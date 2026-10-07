Archana Gautam shares CCTV footage of cafe robbery

On Tuesday, Archana posted CCTV footage showing the alleged theft at her café. In the video, a person can be seen entering the premises and taking away the cash counter. Expressing her shock over the incident, Archana said, “This man comes to my café and takes away the entire cash counter. I just don’t understand what I have ever done to him. Of all the cafés in Mumbai, did he really have to steal from only mine? I have never heard about a theft in Mumbai. And this person has no fear of the Mumbai Police. He damaged my café and took away the cash counter. I am uploading this video so that even you guys know that Mumbai has thieves.”