The Best Livpure Water Purifiers in India (2024)

Best Overall: stands out with its innovative features, including RO+UV purification, in-tank UV sterilization, and copper-infused water, ensuring clean and mineral-enriched drinking water. With its advanced technology and sleek design, it's a top choice for households looking for superior water purification.
Best Budget: offers impressive water-saving technology, a 7-stage purification process, and a smart TDS adjuster at an affordable price, making it an excellent budget-friendly option without compromising on performance or quality.
Amidst a sea of options, discerning the best water purifier for your needs can feel like navigating uncharted waters. That's where our comprehensive guide to the best Livpure water purifiers in India comes in.
The brand stands as a beacon of trust and innovation in the realm of water purification. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering state-of-the-art solutions, Livpure has garnered a reputation for reliability and efficacy. Regardless if you're concerned about microbial contaminants or impurities affecting the taste and odour of your water, Livpure offers a range of purifiers equipped with cutting-edge technologies to address every need.
Livpure water purifiers are known for their advanced purification technologies, including RO (Reverse Osmosis) and UV (Ultraviolet) filtration, ensuring that you get water that is not only safe but also free from harmful impurities.
So, whether you're a health-conscious individual seeking the purest drinking water or a conscientious consumer looking to make a sustainable choice, let us walk you through the top Livpure water purifiers in India so that you can make an informed decision.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a Livpure water purifier
Water Quality: Assess the quality of water in your area to determine the type of purification technology required (RO, UV, or both) for effective filtration.
Capacity: Determine the daily water consumption of your household to select a purifier with an appropriate capacity that meets your needs.
Installation Space: Measure the available space in your kitchen or designated area to ensure the chosen purifier fits comfortably without obstructing other appliances or activities.
Power Consumption: Consider the energy efficiency of the purifier to minimise electricity costs and environmental impact over time.
Filtration Efficiency: Evaluate the purifier's filtration efficiency and certifications to ensure it effectively removes contaminants, bacteria, and viruses from the water.
Maintenance Requirements: Inquire about the maintenance requirements, such as filter replacement frequency and servicing needs, to understand the ongoing upkeep of the purifier.
Additional Features: Explore additional features such as advanced filtration stages, digital displays, water level indicators, and automated cleaning functions to enhance convenience and usability.
How we chose them for you
Evaluation of Filtration Technology: We assessed Livpure water purifiers based on their filtration technology, considering factors such as RO, UV, or UF filtration, and how effectively they remove contaminants.
Reliability and Durability: We prioritised selecting purifiers known for their reliability, durability, and low maintenance requirements, ensuring a long lifespan and hassle-free operation.
Comparison of Features: We compared the features of different Livpure models, including filtration stages, storage capacity, design, and additional functionalities, to provide a comprehensive overview.
Consideration of Budget: We considered a range of budget options within the Livpure product line, ensuring there are choices available for different budget preferences without compromising quality.
Review of Customer Feedback: We took into account customer feedback and reviews from various sources to understand user experiences, satisfaction levels, and any common issues with Livpure water purifiers.
Below is a list of best Livpure water purifiers in India along with their price
The Livpure Zinger Copper Hot Water Purifier ensures clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for your home. With its multi-stage purification process including RO, UV, UF, and copper infusion, it removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals. The purifier offers instant hot, warm, and ambient water options, saving up to 20,000 litres of water annually. Its smart TDS technology enhances taste, making every sip refreshing. The interactive LED touch display allows easy operation, and features like in-tank UV sterilisation and ultra-filtration ensure water safety even during short vacations. With a sleek design and user-friendly features, it's the perfect choice for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 22,299 (
MRP 31,99030% Off)
Capacity: 6.5 litres
Purification Method: RO+UV+UF+Copper
Material: Plastic
Filtration Capacity: 15 L/hr
Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) Levels: 2000 ppm
Water Flow Rate: 1.8 L/min
Installation Type: Wall Mount
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
High purification efficiency
Touchpad tends to not work at times
Instant hot water
No child lock feature
Smart TDS technology
Interactive touch display
Saves water
Looks classy and stylish
User’s Review: I bought the Zingerpro water purifier 7 months back and also have the best taste of water with multiple filtration processes .Till now the Livpure after sales service is the best. I hope the same in future. Totally recommend the product to new users of RO as well as the old one who are planning to switch to this brand.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its efficient multi-stage purification, which ensures clean and safe drinking water, along with its innovative features that enhance user experience and health benefits.
Livpure Bolt+ Star Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology with RO, UV, and UF, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your home. With its 7-stage purification process, including a copper 29 cartridge and in-tank UV sterilisation, it removes impurities and bacteria while retaining essential minerals. This purifier saves up to 80% water and is suitable for various water sources like municipal, tanker, and borewell water. Its smart TDS adjuster enhances taste, and the built-in TDS metre ensures efficient purification. With a storage capacity of 7 litres and compact design, it's perfect for modern households seeking reliable water purification.
Specifications:
Price: 10,999 (
MRP 18,99042% Off)
Purification Method: RO+UV+UF+Copper+Min
Capacity: 7 litres
Technology: Water Saving
Dimensions: 29.5L x 27.5W x 50.5H cm
Material: Plastic
Dispensing Type: Ambient
Purification Stages: 7
TDS Levels: Up to 2000 ppm
Hardness Levels: Up to 450 mg/L
Purification Capacity: Up to 15 L/hr
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Effective 7-stage purification
Water leakage issues
Saves up to 80% water
Excellent performance and design
Taste of the water is good
Sleek and classy appearance
Mineralizer for essential minerals
User’s Review: Ordered Livpure RO on Amazon, was delivered on time. Installation was smooth. Using it for the last 4 months works like a charm. No hassles, zero day to day maintenance and above all, pretty less water wastage when compared to a normal RO. Water tastes excellent. All in all pretty happy with purchase and service.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.2-star rating and recognition as an Amazon Choice product highlight its effectiveness, quality, and value, making it a worthwhile investment for your home.
The Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper Water Purifier is an ultimate solution for pure, safe, and healthy drinking water. With its advanced 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and copper filtration, it removes impurities and harmful contaminants from various water sources like borewell, tanker, or municipal water. The Smart TDS Adjuster ensures natural-tasting water by adjusting taste according to the water source, while in-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water safe for longer durations. Its sleek design, interactive LED indications, and 7-litre storage capacity make it a perfect fit for your kitchen, ensuring health and wellness all year round.
Specifications:
Price: 11,999 (
MRP 16,99029% Off)
Purification: RO+UV
Capacity: 7L
Materials: Plastic, Copper
Special Features: In-tank UV, Smart TDS Adjuster
Purification Stages: 7
Dimensions: 29.5L x 27.5W x 50.5H cm
Power: 140-300 V AC / 50 Hz
Storage Tank: 7L
RO Membrane: 75 GPD
UV Wattage: 0.7 W
Suitable for TDS: Up to 2000 ppm
User’s Review: I love the taste of the water, quality is good and the product is cool as per the view.. keep going for this one. you won’t regret it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective purification, convenient features, and high customer satisfaction, with 67% of Amazon reviewers rating it 5 stars.
The Livpure Glo Star Water Purifier provides advanced 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. Its in-tank UV sterilisation keeps stored water safe for longer durations. The purifier's mineralizer ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water, promoting better health. With a storage capacity of 7 litres and a sleek design, it is suitable for any kitchen. LED indicators display power supply and purification status, providing convenience and peace of mind. Upgrade to Livpure Glo Star for pure, safe, and tasty filtered water for your family's health and well-being.
Specifications:
Price: 8,499 (
MRP 16,49048% Off)
Purification: RO+UV+UF
Capacity: 7 litres
Purification stages: 7
Storage tank: 7L
Dimensions: 29L x 25.6W x 50.5H cm
Special features: In-built pump, In-tank UV sterilisation
Material: Plastic
Warranty: 1 year
User’s Review: This has been a great buy for us. We are very satisfied with the quality and very budget friendly. The installation was also very smooth. Happy with the product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for sleek design, and convenience. Highly rated with 4.2 stars from over 11,000 Amazon ratings.
You can enjoy wellness in every sip with Livpure Envy Alkaline Water Purifier.With its advanced 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and UF technologies, it removes bacteria and viruses, ensuring clean and safe drinking water. The alkaline antioxidant technology balances pH levels, detoxifies, and provides anti-aging properties. Enriched with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium, every sip promotes overall wellness. Experience improved metabolism, increased energy, and reduced bone loss. With Livpure's innovative RO 2000 TDS membrane, get healthy water from any source. Invest in Livpure Envy Alkaline for a healthier lifestyle.
Specifications:
Price: 15,830 (
MRP 20,88924% Off)
Purification: 7-stage
Capacity: 8 litres
Technology: Alkaline, UV, UF
Suitable for: Various water sources
Storage tank: 8 litres
Membrane type: RO 2000 TDS
Suitable for Hardness levels: Up to 600 mg/L
Purification Capacity: 15 L/Hr
Dimensions: 42 x 29 x 54 cm
Weight: 8.6 kg
Country of origin: India
User’s Review: The livpure RO water purifier is a great investment for anyone looking for clean and safe drinking water. The installation process was easy and the unit works efficiently. Satisfied with the product and service, I strongly recommend this product for everyone.
Why it's worth buying: With its alkaline water benefits, and high TDS membrane, thisLivpure Water Purifier is a valuable investment, as evidenced by its 4.3-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers?
RO (Reverse Osmosis) purifiers use a membrane to remove dissolved solids and impurities, while UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers disinfect water by exposing it to UV rays, targeting bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms without altering water chemistry.
What is the maintenance required for a water purifier?
Regular maintenance involves replacing filters and UV lamps as per manufacturer recommendations, periodic cleaning of the storage tank, and ensuring proper functioning of the purification system to maintain optimal performance.
Can a water purifier remove all types of contaminants?
While water purifiers are effective against most common contaminants like bacteria, viruses, sediment, chlorine, and heavy metals, they may not eliminate certain dissolved solids or chemicals present in water, depending on the purification technology used.
How often should I change the filters in my water purifier?
Filter replacement frequency varies based on usage and water quality, but generally, sediment and pre-filters may need replacement every 6-12 months, while RO membranes and UV lamps may require replacement annually or as recommended by the manufacturer.
Is it necessary to install a water purifier for municipal water supply?
While municipal water is treated to meet safety standards, additional purification through a water purifier can further enhance water quality by removing residual contaminants, ensuring safer and better-tasting drinking water.
Wrapping up
Livpure water purifiers offer a reliable solution for clean and safe drinking water. Their advanced purification technologies, including RO, UV, and UF, ensure effective removal of impurities, contaminants, and harmful microorganisms, providing you with pure and healthy water.
Choosing a Livpure water purifier from our list of recommendations can provide you with peace of mind regarding the quality of your drinking water, making it a worthwhile investment for your health and well-being. Consider investing in a Livpure water purifier today for a healthier tomorrow.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change