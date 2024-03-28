Quick answer: The best crypto exchanges in the UK are eToro, known for its social trading features and user-friendly platform. Coinbase is favoured for its ease of use and strong regulatory compliance. Uphold offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies and unique financial services.
With over 5.6 million people in the UK already invested in cryptocurrency and its ever-growing popularity, the need for safe cryptocurrency exchanges is essential.
Our expert reviews and testing helped us identify the top crypto exchanges in the UK considering factors like fees, supported cryptocurrencies, security, and ease of use.
Here are our top picks, followed by a complete list with reviews and pros and cons for each crypto exchange.
Top Picks of the Best Crypto Exchanges UK
Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more.
eToro – Overall best crypto exchange in the UK for beginners
Coinbase – Best cryptocurrency exchange in the UK for ease of use
Uphold – Best UK crypto exchange for a large selection of altcoins
Best Crypto Exchange UK Reviews
Below are our reviews of the best platforms to buy cryptocurrency in the UK based on the following rating criteria: fees to buy crypto, deposit fees, number of cryptos available, and GBP deposit methods.
1. eToro - Overall best place to buy crypto in the UK
eToro stands out as the best UK crypto exchange, perfect for beginners.
It offers secure and low-cost trading. Users can start with a minimum deposit of $100 and buy over 90 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
eToro's unique copy trading feature allows users to copy trades from successful investors, making trading effortless. Copy Trading does not amount to investment advice. Your investments value may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.
Additionally, eToro provides Smart Portfolios for diversified and managed investments.
The platform supports trading in cryptocurrencies, stocks and ETFs. Trading cryptocurrency on eToro involves a 1% fee, with a minor 0.5% currency conversion fee for GBP deposits.
eToro has no ongoing platform fees (minus an inactivity fee of one year) and offers interest on unused balances. It is user-friendly, with an intuitive mobile app so you can buy crypto on the go.
eToro is trusted globally, with 30 million users and an 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot. This makes eToro a top choice for those new to cryptocurrency investing in the UK.
Pros:
1% commission for crypto trades
Easy GBP transfers from UK banks
Social trading perfect for beginners
Strong security history
Cons:
$5 withdrawal fee
2. Coinbase
Coinbase shines as a top-rated crypto exchange in the UK, tailored for newcomers in the crypto space.
Established in California in 2012, Coinbase has grown to support over 100 million users worldwide, offering a secure and straightforward platform.
It boasts a remarkable security record, with 99% of cryptocurrency assets held in cold storage, underscoring its commitment to user safety.
The platform is celebrated for its educational initiatives, providing users with learning resources and the chance to earn free crypto through educational modules.
Offering more than 170 cryptocurrencies, Coinbase facilitates instant purchases with credit or debit cards and provides a secure crypto wallet for asset storage.
Users benefit from transparent fee structures, though fees for certain transactions and payment methods may be higher.
Key features include up to 5% APY through crypto staking and insurance on cash balances up to £250,000.
Despite its advantages, we found high fees for card purchases and areas for improvement in customer support.
Overall, Coinbase's blend of security, educational resources, and user-friendly interface make it a top choice for UK crypto investors, especially beginners.
Pros:
High security with a strong reputation
Earn up to 5% APY staking
Educational resources with free crypto opportunities
Cons:
Complex and high fee structure
3. Uphold
Uphold is recognised as a standout cryptocurrency exchange in the UK for its expansive selection of digital assets and user-centric features.
Offering more than 160 cryptocurrencies alongside fiat currencies like GBP, EUR, and USD, Uphold caters to a broad audience.
Its transparent and regulated platform allows for zero deposit and withdrawal fees, appealing to users focused on cost efficiency.
Unique to Uphold is the capability to schedule transactions, facilitating strategic crypto investments without the need to time the market.
Additionally, users can earn up to 25% rewards on staked crypto and enjoy 4% cashback in XRP for purchases with the Uphold card.
The card further enhances user experience by enabling spending of crypto, national currencies, and commodities worldwide with 0% foreign transaction fees.
