Jimmy Kimmel Jabs Trump Over Offer to Help Russia During Siberia Health Crisis

Popular late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made another dig at Donald Trump.
He mocked Trump's pledge to help Russia in dealing with the Siberia plague outbreak.
Kimmel drew attention to the glaring lapses in Trump's own administration.
As customary to his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel took a sarcastic swipe at Donald Trump over the US president’s vow to assist Russia as authorities deal with a reported health crisis in Siberia. Addressing the development during his Monday monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host mocked the response by quipping that “the gang who brought polio back” was tackling the crisis.
Kimmel’s remarks arrive after reports of a serious outbreak in Siberia. A 28-year-old worker from the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute reportedly died after developing severe pneumonia, while several other individuals have been placed in quarantine as officials investigate the situation.
Jimmy Kimmel Takes Dig At Trump
“We took 200 members of our staff to Brooklyn. I am pleased to announce that only half of them came back with the flu,” Kimmel said. “Everyone is out sick. Everybody is sick today. Although, I guess we’re lucky to just have the flu.”
He spoke, “You know, today the governor of New York declared a state disaster emergency because of a measles outbreak there. So now we’ve got the flu, we’ve got measles, we’ve got rabies, we’ve got West Nile virus, we have flea-born typhus, all on the rise. And now we are hearing that in Russia there has been at least one death from a suspected case of the plague, the pneumonic plague.”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! editors played footage of Trump responding to concerns about the supposed plague, with the president insisting that “we’ll help them.”
“Well, everybody, they’ll help [them],” Kimmel quipped. “No worries. The gang who brought polio back is on the case.”
“So, this outbreak, which is scary, is reported to have originated with a lab leak at the Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia,” he stated. “Which sounds like the plot of one of those horror movies you can only get on Tubi.”
While rapping up his Trump attack, he also launched gibes at the president's AI-spun religious memes.