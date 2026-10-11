Director Sailesh Rathnakumar on Selvi’s Busan premiere

Reflecting on his debut feature’s reception, Rathnakumar said, “Honestly, this still feels like a dream. Having your debut film screened at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival is an overwhelming experience. The audience response has added to my motivation as a filmmaker. The journey has just begun, and there are many more stories to tell. I take away from this experience an even stronger desire to tell stories that resonate with people and make my country, India, proud on the global stage.”