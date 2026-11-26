The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize honours exceptional non-fiction writing on modern India.
The jury citation for the 2026 prize notes that Shattered Lands has been recognised for its “illuminating exploration of the historical and political forces that shaped the Indian subcontinent."
Shattered Lands presents a unique account of the lesser-known partitions of British India.
The New India Foundation (NIF) has announced Sam Dalrymple as the winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 for his book Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia published by HarperCollins Fourth Estate. Dalrymple will be presented with the award, which will include the cash prize of 15 lakhs along with a trophy and a citation, at the official ceremony at the 15th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12, 2026. The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize honours exceptional non-fiction writing on modern India and Dalrymple’s book traces how the five partitions of British India shaped the borders, politics and identities of modern South Asia.
The 2026 shortlist for the prize was selected by an eminent jury comprising chairperson of Tata Sons and Tata Group N. Chandrasekaran, political scientist and chair of the jury Niraja Gopal Jayal, partner at Trilegal Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former Foreign Secretary of India Nirupama Rao and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.
The jury citation for the 2026 prize notes that Shattered Lands has been recognised for its “illuminating exploration of the historical and political forces that shaped the Indian subcontinent. With remarkable depth of research and compelling storytelling, Sam Dalrymple brings to life the intertwined histories of a region divided by borders, yet, bound by shared pasts. An ambitious and compelling work of history, the book offers fresh perspectives on Partition and its enduring legacies. ”
Shattered Lands was honoured for its account of the lesser-known partitions of British India. Where most accounts of Partition begin and end in 1947, Dalrymple follows the empire’s dissolution across five fractures, from Burma to Aden.
● A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K.M. Panikkar by Narayani Basu
● Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia by Sam Dalrymple
● Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History by Rohit De and Ornit Shani
● The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music by Sumana Ramanan
● A Sixth Of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey by Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur