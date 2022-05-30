Actor Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ a Hindi adaptation of American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks' ‘Forrest Gump’, is set to hit theatres this summer. The film's trailer, which also stars actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released yesterday (May 29) with great reviews. When Aamir Khan met filmmaker Steven Spielberg he introduced Aamir Khan to Hanks as “James Cameron of India."

Aamir Khan had been to Germany from 2014-15 to meet filmmaker Steven Spielberg. He had expressed his wish to remake Forrest Gump and meet director Robert Zemeckis, as the rights were with him. Robert, on the other hand, declined to meet the actor, according to a report by News18.

That's when he decided to meet Spielberg, who was filming ‘Bridge Of Spies with Hanks at the time. When Speilberg arrived on site, he introduced Aamir Khan to Hanks as the "James Cameron of India." After that, Hanks said that he already knows who Aamir Khan is and that he has seen Khan's '3 Idiots' three times.

Meanwhile, at yesterday's IPL final, the trailer for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was presented. Aamir Khan is introduced as a physically challenged youngster in the trailer. While society continues to label him as "strange," his mother instils in him the belief that he can achieve whatever he desires.

The trailer shows an emotive and touching look at a mother-son relationship. The trailer, on the other hand, doesn't reveal anything about Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship with Aamir Khan. While there is no information about Kareena Kapoor Khan's role. While there is no information about Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, it is certain that she will have a love involvement with Aamir Khan.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed multiple times. However, it will now be released in theatres throughout the world on August 11, 2022.