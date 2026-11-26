Uncertainty, Basu suggests, is not a failure of motherhood but part of its experience. Basu carries many contradictions like this with a lightness that never tips into frivolity. Life is serious, and her method suggests it must be met head-on with wit. This lightness is not a way of looking away from the difficult things; it becomes a means of making room for them. In the final chapter, “On Kintsugi”, Basu returns to teaching at an MFA programme, no longer troubled by impostor’s unease from her early days as a mother. Her other selves, the writer, the professor, feel like familiar garments, while motherhood is the self she has grown into. Here, she likens herself to a vessel broken and mended with gold. The memoir closes with a playful text to her husband asking whether they should have another baby, a perfectly judged joke from a woman who has made her peace with who she is.