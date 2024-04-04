The 5 Best Sunscreens For Everyday Use in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: , with its SPF 46 protection and lightweight, oil-free formula, offers broad-spectrum sun protection suitable for sensitive skin types.
Best Budget: provides SPF 100 protection, making it ideal for everyday use in India's intense sun, while remaining budget-friendly.
Dermatologists consistently emphasise the critical importance of sunscreen application, considering it a non-negotiable aspect of skincare. With Indian summers renowned for their scorching intensity, safeguarding your skin becomes imperative. The relentless sun not only causes discomfort but also poses serious threats such as sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Therefore, selecting the best sunscreen for face tailored to wear everyday is crucial for maintaining skin health amidst the sweltering heat.
As the temperature rises, so does the necessity for adequate sun protection.Be it if you're commuting to work, running errands, or simply enjoying outdoor activities, the sun's rays can penetrate your skin, causing damage that accumulates over time. However, with a suitable sunscreen applied daily, you can shield your skin from these harmful effects.
With so many options available in the market, selecting the best sunscreen can be overwhelming. Various factors come into play when determining the most suitable product for you Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there's a sunscreen in our list that's perfect for you.
To simplify your search, we've compiled a list of the best sunscreens for everyday use in India. These sunscreens not only provide effective sun protection but also feel comfortable on the skin, making them ideal for daily wear.
Key Factors to contemplate when purchasing a sunscreen for daily use
SPF (Sun Protection Factor): Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which provides adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays.
Broad-Spectrum Protection: Ensure that the sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection, which shields your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.
Skin Type: Consider your skin type when selecting a sunscreen. If you have oily skin, opt for oil-free or non-comedogenic formulas. For dry skin, choose a moisturising sunscreen. Those with sensitive skin should look for fragrance-free and hypoallergenic options.
Water Resistance: If you'll be sweating or swimming, choose a water-resistant sunscreen to ensure it stays effective for longer periods.
Ingredients: Check the ingredients list for any potential irritants or allergens, especially if you have sensitive skin. Look for sunscreens with gentle, skin-nourishing ingredients like antioxidants, vitamins, and moisturisers.
Texture: Select a sunscreen with a texture that suits your preference and lifestyle. Whether you prefer a lightweight lotion, creamy moisturiser, or mattifying gel, choose a formula that feels comfortable on your skin and is easy to apply.
Finish: Consider the finish of the sunscreen. Some sunscreens offer a matte finish, making them ideal for oily skin or under makeup, while others provide a dewy or hydrating finish for dry skin types.
Application: Choose a sunscreen that is easy to apply and reapply throughout the day, whether in lotion, spray, or stick form. Opt for a product that blends easily into the skin without leaving a white cast or greasy residue.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We assessed the performance of each sunscreen based on its SPF level, broad-spectrum protection, water resistance, and skin compatibility. Sunscreens with higher SPF levels and broad-spectrum protection were given priority.
Brand Credibility: We considered the credibility and reputation of the brands manufacturing the sunscreens. Brands known for their quality, research-backed formulations, and adherence to safety standards were preferred.
User Reviews: We analysed user reviews and feedback on various platforms to understand the effectiveness and user satisfaction levels of each sunscreen. Products with consistently positive reviews were included in our list.
Budget Consideration: We took into account the affordability of the sunscreens without compromising on quality and performance. We included a range of products to suit different budget preferences.
Dermatologist Recommendations: We considered products recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts to ensure that the sunscreens we selected were recommended by professionals for daily use.
Below is a list of best sunscreens for everyday use in India with their price
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 100 is a dermatologist-tested solution for sun-sensitive skin. With its fragrance-free and oil-free formula, it's suitable for those with sensitive skin types. This sunscreen provides ultra-violet protection without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for everyday wear. Its fast-absorbing and soothing properties ensure moisturised skin, making it a must-have for anyone seeking powerful UV protection.
