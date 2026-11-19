“Why did you never reach out to me? You had everything you needed. My phone number, my email address. We were never even unfriended on Facebook or Instagram. You never sent me so much as a message. I knew that whatever we had was over, and still I kept waiting. Love is the fruit of waiting, and I never forgot that. I became like one of those red lights on the road that have forgotten how to turn green. But you never even sent a message. Every year, on March 26, I made sure to message you. On your birthday. But you never replied to those messages either. I forgot nothing.