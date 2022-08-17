Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
‘Indian Matchmaking 2’: Sima Taparia Picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli As Her Favourite Bollywood Couple 

After calling Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as a mismatched couple, Sima Taparia has now opened up on her favourite Bollywood couples.

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:26 pm

The second season of the Netflix show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ has now been revealed and the thoughts of Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia have sparked social media memes. However, calling herself a bit old-fashioned, Sima aunty recently talked about older women marrying younger men, and gave her opinion on global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage. She added that Priyanka and Nick aren't a good match.

Now adding to her thoughts, Sima has picked her favourite Bollywood couples. Speaking to Goodtimes, she said, “Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli”.

Well, well!

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat got married in 2017, and they are proud parents to their daughter Vamika now. On the other hand, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for 42 years.

On the show, Sima had rejected Priyanka and Nick’s pairing as according to her, Nick looks “petite” in front of Priyanka. She is fine if the man is older than the girl and not the other way around as she believes, “there is bound to be a clash in maturity levels.” 

The first season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ was released in 2020.

