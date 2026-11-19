Prabhat Ranjan is the author of the short-story collections, ‘Janaki Pul’ and ‘Bolero Class’.
His notable books include Kothagoi, which received the Dwarka Prasad Agrawal Young Writer Award at the Jaipur Literature Festival, and the novel Qissagram.
This story, set around an unexpected encounter at an airport, moves through conversations about poetry, love and memory before unfolding into a poignant tale of longing and relationships.
There was a girl staring at him from just behind his left shoulder. The man stopped and looked into her eyes the way drivers at a red light stare at the signal, waiting for it to change. There was unmistakable curiosity in her eyes, the curiosity of someone waiting to hear an answer.
“I was asking you whether you listen to Tahzeeb Hafi,” the girl said, pausing between words. “Sorry, when you were standing in the check-in line, I was behind you. And I probably shouldn’t say this, but I happened to see your phone screen. It’s hard not to, you know,” she said, rolling her eyes.
The man noticed that her eyes were large and round. When she rolled them, they seemed almost to swim, like fish in water.
“There was an icon for one of Tahzeeb Hafi’s videos on your screen. For a moment I thought I’d ask you, but you know…” she said.
As she spoke, the girl suddenly glanced at her watch. She had been at the airport since seven that morning. It was almost one, and there was still no sign of the flight.
After sitting beside each other for several hours at Delhi’s Terminal 2, bored out of their minds, the two had finally begun talking. It happens. It often does. People don’t necessarily have to be alike for a conversation to begin. You can spend hours staring at your phone, pretending to read or watch something on your tablet. But after a while, a person begins to feel the absence of another person. At such times, you can end up talking to almost anyone. There can be any number of reasons for starting a conversation.
Here, the reason happened to be Tahzeeb Hafi.
The young man had only a backpack with him. He hadn’t checked in any luggage. It was clear he was travelling for barely a day, some meeting, perhaps, a conference, or who knows, a literary festival…
“By the way, where are you going?” the girl asked, at this point in the conversation.
“Hyderabad. There’s a literary festival tomorrow morning. I have to come back tomorrow as well. But whether I’ll even make it there today, I have no idea…”
“So you’re a writer?”
“Yes. But I write in Hindi. Vishal Thakur.” The man deliberately stressed the fact that he was a Hindi writer. Looking at her, he had a feeling that she probably didn’t read much. And even if she did… what could one really say about someone who listened to Tahzeeb Hafi? Then it occurred to him that he listened to Tahzeeb Hafi himself. The thought made him feel slightly embarrassed.
“Look, we started with Tahzeeb Hafi, and from whatever I’ve understood of him, there’s love, there’s the breaking of love, but there’s no mourning for love. He records the experience and moves on,” Leena said.
“I think there’s no such thing as love if it allows you to remain exactly who you are. If your love doesn’t take you in the direction of becoming something you weren’t before, then understand that it isn’t love. It’s merely attraction, or whatever else you want to call it. Sometimes we aren’t really in love at all. We’re simply trying to prove that our lives have meaning by being with someone.
“Love is like the soft notes of a santoor playing somewhere in the background of life. Whatever you’re doing, its faint music keeps playing behind it. You begin to feel that life should simply go on like this, that nothing should come along to disturb it. When the world, your home, your family, everything begins to feel like an obstacle, then you know you’ve fallen in love.”
Vishal paused.
“Look, Leena ji, everyone who falls in love thinks their love story is different, utterly different. But once you hear enough of them, you realise there’s nothing particularly unique about any of them. The love we are living has already been lived by hundreds, thousands of people before us, and who knows how many will live it after us.”
As he spoke, his eyes suddenly fell on the clock. It was already three.
“I’m not sure I agree with you. You’re a writer, so there’s no point hiding things from you. I’d like to send you something I wrote. Could you give me your email address or WhatsApp number?”
Vishal gave her his number, and Leena sent the piece to him immediately.
“I’m copy-pasting this from my diary. Read it and tell me what you think. I haven’t told you yet that I used to write too, but I never thought about having any of it published. I’m sending you something I once wrote to the person who taught me what love was.”
She began:
“I knew very well, and still do, how to add and subtract, move ahead, make space for myself. But I never learned multiplication and division. That is the one thing I never managed to learn in life, and that is why I kept thinking of you.
“Remember how I used to tell you, ‘I know addition and subtraction, you know multiplication and division. As long as we remain together, the mathematics of life will never get complicated.’ But you know, the mathematics of life always proves stronger than our own calculations. When everything begins to seem easy, you should understand that something difficult may be waiting around the corner. That is what life has taught me.
“Why did you never reach out to me? You had everything you needed. My phone number, my email address. We were never even unfriended on Facebook or Instagram. You never sent me so much as a message. I knew that whatever we had was over, and still I kept waiting. Love is the fruit of waiting, and I never forgot that. I became like one of those red lights on the road that have forgotten how to turn green. But you never even sent a message. Every year, on March 26, I made sure to message you. On your birthday. But you never replied to those messages either. I forgot nothing.
“But when did you ever remember me? Sending someone a birthday message isn’t remembering them. Social media has taught everyone to celebrate everyone else’s birthday. Every day we keep wishing complete strangers happy birthday. At first, it all felt good. Then it became routine. Nothing ever happens anymore that can fill life with excitement. That is what I became. That is what I kept becoming.
“After you, I fell in love several times. But none of those experiences ever felt like the one I had with you. You know, a person experiences so much in life, but very little of it stays in the memory. At least that’s how it is with me. Once you left my life, you became an experience. You were there in the background of every experience. You remained there. No one could take your place.
