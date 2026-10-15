Selvi's Oscar submission remains uncertain as team weighs release plans

Asked about an Oscar submission, the team said the world premiere at Busan had been its immediate priority and that it had not submitted the film. The possibility of a future submission remains uncertain, with eligibility and practical requirements still to be considered.

For now, the filmmakers are focused on finding the right path for Selvi. As Rathnakumar put it, “Whatever the film offers us, that is what our journey is.”