While Uphold maintains a competitive fee structure with crypto spreads starting from 0.9%, some spreads on cryptocurrencies and fiat may be higher.
Despite some regional service variations and limited customer support, Uphold's commitment to flexible, transparent trading and innovative features like real-time spending analytics solidifies its position as a leading choice for UK crypto investors.
Pros:
Many cryptocurrencies available
No deposit or withdrawal fees
Easy asset access and source switching
Cons:
High spreads on certain cryptocurrencies
4. Kraken
Kraken distinguishes itself as a top crypto trading platform in the UK, renowned for its exceptional security and robust trading platform.
Established in San Francisco in 2013, Kraken has built a legacy of trust, boasting a significant 24-hour trading volume and a user base exceeding 10 million globally.
Its commitment to safety is evidenced by a clean security record and regular audits to verify reserve balances.
Kraken offers over 200 digital currencies, catering to a diverse range of investor interests.
With Kraken Pro, users gain access to advanced charting tools, low spreads, and deep liquidity, minimising concerns over slippage.
The platform is designed to support both novice and more experienced traders, offering comprehensive educational resources to ease new users into crypto trading while providing sophisticated trading features for experienced investors.
Despite slow transactions and customer service responses, Kraken’s low crypto trading fees for active traders, high-quality educational content, and extensive crypto staking options with attractive APY rates solidify its position as a top security-focused crypto exchange in the UK.
Pros:
High security and cold storage
Competitive trading fees starting at 0.16%
Extensive staking options available
Margin trading supported
Cons:
High 3.75% debit card fee
5. Gemini
Gemini, established in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is celebrated for its beginner-friendly interface and robust security measures, making it a top choice for UK crypto traders.
The platform supports a selection of over 70 cryptocurrencies and is known for its transparent fee system, especially for GBP transactions.
Although fees for debit card deposits and purchases over £200 may be higher, Gemini compensates with a range of services, including an advanced crypto trading platform, Gemini ActiveTrader, and a proprietary wallet offering interest on crypto holdings.
It stands out for its commitment to security, evidenced by ISO27001 and SOC Type 2 certifications, and regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.
Additionally, Gemini's digital assets are insured, adding another layer of trust for users.
With no deposit fees, a user-friendly design, and additional features like a Gemini credit card and plans for an NFT marketplace, Gemini offers a comprehensive cryptocurrency trading experience.
Its dedication to the crypto movement's values and rigorous legislation advocacy further positions Gemini as a pioneering platform in the Web3 domain.
Pros:
Large user base
Advanced trading via Gemini ActiveTrader
Clear fee structure for GBP
Cons:
Fees on debit card deposits
6. OKX
OKX, launched in 2017 and based in Seychelles, is recognised as a top mobile crypto exchange in the UK, boasting a selection of over 350 cryptocurrencies.
With a user base of 20 million globally, its smartphone app is highly acclaimed for its user-friendliness and functionality, making it one of the best crypto apps in the UK.
OKX caters to a diverse range of crypto finance needs, offering everything from crypto spot and crypto derivatives markets to NFT trading across more than 650 pairs.
The platform supports flexible payment methods, accommodating a broad spectrum of investors.
While the lack of fiat withdrawal options and reliance on chatbot customer service might be drawbacks for some, OKX's low trading fees, starting at 0.1% for spot trades with discounts for OKB token holders and high-volume trading, present a compelling advantage.
The exchange offers three app versions — Lite for beginners, Web3 for NFT enthusiasts, and Pro for experienced traders — ensuring a tailored trading experience.
OKX's comprehensive services and adaptable platform make it a standout choice for UK crypto investors seeking versatility and convenience.
Pros:
Over 350 cryptocurrencies and NFTs
Large global user base
Excellent mobile crypto app
Offers futures trading
Cons:
Complex for beginners
7. Bitstamp
Bitstamp, established in 2011 and based in Luxembourg, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange known for its simplicity and user-focused approach, making it an ideal platform for UK crypto traders engaging in basic transactions.
