Aurabi Boomerang Ball Reviews: Motion-Activated Flying Orb Worth It or Scam?

Most iOS and Android devices have built-in games. Smart devices are also widely used by both children and seniors. According to experts, the latter has led to social and cognitive harm. Prolonged exposure to blue light is linked to age-related macular degeneration and other vision problems.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball is a revolutionary glowing and flying orb that encourages people to engage in offline games. According to the creator, the ball is designed with high-tech features and doesn’t limit anyone from all the fun. So, is the trendy boomerang ball worth the hype? This review has more on the Aurabi flying orb.

What Is Aurabi Boomerang Ball?

Aurabi Boomerang Ball is a handheld flying orb that utilizes drone technology. The rechargeable orb ball has built-in colorful LED lights and a fidget spinner. Its batteries charge super-fast, and the creator claims it’s durable and indestructible. According to the creator, it’s designed to encourage kids to indulge in outdoor activities and limit prolonged usage of phones and computers. In addition, it has no age limit. The revolutionary toy has an omnidirectional rotation, and it’s controlled mechanically. It‘s slightly larger than a baseball and weighs approximately 26g to soar, glide and spin through the air quickly.

How Does Aurabi Boomerang Ball Work?

The trendy toy doesn’t require technical skills. Instead, it has a built-in motor mechanism that performs magical aerobatic stunts. The Aurabi is a motorized ball that uses drone technology and has LED lights illuminating space. The user shakes and throws the ball and triggers the flight mechanism enabling it to soar through the air.

Once the user throws the ball, it follows the defined trajectory in its path. According to the creator, consumers can use the Boomerang ball for 10 minutes and then recharge it. On a flight, it illuminates the space with colorful LED lights. It also produces specular sounds while it’s spinning.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Features

The creator highlights various critical features of the innovative toy, and they include:

Omnidirectional Movement: Aurabi Boomerang Ball is designed to achieve dynamic movements. It can soar, float and glide. The flying ball is also drop-resistant and can withstand bumps due to its indestructible exterior. The creator claims it’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor fun.

Ease of Use: The trendy ball has a built-in motorized motion-activation mechanism. Anyone can control it and observe the astounding stunts and tricks. Once it’s turned on, it has to be triggered by shaking while held upward, achieving eye-catching schemes. It’s user-friendly and can be used by young children.

Drone-Technology: The flashing and flying boomerang ball uses drone technology to spin and take its trajectory. Consumers experience the thrill of spinner action with the innovative light ball. It’s motorized and triggered to provide users with endless fun. Drone technology lets the ball spin, then turn around and back to the user. In addition, it has an impressive flying spinner action that allows the ball to hover up to 100 feet high.

Colorful LED Light: It’s designed with a flying fidget spinner and built-in LED lights that provide vibrant illumination into space. The multi-colored lights are attractive, especially in dim light or in the dark.

Manual Operation: The revolutionary ball is mechanically powered by a built-in motor, unlike AI-enabled drones operating remotely. Users must trigger the action by shaking it to enhance motion.

Drop-Resistant: With drone technology, it spins and soars in the air once it’s tossed. It has an indestructible exterior to enhance durability.

Fast-Charging Batteries: Aurabi Boomerang Ball is rechargeable. The batteries are charged fast and can last about 10 minutes. It’s purchased with a USB fast charging cable that can take about 25 minutes to enable full charge.

Aurabi Boomerang Ball Benefits

The creator of the electric Boomerang orb claims that it’s meant to encourage physical engagement. It has the following benefits:

Safe and Fun for All: Prolonged hours on computer and phone screens can lead to eye problems. However, anyone can engage in physical fun that’s safe and adorable.

Ideal for Indoor and Outdoor Fun: The lightweight handheld ball can be used for indoor and outdoor fun. It has a portable design to enable everyone to carry it around.

Durable Design: Since it has an indestructible design, the ball can be tossed to knock on objects and bumps without damage. It’s made with high-tech features, and it’s drop-resistant.

It Has No Age Limit: Both children and seniors can play with Aurabi Boomerang Ball. The flying orb is designed for the entire family. It encourages people to keep off devices and indulge in physical gaming.

Where to Purchase Aurabi Boomerang Ball

The creator of the motion-activated ball has offered consumers but only if you order via the official website. Here’s the pricing of the product with fair prices with the purchase of more items:

Buy one Aurabi Boomerang Ball for $59.99

Buy two Aurabi Boomerang Balls for $119.99

Buy three Aurabi Boomerang Balls for $134.99

Buy four Aurabi Boomerang Balls for $164.99

Each selection has a 100% 30-day money-back guarantee. In addition, consumers can return the item(s) with the original and unopened package and get a full refund of the purchase, less shipping and handling fees.

Final Verdict

Both virtual reality gaming and practical toys are ideal for boosting cognitive abilities, creativity, and concentration. However, prolonged exposure to Blue light radiation can lead to eye problems. According to the creator of Aurabi Boomerang Ball, it has a motorized fidget spinner that utilizes drone technology.

The handheld flying orb also has built-in LED lights that flash colorful light in a low-light setting. It can be used both in indoor and outdoor activities due to its lightweight design. Consumers can order the product on the official website and get 50% off the regular price. The product also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Visit the website to order your Aurabi Boomerang Ball today!