Specifications:
Price: 2,999 (
MRP 4,99940% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
SPF: 100
Skin Type: Sensitive
Weight: 118 g
Net Quantity: 90 ml
Active Ingredients: Panthenol, Vitamin B5
Volume: 3 fl oz
Pros
Cons
Suitable for sensitive skin
May feel greasy for some
High SPF protection
May cause white chast on brown complexion
Fast-absorbing formula
Moisturising and soothing
Soothes and calms the skin
Dermatologist tested
Water-resistant formula
User’s Review: I Love La Roche. I am a redhead, and I've tried every sunscreen under the sun (haha) but I always come back to this one. This is the best you can get for your face-- but do experiment with different products within the La Roche brand. I like the thin milky one ("Ultra-light fluid" or something) but it is a little more dry, and I live in a dry climate, so I prefer this one. Just like with moisturiser, everyone's skin may need different things. But as far as brands go, you can't get better face sunscreen than this.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.7-star rating from over 8000+ Amazon Ratings , it's clear that La Roche-Posay Sunscreen is highly effective and trusted by many, making it worth the investment for superior sun protection and skin care.
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Face Cream is a gentle, oil-free sunscreen suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Its 100%-mineral formula, with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, forms a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays without causing irritation. Infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it hydrates and calms the skin, making it perfect for daily use. This fragrance-free and paraben-free sunscreen is also allergy tested and non-comedogenic, ensuring it won't clog pores. With Hawaii-compliant sun filters, it's a reliable choice for sun protection without leaving a white cast.
Specifications:
Price: 3,400 (
MRP 3,5003% Off)
Brand: CeraVe
SPF: SPF 50
Skin Type: All Skin
Weight: 104 g
Net Quantity: 75 ml
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide
Volume: 3 Fluid Ounces
Pros
Cons
Hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid
Some may experience white cast
Suitable for all skin types
Not fully waterproof
Lightweight and easy to apply
Provides effective protection
Non-irritating formula
User’s Review: This stuff is great for my sensitive facial skin. I've tried two others and not only did they cause a rash, but were greasy and cakey. This sunscreen goes on smoothly, and does not feel greasy nor does it look like a dry, cracked mess after a while. A really great product. Highly recommend it.
Why it's worth buying: With over 17,000+ ratings on Amazon,this sunscreen is worth buying for its proven effectiveness ensuring reliable sun protection for all skin types.
Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 40 is a gentle and moisturising sunscreen suitable for all ages and skin types, especially sensitive skin. Its non-greasy and fragrance-free formula provides broad spectrum SPF40 protection with mineral zinc oxide, ensuring effective sun protection without irritation. Enriched with antioxidant-rich raspberry seed oil and a Nutri-Soothe™ Herbal Blend, it nourishes and soothes the skin while being free of chemical filters, parabens, and synthetic colourants. With its lightweight and sheer texture, it serves as a perfect primer or daily wear sunscreen, leaving no white cast behind.
Specifications:
Price: 3, 3,53 (
MRP 5,39938% Off)
Brand: Babo Botanicals
SPF: SPF 40
Skin Type: Sensitive
Weight: 1.7 Ounces
Net Quantity: 50.275 millilitre
Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide
Volume: 1.7 oz
Pros
Cons
Moisturising and gentle formula
Strong smell
Contains antioxidant-rich ingredients
Expensive
Nourishes and protects the skin
Lightweight and sheer texture
Water and sweat proof
User’s Review: I like that it doesn’t feel too greasy after it dries. It’s not a fully dry feel sunscreen but again, not too greasy. It doesn’t smell strong and I just love that it’s non toxic and mineral based so I can safely use it on me and my baby and not worry.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its moisturising and soothing benefits, backed by a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 is a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen specially formulated for skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation. Infused with niacinamide, zinc oxide, and hyaluronic acid, it helps reduce blemishes, discoloration, and redness while providing broad-spectrum sun protection. Its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula ensures it won't clog pores or irritate sensitive skin, making it suitable for daily use. This sunscreen leaves no residue and can be worn alone or under makeup, offering smooth and even skin without any white cast.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 5,00014% Off)
Brand: EltaMD
SPF: SPF 46
Skin Type: Acne-prone, Rosacea
Weight: 1.7 oz
Net Quantity: 48 g
Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Octinoxate
Volume: 1.7 oz
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and oil free formula
Zinc oxide may leave slight white cast
Soothes and calms skin
Helps reduce blemishes and discoloration
Can be worn under makeup
Absorbs quickly and hydrates
Silky texture
User’s Review: I first bought this from my dermatologist's office as they highly recommended it. It is great for sensitive skin and is very moisturising. I have rosacea and wear it everyday. It isn't too thick or heavy and doesn't clog your pores. I use makeup over it sometimes and it lays well under makeup.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying: 78% gave it 5-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction and effective sun protection for various skin concerns.
