The 5 Best Sunscreens For Everyday Use in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 , with its SPF 46 protection and lightweight, oil-free formula, offers broad-spectrum sun protection suitable for sensitive skin types.

Best Budget: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen provides SPF 100 protection, making it ideal for everyday use in India's intense sun, while remaining budget-friendly.

Dermatologists consistently emphasise the critical importance of sunscreen application, considering it a non-negotiable aspect of skincare. With Indian summers renowned for their scorching intensity, safeguarding your skin becomes imperative. The relentless sun not only causes discomfort but also poses serious threats such as sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Therefore, selecting the best sunscreen for face tailored to wear everyday is crucial for maintaining skin health amidst the sweltering heat.

As the temperature rises, so does the necessity for adequate sun protection.Be it if you're commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying outdoor activities, the sun's rays can penetrate your skin, causing damage that accumulates over time. However, with a suitable sunscreen applied daily, you can shield your skin from these harmful effects.

With so many options available in the market, selecting the best sunscreen can be overwhelming. Various factors come into play when determining the most suitable product for you Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there's a sunscreen in our list that's perfect for you.

To simplify your search, we've compiled a list of the best sunscreens for everyday use in India. These sunscreens not only provide effective sun protection but also feel comfortable on the skin, making them ideal for daily wear.