Set in rural Punjab, Birds In The Dark is shot in black-and-white and backed by Reema Kaur for Two Black Squares, and by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal for True Story Films. In a statement to THR India, director Shashank Walia shared, “Birds in the Dark emerges from the people and returns to them. This film was born from a desire to understand one another through mutual aid, care, and solidarity. It is in these acts that we discover what connects us, what is worth fighting for, and, ultimately, what sustains us; love."