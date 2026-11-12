Pankaj Tripathi questions conventional alpha male portrayals in Indian cinema.
The actor discusses patriarchal conditioning and masculinity.
Parivarik ManuRanjan features Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, premiering November 13.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi believes Indian cinema needs to move beyond the conventional portrayal of men as aggressive, dominant and physically intimidating. Speaking about masculinity and the alpha male stereotype, the actor said there cannot be just one way of defining what makes a man strong. His upcoming film, Parivarik ManuRanjan, explores a different kind of male protagonist through his character, Ranjan Dubey.
In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Tripathi discussed how varied representations of masculinity could challenge patriarchal conditioning and allow audiences to form their own understanding of male identity.
Pankaj Tripathi on toxic masculinity and the alpha male stereotype
Responding to a question about cinema's portrayal of strong men, particularly amid the popularity of aggressive characters in films such as Animal and Toxic, Tripathi said, "Absolutely. There is a need to redefine it because there cannot be just one way of defining an alpha male or masculinity."
He added, "There are several meanings and interpretations beyond that. When different perspectives reach the audience, they can decide which version of an alpha male they want to choose, or how they want to develop their own understanding of masculinity,"
The actor also spoke about how social conditioning influences perceptions of men. "We have lived in a patriarchal society, and our conditioning over the years has been such that a particular image of a man has been created. That image gets transferred through even the smallest things," he said.
Tripathi believes Ranjan Dubey could offer audiences another perspective on his own sensibilities as an actor.
Why Pankaj Tripathi chose Parivarik ManuRanjan
Tripathi said he does not select films based on genres but looks for scripts that appeal to him. "I don't choose films based on genres. I don't think that I have to do a romantic comedy now, followed by an action film and then a comedy. I need the right script," he said.
Describing Parivarik ManuRanjan as comfort cinema, he said, "We have become accustomed to too much masala, both in entertainment and in life. This is comfort cinema. It is a simple story about two people from completely different worlds coming together in one courtyard. There are no unnecessary twists or turns. It is a sweet, simple story," he said.
The film also explores how two people of different genders can share a living space without their relationship necessarily being romantic. Explaining the challenge of retaining his character's innocence, Tripathi said, "Our habit is to assume that if two people of opposite genders are living together, there must be some relationship between them. We start imagining whether they are siblings or lovers. But two people of different genders can also simply coexist without any such relationship. The challenge was to ensure that his innocence and humanity remained intact," he said.
Tripathi also praised co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and recalled shooting in Lucknow during peak summer. He said he was confident audiences would see a different side of him, even after his popular portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.
Parivarik ManuRanjan, directed by Varun V Sharma and also featuring Sunita Rajwar, Brijendra Kala and Mukesh Tiwari, premieres on SonyLIV on November 13.