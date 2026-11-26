The New India Foundation (NIF) has announced Sam Dalrymple as the winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 for his book Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia published by HarperCollins Fourth Estate. Dalrymple will be presented with the award, which will include the cash prize of 15 lakhs along with a trophy and a citation, at the official ceremony at the 15th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12, 2026. The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize honours exceptional non-fiction writing on modern India and Dalrymple’s book traces how the five partitions of British India shaped the borders, politics and identities of modern South Asia.