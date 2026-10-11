Tamil Film Selvi Opens To A Full House At Busan International Film Festival, Sells Out Subsequent Screenings

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The film’s reception at Busan marks a promising start for debut director Sailesh Rathnakumar and its journey across international festivals.

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Selvi Premieres at Busan International Film Festival
Selvi Premieres to Full House at Busan International Film Festival Photo: ANI/ IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Tamil film Selvi premiered to a full house at Busan on October 9.

  • Anjali Patil produced and stars in Sailesh Rathnakumar’s directorial debut.

  • Selvi secured the Vision – Asia selection and sold out subsequent screenings.

Tamil film Selvi received a warm reception at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, where its world premiere on October 9 played to a packed theatre. The film has since sold out its subsequent screenings, giving director Sailesh Rathnakumar an encouraging start with his debut feature on the international festival circuit.

Produced by National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil, Selvi is one of only two Indian films selected for the festival’s Vision – Asia section.

What is Tamil film Selvi about?

The film follows Selvi, played by Anjali Patil, a migrant home-care nurse employed by wealthy families. Her shifts can last between 12 and 72 hours, leaving her with little control over her time or personal life. An incident from her past gradually comes into focus, turning a story about migration, friendship and caregiving into a deeper account of survival and the choices people make to protect themselves.

Patil, who attended the premiere, said, “I feel grateful that the film has opened at Busan, a festival that truly belongs to its audiences. Having ‘Selvi’ received by a full house of Korean audiences means a lot to us. When a film resonates with audiences here, it is a strong indication of its potential to connect with people on a much wider scale. That is something we are taking our cue from.

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Selvi’ is a very personal film, and this journey as both a producer and an actor has meant a great deal to me. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to present an Indian film on such a prestigious international platform,” as per a press release.

Director Sailesh Rathnakumar on Selvi’s Busan premiere

Reflecting on his debut feature’s reception, Rathnakumar said, “Honestly, this still feels like a dream. Having your debut film screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival is an overwhelming experience. The audience response has added to my motivation as a filmmaker. The journey has just begun, and there are many more stories to tell. I take away from this experience an even stronger desire to tell stories that resonate with people and make my country, India, proud on the global stage.”

Selvi’s cast and international journey

The film features editing by nine-time National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad and sound design by National Award winner Anand Krishnamoorthi. Swathy Krishnan, Vinoth Kishan and Archana Padmini also star.

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Co-produced by the Red Sea Fund and supported by Hong Kong Asia Film Financing, Selvi is set for its second international screening at the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival.

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