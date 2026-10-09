Review Of Gourinath’s ‘Karbala Dar Karbala’

Literature in India has often served as a record of institutional failure. Where official histories can reduce violence to dates, figures and administrative accounts, fiction can recover the human reality that such records leave behind. Gourinath’s Hindi novel Karbala dar Karbala (Antika Prakashan), belongs to this tradition. Set largely in Bhagalpur and the adjoining regions of north Bihar, it follows a decade marked by the police blindings of 1979-80 and culminating in the communal violence of 1989. What emerges is not merely an account of a riot, but also a study of how a society changes gradually, almost imperceptibly, until violence becomes possible.