The film also explores how two people of different genders can share a living space without their relationship necessarily being romantic. Explaining the challenge of retaining his character's innocence, Tripathi said, "Our habit is to assume that if two people of opposite genders are living together, there must be some relationship between them. We start imagining whether they are siblings or lovers. But two people of different genders can also simply coexist without any such relationship. The challenge was to ensure that his innocence and humanity remained intact," he said.