Women are expected to take to motherhood naturally and gracefully, as though instinct arrives with the placenta.
Diksha Basu, like most people confronted with something new and enormous, fumbles when she becomes a mother. She wishes someone had told her this was allowed.
Her memoir becomes that missing conversation, finally written down.
In A Mother Is Born (Simon & Schuster India), novelist Diksha Basu turns from fiction to memoir to write about her experience of becoming a mother. Moving between Mumbai and New York, she recounts the years spent raising her children, who are affectionately called Thing One and Thing Two in the book. The Seussian nicknames are a great hint that the reader is in for an affectionate, anarchic ride, with no interest in being performatively solemn.
The image of motherhood is often bound by an old, unspoken contract whose terms have barely shifted: the mother gives and goes on giving, until little is left to give. The traditionalist regards this arrangement with reverence, expecting the mother to evanesce into the family, with her ambitions folded away. The feminist often reads it with resentment, as a regrettable tax on a more interesting life. Both camps, strangely, often agree on one point: that to be a good mother is to be a martyr. Basu’s A Mother Is Born declines this arrangement. Her argument is that a woman need not sacrifice herself to be a good mother, and becoming one can, simply, be fun.
Basu's memoir is organised as a series of essays, in the manner of a field guide to becoming a new mother. It takes its title from a sculpture in Bandra that Basu used to drive past during her years in Mumbai. The sculpture depicts a child giving birth to a mother, an image that holds the book in miniature. Every birth, Basu suggests, is a double one: a baby arrives, and so does a woman who has never been a mother before. She adopts the term 'matrescence' to describe this gradual, disorienting transformation, and is refreshingly candid about what it entails.
The woman who walks into the hospital for delivery is not quite the one who walks out; the years that follow involve a recalibration of the self, sorting out which parts survive and which are left behind. Basu is unsparing about the cost. Yet, she confesses that her joy is now partly veiled by “a patina of motherhood”, an admission that takes nerve in a culture that insists children should leave mothers whole. Chapters like “On Birth,” “On Rebranding Motherhood,” and “On Matrescence” trace this process of reassembly, while lighter pieces like “On Auntification” and “On Being a Monkey” remind us that the self being rebuilt is allowed to be playful. What gives this confessional its warmth is the grievance quietly folded into it: “nobody told [her]”.
Women are expected to take to motherhood naturally and gracefully, as though instinct arrives with the placenta. Basu, like most people confronted with something new and enormous, fumbles. She wishes someone had told her this was allowed. The book becomes that missing conversation, finally written down. She reminds readers they are not alone, that generations of women have experienced the same uncertainties and upheavals, often without language or space to articulate them. There is a lineage of silent mothers here and the memoir is, in part, an act of recognition towards them. Basu chooses to speak, and speaking up is the inheritance she means to leave.
Basu is witty and her narrative is fluid. The book is good company, much like an eloquent, well-read friend who knows when to make light of things and when to sit with discomfort. The humour does not diminish the depth of the feelings being unearthed. Basu astutely talks of the harder passages of early motherhood—the fear, the guilt, the darker moods—but she writes with the ease of someone speaking to a friend. Her South Asian sensibility sits comfortably within the telling, lending the memoir a cultural texture without making it overly concerned with explanation.
The distinction Basu draws between exhaustion and regret is perhaps the book’s moral centre. The love she gives often leaves her drained, but she does not resent it. Fittingly, regret gets a chapter of its own. When Thing One, at eight, asks whether Basu regrets becoming a mother, Basu says she does not, although a niggling fear of buri nazar keeps her from declaring it loudly. She considers her options and in that process the question is inverted: what would it mean to have no regrets at all? Would it entail quiet surrender to the suburban docile life? Basu leaves the question unresolved.
Uncertainty, Basu suggests, is not a failure of motherhood but part of its experience. Basu carries many contradictions like this with a lightness that never tips into frivolity. Life is serious, and her method suggests it must be met head-on with wit. This lightness is not a way of looking away from the difficult things; it becomes a means of making room for them. In the final chapter, “On Kintsugi”, Basu returns to teaching at an MFA programme, no longer troubled by impostor’s unease from her early days as a mother. Her other selves, the writer, the professor, feel like familiar garments, while motherhood is the self she has grown into. Here, she likens herself to a vessel broken and mended with gold. The memoir closes with a playful text to her husband asking whether they should have another baby, a perfectly judged joke from a woman who has made her peace with who she is.
A Mother Is Born is a reassuring, funny and unexpectedly moving book. It will meet its readers in the small hours and the fumbling. It will tell them that the confusion is normal, that the self returns in a new arrangement, and that joy is not a betrayal of anything. For anyone who has ever been handed a script of maternal sacrifice, Basu offers a kinder one.
(Ananya Punyatoya is a researcher at the Centre for English Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)