Offering a selection of 81 cryptocurrencies, Bitstamp emphasises a balance between quality and accessibility, supported by a transparent fee structure.
With a UK office and direct phone support, Bitstamp provides an added layer of trust and convenience for its users.
The platform allows trading crypto via its website or mobile app, compatible with Android and iOS, featuring advanced trading tools like real-time charts and technical indicators.
Bank transfers from UK accounts are fee-free, offering a cost-effective alternative to the 5% surcharge on debit and credit card deposits.
For trades up to £1,000 monthly, Bitstamp charges no commission, with a competitive rate of 0.4% beyond this threshold.
Highlighting security, 95% of client digital assets are stored in cold storage, ensuring safety and reliability.
Bitstamp’s commitment to accessibility, competitive fees, and strong security measures position it as a preferred choice for UK crypto investors.
Pros:
Strong liquidity and transparent fees
Responsive phone support
Multiple GBP and EUR pairs
Cons:
Higher fees than some competitors
8. Crypto.com
Crypto.com, launched in 2016, has rapidly become a favored choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts in the UK, celebrated for its exceptional user experience and a vast selection of over 250 cryptocurrencies.
This platform is lauded for its robust security measures, including leading insurance coverage, and for providing a variety of services such as Crypto Earn for staking and Crypto Credit for borrowing.
Despite its advantages, users should be mindful of the varying trading fees and the additional charges for instant buy transactions with credit or debit cards.
With a global user base of 80 million, Crypto.com also offers unique features like a crypto card, an NFT marketplace, and the ability to set up a DeFi wallet, enhancing its appeal.
The platform's clean, user-friendly mobile app supports recurring purchases and enables users to earn passive income on their cryptocurrency holdings.
However, staking CRO is necessary to access the highest-yield rewards, and customer service ratings suggest room for improvement.
In our opinion, Crypto.com stands out for its comprehensive services, making it a top-tier platform for those seeking a rich and secure crypto trading experience in the UK.
Pros:
70 million users worldwide
Staking and borrowing features
Easy-to-use interface
Cons:
High fees for instant card purchases
9. CoinJar
CoinJar, established as a cryptocurrency exchange in the UK and Australia, offers a user-friendly platform for trading and investing in over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
Known for its simplicity, CoinJar enables instant crypto purchases with a debit card at competitive fees and supports GBP deposits and withdrawals without charges.
Its unique CoinJar Bundles provide an accessible way for newcomers to diversify their crypto holdings, alongside features like dollar cost averaging for systematic investments.
Additionally, the CoinJar card, compatible with Mastercard, facilitates seamless crypto spending in fiat currency, integrated with Google Pay for convenience.
Advanced traders can leverage CoinJar’s institutional-grade solutions like CoinJar OTC for optimal liquidity and spreads.
With a minimal deposit requirement of £10 and a trading fee structure that benefits both casual and serious investors, CoinJar stands out for its blend of accessibility, innovative features, and commitment to providing a comprehensive crypto trading experience.
Pros:
Zero fees for deposits and withdrawals
User-friendly interface
Crypto debit card available
Cons:
Limited active trading features
10. Gate.io
Gate.io, established in 2013 and originally based in China before relocating to the Cayman Islands, has become a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with a vast selection of over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and 2,500 trading pairs.
It's particularly favored by UK investors for its wide range of emerging assets, including new Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), making it an ideal platform for those seeking to diversify with novel crypto assets.
Despite not being directly regulated by the UK's FCA, Gate.io maintains a strong international presence with over 14 million users and a high daily trading volume, often exceeding $5 billion.
The platform supports P2P trading with GBP payment options and offers competitive fees with a maximum of 0.2%.
New joiners are welcomed with a £100 voucher, enhancing its appeal.
Although it lacks fiat withdrawal options, Gate.io compensates with features like crypto savings, loans, and dual investments, alongside a robust offering of DeFi services.
Its commitment to providing access to a broad spectrum of digital assets, combined with competitive costs and innovative financial solutions, positions Gate.io as a top choice for UK crypto investors.
