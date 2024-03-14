The 5 Best boAt Airdopes in India for 2024

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best boAt Airdopes with its impressive active noise cancellation of up to 32 dB, 60 hours of playback, and smart features like Smart Talk and SpeakThru mode, making it a top choice for immersive audio experiences.
Best Budget: The offers an affordable option with up to 14 hours of playback, lightweight design weighing just 4g per earbud, and convenient touch controls, making it an excellent value for those seeking quality audio on a budget.
boAt has emerged as a dominant force in the audio industry, captivating audiences worldwide with its fusion of affordability and top-notch quality. At the helm of this success story is co-founder Aman Gupta, whose recent rise to popularity has been meteoric, particularly since he is one of the most beloved judges on Shark Tank India. With his astute business acumen and charismatic presence, Gupta has not only elevated boAt's brand recognition but also solidified its position as a trendsetter in the tech world.
As boAt continues to make waves, it's no surprise that their range of best Airdopes has garnered immense attention. These wireless earbuds epitomise the brand's commitment to innovation, durability, and superior sound performance. Perfectly suited for the demands of modern lifestyles, boAt Airdopes cater to a diverse audience, from avid boAters and outdoor enthusiasts to professionals seeking seamless audio experiences on the go.
In this comprehensive guide, we've meticulously curated a selection of the best boAt Airdopes available in the market. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for earbuds that can keep up with your active lifestyle or a music lover in search of immersive sound quality, boAt Airdopes have something to offer for everyone.
Essential parameters you should consider before purchasing a boAt Airdopes
Sound Quality: Look for Airdopes that offer clear, balanced sound with good bass response. Pay attention to reviews and specifications to gauge the audio performance.
Comfort and Fit: Comfortable fit is crucial, especially if you plan to wear the Airdopes for extended periods. Consider options with different ear tip sizes and designs to find the most comfortable fit for your ears.
Battery Life: Check the battery life of the Airdopes and consider your usage patterns. Opt for models with longer battery life if you need them for all-day use without frequent recharging.
Connectivity: Ensure that the Airdopes offer stable and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, with support for the latest Bluetooth standards for better compatibility and connectivity range.
Water Resistance: If you plan to use the Airdopes during workouts or outdoor activities, opt for models with water or sweat resistance to protect them from moisture damage.
Controls and Features: Consider the ease of use and accessibility of controls on the Airdopes. Look for features such as touch controls, voice assistants, and ambient sound modes for added convenience.
Charging Case: Evaluate the design and portability of the charging case. A compact and portable case with quick charging capabilities can enhance the overall user experience.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research into Boat's Airdopes lineup, exploring various models, specifications, and customer reviews to identify top performers.
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each Boat Airdopes model based on key parameters such as sound quality, battery life, connectivity, and water resistance to ensure they meet your expectations.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features and specifications of different Boat Airdopes models, including sound quality, battery life, connectivity options, and additional functionalities.
User Feedback: We sifted through user feedback and reviews from verified purchasers to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with each Airdopes model.
Value for Money: We assessed the price-to-performance ratio of each Boat Airdopes model to ensure that you get the best value for your investment.
Below is a list of best boAt Airdopes in India along with their prices
Get ready to engage yourself in the ultimate audio experience with the boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC which is one of the best Airdpose under 2000. These cutting-edge wireless earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound quality with up to 32 dB of active noise cancellation, ensuring you enjoy your music and calls without any distractions. With a whopping 60 hours of playback time and ASAP charging, you can stay entertained for hours on end. The multi-point connectivity feature allows you to seamlessly switch between devices, while the in-ear detection technology ensures effortless control over your audio playback. Plus, with the boAt Hearables App, you can personalise your audio experience like never before.
Specifications:
Price: 1,699 (
MRP 6,99071% Off)
Model: Airdopes Flex 454 ANC
Colour: Gunmetal Black
Connectivity: Bluetooth
ANC: Up to 32 dB
Battery Life: 60 Hours
Latency: Low (60 ms)
Microphones: Quad Mics
Detection: In-Ear
App: boAt Hearables
Pros
Cons
User’s Review: This is my first time using a boat product. I was simply amazed .. the sound quality of these buds is really good. Also it is feature packed and all of them work perfectly. The battery life was good too. I have used it for 3 days and i feel it's almost as advertised. You also get some features which i don't think u get in any other earphones in this price range. Particularly the multi device connect and caller announcement were quite handy.
Why it's worth buying: With its long battery life, seamless multi-device connectivity, and personalised audio features, it's a must-have for anyone seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.
Immerse yourself in a world of pure audio bliss with the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC. These wireless earbuds redefine your listening experience with up to 32 dB of active noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear audio playback free from external distractions. With an extensive playback time of up to 42 hours, you can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment for hours on end. The low latency of up to 50 ms, coupled with boAt's BEAST mode, delivers seamless synchronization of audio and visuals for an immersive gaming experience. Plus, the quad mics with ENx technology ensure that your voice is heard loud and clear in any environment.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 5,99075% Off)
Model: Airdopes 141 ANC
Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 32 dB
Playback Time: Up to 42 hours
Low Latency: 50 ms
Drivers: Dual 10 mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
Charging Port: USB Type-C
Resistance Rating: IPX5
Technology: ENx quad mics
Pros
Cons
Enhanced noise cancellation
May not fit all ear sizes
Long-lasting battery life
Some connectivity issues
Minimal audio latency
Clear balanced sound
Convenient USB Type-C charging
Splash-resistant design
User’s Review: Got it before 7 months and works perfectly fine. The audio is great and the mic works pretty well too. The power back up is the best part about this. It easily lasts a whole three to four days with continuous usage and the case charges pretty quickly too and the charge in the case stays until you use it (More than 10 days too). It's amazing and budget friendly, go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity speaks for itself, with 5K people choosing it on Amazon last month alone, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking high-quality wireless earbuds.
Experience seamless gaming and entertainment with the boAt Airdopes 190 TWS earbuds. Featuring BEAST Mode for ultra-low latency of 50ms, enjoy lag-free sessions that keep you in the game. With a total playtime of up to 40 hours, including 10 hours per earbud, never miss a beat. Delve into immersive soundscapes with powerful 10mm audio drivers, while ENx Tech-enabled quad mics ensure crystal-clear voice calls by cancelling background noise. With ASAP Charge, get up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes. Enjoy instant connectivity with IWP tech and seamless listening with Bluetooth v5.3. Plus, IPX4 water resistance and touch controls ensure a carefree and convenient listening experience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,299 (
MRP 3,49963% Off)
Model: Airdopes 190 TWS
Low Latency: 50ms
Playback: 40 Hours
Drivers: 10mm
Voice Calls: Quad Mics
Charge Time: 10 Minutes
Connectivity: BT v5.3
IP Rating: IPX4
Controls: Touch
Pros
Cons
Lag-free gaming experience
May not fit in the ear properly
Powerful audio drivers
Connectivity issues
Clear voice calls with noise cancellation
Fast charging capability
Long-lasting battery life
User’s Review: I am absolutely in love with this one! Both for its cool appearance and for its amazing functionality as well. It is touch sensitive and works really well. What I love about it is it isn't touch sensitive throughout... This makes it easier to plug in and out. Its sound quality is simply 10/10. It's fitting is again 10/10.. coz it doesn't fall off when you plug in. A must try product! It is worth every penny paid.
Why it's worth buying: With over 8000 ratings and 2K recent purchases on Amazon, this Airdopes proves its worth through widespread satisfaction and popularity among users, making it a reliable choice for anyone seeking quality TWS earbuds.
boAt Airdopes 121v2 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds redefine your audio experience with their impressive features. Enjoy non-stop playback of up to 3.5 hours per charge and an additional 10.5 hours with the included charging case. With a lightweight design weighing just around 4g per earbud, these earbuds offer ultimate comfort for extended listening sessions. The powerful 8mm drivers deliver an immersive auditory experience, while the battery LED indicator on the charging case keeps you informed about the remaining power. Easy access multifunction button controls and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity ensure a seamless user experience. Access your voice assistant with just a single press of the Multifunction Button.