“Perhaps it was my first love. That’s why. They say you never forget your first love. For me, you were my first love, and I held on to its incompleteness as though it were completeness itself. My first and my true love. Every time I fell in love with someone, I looked for you in him. I tried to turn anyone who wasn’t like you into someone who was.
“Much later, I fell in love with a man who was ten years younger than me. With him, I felt I had finally found the person I had been searching for all along. I told you, he was ten years younger than me…”
Vishal spent five minutes reading or perhaps pretending to read. Who could say? Five minutes later, he replied.
“Love isn’t just about food and drink, of course. Mridula was a good writer, and somehow, during casual conversation, she found herself with a writing assignment. A senior from their college was an editor at The Pioneer. One day Mridula met her, and during their conversation she said, ‘You speak well. Why don’t you start writing for us? Do two celebrity interviews a month. Delhi is full of celebrities. Look for people from literature and the arts, or people interested in those fields.
“This was before the age of Google, so research wasn’t easy. Rameshwar would choose the people they should interview. Mridula would go to the newspaper office and get approval. Rameshwar would then do the research, find their phone numbers, and Mridula would conduct the interview. Then it would be published.
“Love is strange. What you see in love and what happens in love are often two different things. Just when what you call success in love begins to appear within reach, everything can suddenly go wrong.
“Everything was going well until Mridula interviewed Manish Mishra.
“At that time, Manish Mishra was the biggest star in Delhi theatre. In those days, he was almost as famous in Delhi as a film star. Rameshwar was involved with theatre himself, and he was a huge fan of Piyush Mishra. He often told Mridula stories about him. Sometimes he would sing songs in Piyush Mishra’s style, including one about a city of light where two people could build a home together, living like pigeons without fear of hawks.
“The interview with Piyush appeared in The Pioneer. As expected, it generated a lot of discussion. His struggles, his reasons for not entering films, all of it.
“But Rameshwar noticed something strange. Mridula had begun avoiding him. Not exactly avoiding him, but she often made excuses about studying. Sometimes there was a class test. Sometimes something else.
“He began to feel a distance between them.
“For Rameshwar, it was unbearable.
“Love, perhaps, is the name we give to a habit. When one person begins trying to break a habit, the other begins to sense that the world of love may be coming to an end.
“Rameshwar kept asking her every day, ‘Why are you changing? Has something happened?’
“Perhaps fame was the reason. Mridula was beginning to taste fame.
“Mridula had become withdrawn. She no longer gave him straight answers.
“One day she asked Rameshwar, ‘You love me very much, don’t you?’
“‘Yes.’
“‘More than anyone else in the world?’
“‘Yes. Don’t you think so?’
“‘I do. That’s why I want to tell you something.’
“She stopped for a moment.
“‘Will you let me be in love with manish Mishra for a few days? Then I’ll come back to you. I promise. Actually, he calls me every day at my landlady’s number. I’ve started liking it. What am I supposed to do?’
“Saying this, she put her arms around Rameshwar’s neck.
“Rameshwar had no idea what to say. How was he supposed to react?
“Should he simply say yes? Should he tell her to go around with him, then ask why she needed to come back to him at all? Go out into the big world. Move ahead. What use could someone like him possibly be anymore? His role was over.
“But he didn’t ask any of that.
“He simply said, softly, ‘What happened? What did I do?’
“‘You’re the one who was such a huge fan of his. That’s why I went to interview him. I started liking him because I saw him through your eyes. Tell me, shouldn’t we love everything our beloved loves?’
“That day, Rameshwar burst into tears.
“Mridula pulled him close to her like a child.
“‘Don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. I haven’t done anything wrong. I haven’t even said yes to him. He just calls me every day and asks. I thought I should tell you, ask you. Did I do something wrong? I want to love him because you love him so much. I didn’t want to hide anything from you, so I told you.’
“‘What rubbish!’ Leena said. ‘What kind of story is this? You’ve told it very well, but who would believe something like this?’
“‘It isn’t about whether you believe it or not. The point is that anything can happen in love. If everything happens exactly as we imagined it would in love, then where is the love in it? It becomes nothing more than a repetition of someone else’s story.
“‘The truth is, just as there are no rules for how love stories begin, there are no ready-made rules for how they end either.’
“‘Is an ending really an ending simply because we have always called it one? Does everything come to an end just because we decide to call one day the end? Should the story have ended there? Or should there have been more? A beautiful turn? Something more painful?
“‘As a writer, I found myself confronted with all these questions, and I could never arrive at a single ending."
Vishal paused.
“‘The day I put my name to it as its author, it will become mine. For now, it could be yours too, because I’ve told it to you. So much happens in a person’s life. It depends on what they choose to call a story and what they don’t."
Leena suddenly began looking at her phone screen. Perhaps it was a message from the airline, because she lifted her eyes from the phone and looked towards the information screens at the airport.
“Finally, they’re saying 5:30 for the flight,” she said, glancing at her watch. “It’s already four.”
Then she turned to Vishal.
Vishal moved closer to her.
“And please share the picture with me too,” he said immediately after they took the selfie.
“And you share your story with me too. I’ll give you my email address,” Leena said, and began walking towards Gate no. 35.
She suddenly turned around.
“Vishal, have you heard this couplet by Tahzeeb Hafi?”
“Which one?”
She recited a couplet about those who have been defeated in love, asking who, after all, has ever truly won in love.
She waved at him and walked away.
(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a Bengaluru-based literary critic, translator, bilingual writer and curator)