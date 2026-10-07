Archana Gautam Cafe Robbed: Bigg Boss 16 Star Shares CCTV Footage, Seeks Police Action

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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She shared CCTV footage of the theft and said an FIR had been filed, urging fans to remain alert.

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Archana Gautam Cafe Robbed
Archana Gautam Cafe Robbed Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Archana Gautam's cafe robbery involved the cash counter being robbed.

  • CCTV footage shows the alleged Mumbai cafe theft incident.

  • Bigg Boss 16 star says an FIR has been filed.

A disturbing incident has been reported at Archana Gautam’s café in Mumbai, with the Bigg Boss 16 fame actor alleging that the establishment was robbed in the early hours of the morning. Archana shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media and said the entire cash counter had been taken from her café, Oye Churros. She also urged people to remain vigilant about security in Mumbai.

Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage of cafe robbery

On Tuesday, Archana posted CCTV footage showing the alleged theft at her café. In the video, a person can be seen entering the premises and taking away the cash counter. Expressing her shock over the incident, Archana said, “This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don’t understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of the Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”

CCTV footage
Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage Photo: Archana Gautam's Instagram
Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage Photo: Archana Gautam's Instagram
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In the caption accompanying the CCTV footage, the actor said the café had been built with her hard-earned money and urged followers to take their own security seriously. She wrote, “Sharing with you all this CCTV footage of theft in my cafe @oye_churros Mumbai, so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your home and business. I have made this cafe with lots of love and hard work, with my deposit. Each thing I have attached to hard work myself. But a thief entered my cafe and picked up the whole cash counter.”

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Archana Gautam says FIR has been filed

Providing an update, Archana said an FIR had been filed and appealed to the Mumbai Police to identify the person seen in the footage. “I have filed an FIR of this case and request Mumbai Police to search for this person as soon as possible and take proper legal action. Mumbai has always felt a safe city to me, so this incident has made me very sad. All of you are requested to be alert, stay safe and take care of the safety around you.”

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Archana opened Oye Churros in Mumbai in October 2025 after venturing into the food business. She rose to wider fame through Bigg Boss 16 and later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Celebrity MasterChef.

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