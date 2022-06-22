Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi: Working In Multiple Languages Has Enriched Me

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has worked in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Punjabi. She is known for her role in 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Working In Multiple Languages Has Enriched Me
Wamiqa Gabbi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 4:05 pm

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and 'Mai', has talked about working in movies in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Punjabi. She says the experience has enriched her as an actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)



Gabbi says, "It has definitely made me understand different cultures and that really adds up to my experience as an actor."

She added that whenever she is doing a movie in a particular language, she makes it a point to closely observe how the people of that culture carry themselves.

"The added advantage and my personal favourite takeaway from doing a regional project is the opportunity to learn a new language. Being a person who is always up for learning a new language, doing a multi-lingual project gives me the perfect opportunity to do so," she added.

She concluded by saying, "I enjoy each and every bit of the schedule and make sure that I make the most of the experience every time I sign on a new regional film."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Wamiqa Gabbi Modern Love Mumbai Mai Amazon Prime Video Languages Hindi Gujarati Tamil Malayalam Punjabi Wamiqa Gabbi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613