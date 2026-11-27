A.

The real struggle writers everywhere face is the struggle with themselves to find their voice and write with conviction and creativity. The established publishers are open to new and original writing, but there are always gatekeepers and processes of filtration. Reading habits are changing with the younger generations. Access to social media channels is important to visibility. Yet, I do believe that the digital space does lead to a more democratic publishing environment, for those who can figure out how to use it. I also believe that physical books will never go away.