Pros:
1,400+ cryptocurrencies to trade
GBP P2P trading with major payment methods
£100 voucher for new users, low 0.2% fees
Cons:
No fiat withdrawals, third-party GBP deposits
Best Crypto Exchange Comparison
We’ve compared the best crypto exchanges in the UK based on our key rating criteria and put the findings into a table below:
Exchange
Fees
Number of supported cryptos
Deposit fees
GBP deposit methods
1% + market spread
90+
0.5%
Bank transfer debit card eToro Money
Coinbase
1% commission+ 0.5% spread fee
250+
Debit card fee of 3.99%
Bank transfer (ACH) debit card Apple Pay Google Pay
Uphold
1% trading fee & 1% spread fee
250+
Credit card fee of 3.99%
Bank transfer (ACH) debit card Apple Pay Google Pay
Kraken
From 0.26%
230+
£1 fee on bank transfers
Bank transfer credit card debit card Apple Pay Google Pay SWIFT
Gemini
From 1.49%
70+
Debit card fee of 3.49% PayPal fee of 2.50%
Bank transfer credit card debit card Apple Pay Google Pay PayPal SWIFT CBIT™
OKX
0.1%
300+
None
Bank transfer (ACH) debit card Apple Pay Google Pay
Crypto.com
Up to 0.075%
250+
Debit card fee of 2.99%
Bank transfer credit card cryptocurrency debit card Apple Pay Google Pay SWIFT
CoinJar
Up to 0.10%
50+
None
Bank transfer (ACH) debit card Apple Pay Google Pay
Gate.io
0.20% maker fee
1400+
None
Bank transfer (ACH) debit card Apple Pay Google Pay
What to Look for When Choosing a Crypto & Bitcoin Exchange UK
Selecting the right UK crypto exchange is a bit like finding the perfect pair of shoes; it needs to fit just right.
Here are some key aspects we think you should look out for.
Security is paramount. You want an exchange that's like a fortress, boasting features like two-factor authentication, cold storage, and, ideally, insurance against any potential security breaches.
Regulatory compliance is another cornerstone. An exchange that’s on good terms with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) signals reliability and adherence to stringent operational standards, offering you an added layer of protection.
Let’s talk about fees. They're the fine print that can eat into your investments over time.
A clear understanding of the trading, deposit, and withdrawal fees is crucial, as well as keeping an eye out for any hidden charges.
The variety of cryptocurrencies available is your playground. Whether you’re looking to invest in the giants of the crypto world or explore the frontier of altcoins, make sure the exchange’s offerings align with your investment goals.
User experience shouldn’t be overlooked. The platform should be intuitive, catering to both seasoned traders and those just dipping their toes in the crypto waters. A well-designed mobile app is a must for trading crypto on the go.
Responsive customer support is akin to having a reliable co-pilot. It’s invaluable, especially when navigating urgent issues related to your crypto investments.
Payment methods are the bridges to your funds. Ensure the exchange supports your preferred methods for depositing and withdrawing funds, and take note of any associated fees or processing times.
Additional features can enhance your trading experience. From staking and lending to earning interest on your crypto holdings, these services can provide added value to your investment strategy.
Liquidity is somewhat technical but fundamentally important. It ensures that your trades are executed efficiently without significant price slippage, particularly vital for larger transactions.
Last but not least, the exchange’s reputation and user reviews provide insightful peer perspectives. They can shed light on the user experience and highlight any potential issues you might encounter.
Choosing the best crypto exchange UK involves weighing these considerations carefully against your personal trading needs and preferences.
Take a measured approach, conduct thorough research, and you’ll find an exchange that not only meets your requirements but also enhances your trading journey.
FAQs
What is the best crypto exchange in the UK for beginners?
eToro is the best crypto exchange in the UK for beginners, offering a user-friendly platform with social trading features that facilitate learning from experienced traders. Its simple fee structure and access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies, make it an ideal starting point for those new to cryptocurrency.
What is the cheapest crypto exchange in the UK with low fees?
OKX stands out as the cheapest crypto exchange in the UK, known for its low fee structure starting at 0.1% per trade.