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50 is a water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen suitable for unisex adults with sensitive skin. Its lightweight and hydrating formula absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast, making it ideal for normal, combination, dry, or oily skin types. Formulated without oxybenzone, it nourishes the skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB and infrared radiation. With calming hydration from sunflower, rosemary, and rice bran extracts, it leaves the skin feeling soft and conditioned. This sunscreen also features a fresh scent derived from natural aromatic extracts, ensuring a pleasant application experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,995 (
MRP 5,29943% Off)
Brand: Supergoop!
SPF: 50
Skin Type: Sensitive
Weight: 0.15 Pounds
Net Quantity: 71 millilitre
Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene
Volume: 71 Millilitres
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and oil free formula
Zinc oxide may leave slight white cast
Soothes and calms skin
Helps reduce blemishes and discoloration
Can be worn under makeup
Absorbs quickly and hydrates
Silky texture
User’s Review: I like it. I live in San Diego and we are outdoors a lot. This lotion goes on like a regular moisturiser and has the SPF50 protection which is great for me. I’m ginger haired and have fair skin. Absorbs quickly and covers well. Face, neck. It is a little shiny but can be wiped to dull down. I like that it isn’t heavy and doesn’t have that white look of typical sunscreen. This feels healthy in my skin. I’m glad I took a chance to try it. I don’t usually spend $22 for a skin care item but I think it’s worth it and will get it again when I run out.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight, hydrating formula and broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. Trusted by over 2000 Amazon users with a 4.6-star rating for its effectiveness and high quality.
How to apply a sunscreen for optimal results
Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed skin areas.
Ensure even coverage, including face, neck, ears, and any other exposed areas.
Apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before sun exposure.
Reapply sunscreen every 2 hours or after swimming, sweating, or towel-drying.
Use a water-resistant sunscreen if swimming or engaging in water activities.
Don't forget to apply sunscreen on cloudy days as UV rays can still penetrate clouds.
Combine sunscreen with other protective measures like hats, sunglasses, and seeking shade.
Use sunscreen daily, even on overcast days or during winter months.
Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for optimal protection.
Incorporate sunscreen into your skincare routine as the final step before makeup or moisturiser.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I apply sunscreen for everyday use?
It's recommended to apply sunscreen every 2 hours or after swimming, sweating, or towel-drying to maintain its effectiveness throughout the day.
Will sunscreen clog my pores if used daily?
Look for non-comedogenic formulas to minimize the risk of pore blockage and breakouts while still enjoying daily sun protection.
Should I apply sunscreen even on cloudy days?
Yes, UV rays can penetrate clouds, so it's important to apply sunscreen daily, regardless of cloud cover, to protect your skin from sun damage.
Can I wear makeup over everyday sunscreen?
Yes, many sunscreens are designed to be worn under makeup, providing a smooth base while still offering effective sun protection throughout the day.
How should I remove sunscreen at the end of the day?
Use a gentle cleanser to thoroughly remove sunscreen and any other impurities from your skin, followed by your regular skincare routine to keep your skin clean and healthy.
In Conclusion
Daily use of sunscreen is crucial for protecting your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, including sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. By incorporating sunscreen into your skincare routine, you can maintain healthier and more radiant skin over time. Our recommended sunscreens offer broad-spectrum protection with high SPF levels, suitable for various skin types and ages. With features like water resistance, lightweight formulas, and non-comedogenic properties, these sunscreens provide effective and comfortable protection for everyday use. Make the smart choice for your skin's health and add one of our recommended sunscreens to your daily regimen today.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change