'We Must Constantly Think Of Ideas That Can Change Our Future', Says Crypto Guru Chandan Serai

Even if you have not invested in it, you would have surely heard of the term ‘cryptocurrency’. While people of all age groups are interested and investing in cryptocurrency, one individual who has paved the way for innovative methods and ideas to be implemented in this space is Chandan Serai. Born and raised in Dubai, Chandan Serai had a keen interest in business right from a very young age. As a child, he gained knowledge from a variety of business books and magazines. After getting a degree in finance and event management in Dubai, he enrolled himself in one of the top 10 business schools in the United Kingdom to finish his studies.

Talking about his journey as an entrepreneur, Chandan says, “Going to a business school greatly helped in shaping up my mind as an entrepreneur. However, there are many things you have to learn beyond what universities and books teach you. Being aware of the world around you and staying in touch with ground realities helps you grow as an entrepreneur. Instead of achieving something big in one go, you should aim for small but regular growth. While doing my Bachelors course, I used to do part-time jobs to manage my finances. Even that experience contributed greatly to my journey as an entrepreneur.”

As an entrepreneur, Chandan is always trying to expand his horizons and try his luck in different spheres. When lockdown was imposed all across the world owing to the spread of the Covid-19 virus in 2020, Chandan decided to use his time at home productively and started studying cryptocurrency in great detail. After months of research and analysis, he started investing in cryptocurrency. Soon, he reached a stage where he could predict the peaks and troughs of the crypto world and make the right judgement of when to invest and buy cryptocurrency. Apart from managing his own investments in cryptocurrency, he is also helping young individuals grow in this space.

As to what pulled him towards cryptocurrency, Chandan shares, “Unlike several other modern currencies that have come to the fore in the recent past, cryptocurrency is very reliable. In the last two years, I have studied it academically and with each passing day, I have found it more and more interesting. You have complete authority over everything you have invested in. When it comes to making transactions, too, there is a lot of freedom and flexibility.”

As an entrepreneur, Chandan is known for being a visionary and thinking out-of-the-box all the time. He continues to tap into unexplored territories and invest in businesses and ideas that he firmly believes will grow at a rapid pace and define our future.

“We must constantly think of ideas that can change our future. One of the primary duties of an entrepreneur is to come up with innovative methods all the time. The business ecosystem is evolving all the time and therefore, it is very important for one to know about all the important shifts and turns that are happening across the globe. Every year, you see some young entrepreneurs changing the narrative of business around the world. We must also work towards creating a system that helps these young minds propel their growth forward as entrepreneurs”, he says.

With an eye for futuristic technology, Chandan is currently investing in companies that are developing technologies that could result in the emergence of robust electric cars. The visionary entrepreneur is also tracking the development of technologies that are designed to carve out sustainable and eco-friendly products. While doing all this, he continues to track the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

