storage, ensuring safety and reliability.

Bitstamp’s commitment to accessibility, competitive fees, and strong security measures position it as a preferred choice for UK crypto investors.

Pros:

Strong liquidity and transparent fees

Responsive phone support

Multiple GBP and EUR pairs

Cons:

Higher fees than some competitors

8. Crypto.com

Crypto.com, launched in 2016, has rapidly become a favored choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the UK, celebrated for its exceptional user experience and a vast selection of over 250 cryptocurrencies.

This platform is lauded for its robust security measures, including leading insurance coverage, and for providing a variety of services such as Crypto Earn for staking and Crypto Credit for borrowing.

Despite its advantages, users should be mindful of the varying trading fees and the additional charges for instant buy transactions with credit or debit cards.

With a global user base of 80 million, Crypto.com also offers unique features like a crypto card, an NFT marketplace, and the ability to set up a DeFi wallet, enhancing its appeal.

The platform's clean, user-friendly mobile app supports recurring purchases and enables users to earn passive income on their cryptocurrency holdings.

However, staking CRO is necessary to access the highest-yield rewards, and customer service ratings suggest room for improvement.

In our opinion, Crypto.com stands out for its comprehensive services, making it a top-tier platform for those seeking a rich and secure crypto trading experience in the UK.

Pros:

70 million users worldwide

Staking and borrowing features

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

High fees for instant card purchases

9. CoinJar

CoinJar, established as a cryptocurrency exchange in the UK and Australia, offers a user-friendly platform for trading and investing in over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Known for its simplicity, CoinJar enables instant crypto purchases with a debit card at competitive fees and supports GBP deposits and withdrawals without charges.

Its unique CoinJar Bundles provide an accessible way for newcomers to diversify their crypto holdings, alongside features like dollar cost averaging for systematic investments.

Additionally, the CoinJar card, compatible with Mastercard, facilitates seamless crypto spending in fiat currency, integrated with Google Pay for convenience.

Advanced traders can leverage CoinJar’s institutional-grade solutions like CoinJar OTC for optimal liquidity and spreads.

With a minimal deposit requirement of £10 and a trading fee structure that benefits both casual and serious investors, CoinJar stands out for its blend of accessibility, innovative features, and commitment to providing a comprehensive crypto trading experience.

Pros:

Zero fees for deposits and withdrawals

User-friendly interface

Crypto debit card available

Cons:

Limited active trading features

10. Gate.io

Gate.io, established in 2013 and originally based in China before relocating to the Cayman Islands, has become a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with a vast selection of over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and 2,500 trading pairs.

It's particularly favored by UK investors for its wide range of emerging assets, including new Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), making it an ideal platform for those seeking to diversify with novel crypto assets.

Despite not being directly regulated by the UK's FCA, Gate.io maintains a strong international presence with over 14 million users and a high daily trading volume, often exceeding $5 billion.

The platform supports P2P trading with GBP payment options and offers competitive fees with a maximum of 0.2%.

New joiners are welcomed with a £100 voucher, enhancing its appeal.

Although it lacks fiat withdrawal options, Gate.io compensates with features like crypto savings, loans, and dual investments, alongside a robust offering of DeFi services.

Its commitment to providing access to a broad spectrum of digital assets, combined with competitive costs and innovative financial solutions, positions Gate.io as a top choice for UK crypto investors.

Pros:

1,400+ cryptocurrencies to trade

GBP P2P trading with major payment methods

£100 voucher for new users, low 0.2% fees

Cons:

No fiat withdrawals, third-party GBP deposits

Best Crypto Exchange Comparison

We’ve compared the best crypto exchanges in the UK based on our key rating criteria and put the findings into a table below: