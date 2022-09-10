Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Alisha Chandrakar A Journalist & Founder Of Startup  Media Terminal

Alisha Chandrakar is the proud journalist and she wants to bring a change in society through her journalism. she believes that hard work definitely pays off.

Journalist and Founder of a Mumbai -based Media Terminal Private Limited, Alisha Chandrakar is another inspiring journalist. Her company handles all kinds of events, celebrities, PR & Promotion, and content creation in the sector of news She also owns a  news content creation studio in Mumbai.

Media Terminal is unquestionably making a sensational buzz within the industry. The organization is giving exposure to several young enthusiasts, artists, and journalists.



Now, allow us to place some light weight on her achievements. Miss Alisha Chandrakar was recently awarded the title Mumbai Achievers award for the best PR and red carpet of the year. In Dubai she won the bazaar award for celebrity management, she has hosted the red carpet in Dubai, and has also hosted many prestigious awards like Dada Saheb Phalke Awards .she has also interviewed many celebrities and politicians. Today her company Media terminal is doing great work in the Bollywood and political field. Alisha forever believed that if there’s daring bravery in your heart, nobody will stop you from achieving milestones. With this aspiration, she’s set an associate degree example to develop herself and uplift others too.