Specifications:
Price: 1,299 (
MRP 2,99057% Off)
Model: Airdopes 121v2
Playback Time: 3.5H/10.5H
Drivers: 8mm
Weight: 4g/earbud
Bluetooth: 5.0
Voice Assistant: Yes
Controls: Multifunction button
Battery Indicator: Yes
Pros
Cons
Long playback time
No advanced noise cancellation feature
Impressive sound quality
Limited playback time per charge
Lightweight comfortable design
Powerful audio drivers
Easy access to voice assistant
Hassle free LED battery indicator on case
User’s Review: I am a big fan of this brand and proudly say I use made in india brand.The earbuds are having a playtime of close to 50 hours as per my usage.I am using them from the past few days and these are what I had accepted .The latency is pretty low and perform decently in gaming. The bass is the key factor here and it will make you go wow,trebles and other things are fine.It is waterproof and can be used for workouts and in light rains.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight design, powerful audio, and seamless connectivity. Trusted by over 200,000 Amazon users for its exceptional performance and reliability.
Upgrade your audio experience with the boAt Airdopes 170 True Wireless Earbuds. With a whopping total playtime of up to 50 hours, including 9 hours per earbud, enjoy uninterrupted entertainment for extended periods. Stay connected and be heard clearly across voice calls with the ENx Tech-enabled quad mics that cancel out background noise. Immerse yourself in immersive soundscapes powered by 13mm audio drivers, while low latency mode ensures smooth gaming and entertainment sessions. Plus, with ASAP Charge technology, get up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. With IPX4 water resistance and touch controls, enjoy a carefree and convenient listening experience wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price:1,099 (
MRP 4,40976% Off)
Model: boAt Airdopes 170
Playback: Up to 50H
Voice Calls: Clear, ENx™ Tech
Latency: Low, BEAST Mode
Drivers: 13mm
Charge: ASAP™ Charge
Connectivity: BT v5.3
IP Rating: IPX4
Controls: Touch, IWP™
Pros
Cons
Clear voice calls with noise cancellation
Buds automatically get disconnected at times
Low latency helps with smooth gaming
ANC function is not that good
Quick charging for on-the-go use
Water-resistant design
Powerful drivers
Decent sound quality
User’s Review: Best product to buy under 1500 rupees. Go for it. It cancels the environmental noise without having an anc and comfort is superb. The imp feature is good but sometimes does not respond . The bass and sound quality is best . Call quality is decent. Overall worth it.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its long battery life, clear voice calls, and low latency mode. With over 61,000 ratings and 5,000 purchases last month on Amazon, it's a trusted choice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I pair my boAt Airdopes with my device?
Simply open the charging case and ensure Bluetooth is enabled on your device. Then, select the Airdopes from the available Bluetooth devices list to pair them.
Are boAt Airdopes waterproof?
Most boAt Airdopes come with water resistance ratings, typically ranging from IPX4 to IPX7, making them suitable for use during workouts or in rainy conditions.
Can I use boAt Airdopes for making calls?
Yes, boAt Airdopes are equipped with built-in microphones, allowing you to make and receive calls hands-free while wearing them.
How do I control music playback on boAt Airdopes?
boAt Airdopes often feature touch controls, allowing you to play/pause music, skip tracks, adjust volume, and access voice assistants with simple gestures.
Can I use one boAt Airdope at a time?
Yes, you can use either the left or right Airdope individually, allowing for flexibility in usage, such as when you need to keep one ear open.
How long does the battery last on boAt Airdopes?
The battery life of boAt Airdopes varies depending on the model, but they typically offer several hours of playback on a single charge, with additional battery life provided by the charging case.
Wrapping up
boAt Airdopes offer a range of wireless earbuds designed to enhance your audio experience. With features like long battery life, clear voice calls, and comfortable designs, they provide convenience and quality. Boasting high ratings and popularity, they are a trusted choice for many users. If you're looking for reliable wireless earbuds that deliver on performance and value our list of earbuds are worth considering. Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your listening experience with boAt Airdopes today.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change