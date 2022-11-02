As Oryen Network Presale Heats Up With Early Buyers Up 100%, Optimism And Arbitrum Users Are Feeling The FOMO

In the crypto world, everyone is looking for an opportunity to become rich with the greatest return on investment. Oryen Network has brought a vision to provide the ultimate money-boosting mechanism. The Oryen Network pre-sale has already generated 100% profits, fueled by demand from early and loyal buyers. It has been spotted in some Optimism and Arbitrum channels that their respective communities are feeling FOMO about these already-posted gains.

How does Oryen Network work?

Oryen is a new and innovative protocol that seeks to create a new distributed model for DeFi, which is unique in the market. The Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT) protocol allows users to keep their assets in their wallets, rather than requiring tokens to be staked into a contract or given over to the protocol to receive rewards. This approach provides instant value to token holders and creates an enthusiastic community interested in the project's ongoing prosperity. The main goal of Oryen Network is to build wealth and strength for the community by using the community as one central unit. It is a new concept for DeFi and holders believe it will become a new standard in the industry.

Oryen Network Rebase Operations

With positive rebasing operations, Oryen Network enables users to gain an incredible APY of 90%. This is supported through the Risk-Free Value wallet that will support the price of ORY in times of volatility. This allows users to stake with confidence that the value of their assets is defended and allows for earning on them over time.

Final Thoughts

There are many reasons ORY has been a hot topic in the Arbitrum and Optimism camps. Such a solid action plan and grounding will generate significant interest, and with a 2X already on the cards and plenty more gas in the tank, buying now would be the smart move.

