Best QLED TVs From Top Brands in India (2024)

Best overall: stands as the best QLED Tv that offers a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution, 50 Hz refresh rate, and smart features like Universal Guide and SmartThings.
Best budget: 55QMP (Armani Gold) provides a 55-inch QLED screen with 4K resolution and built-in 4.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos at a budget friendly price.
QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) technology has revolutionised the television industry with its superior brightness, vivid colours, and exceptional contrast levels. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the best QLED TVs available in the Indian market, helping you make an informed decision for your next home entertainment investment.
When it comes to QLED TVs, several renowned brands dominate the market, offering a wide range of models to suit various preferences and budgets. From Samsung, LG, Sony,, these brands have consistently delivered cutting-edge displays that captivate viewers with their vibrant colours and unparalleled contrast.
In this article, we'll delve into the specifications, performance, and unique features of each top QLED TV model, helping you narrow down your options and find the perfect television that meets your requirements and exceeds your expectations.
Essential parameters to evaluate before purchasing OLED Tv
Display Quality: Assess the display quality, including brightness, color accuracy, contrast ratio, and viewing angles, to ensure an immersive viewing experience.
Resolution: Determine the desired resolution (e.g., 4K, 8K) based on your viewing habits and content preferences for optimal picture clarity.
HDR Support: Look for High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+, to enjoy enhanced contrast and vibrant colours in compatible content.
Screen Size: Choose an appropriate screen size based on the viewing distance and the available space in your room to strike a balance between immersion and practicality.
Smart Features: Evaluate the smart features and user interface of the TV, including streaming services, voice control, app availability, and compatibility with smart home devices.
Connectivity: Check the connectivity options, such as HDMI ports, USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, to ensure compatibility with your existing devices and peripherals.
Design and Aesthetics: Consider the design aesthetics, bezel size, and mounting options to ensure the TV complements your home décor and preferences.
Future-Proofing: Anticipate future technological advancements and ensure the TV's specifications meet your long-term entertainment needs to avoid premature obsolescence.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of listed QLED TV based on key parameters such as picture quality, display technology, HDR support, audio performance, and smart features. TVs with exceptional performance across these metrics were prioritised in our selection.
User Feedback and Reviews: We considered user feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with the QLED TVs. Positive user reviews and high ratings helped validate the quality and reliability of the products.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition offered by each QLED TV, considering factors such as pricing, features, build quality, and warranty coverage. Our goal was to recommend TVs that offer excellent value for money without compromising on quality.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised QLED TVs from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Brands who have established themselves as leaders in the television industry were given preference, ensuring that you receive a product backed by reliability and trustworthiness.
Variety and Diversity: We ensured that our list includes a diverse range of QLED TVs from leading brands, catering to different preferences, budgets, and use cases to offer a diverse selection of QLED TVs suitable for different needs.
Reliability and Durability: We prioritised QLED TVs known for their reliability, durability, and long-term performance. TVs with a track record of high customer satisfaction and minimal issues were given preference in our selection.
Below is a list of best QLED Tvs in India with their price
Samsung's 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Titan Gray offers an immersive viewing experience. With QLED display technology and Quantum Processor Lite 4K, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The sleek design blends effortlessly into any space. Experience enhanced sound with Q-Symphony and OTS+, and elevate your gaming experience with Auto Game Mode. Multi View allows you to watch TV and mobile content simultaneously. With SmartThings and Smart Hub, control your smart devices and discover endless entertainment options. Plus, the Solar cell technology enables eco-friendly charging. Bring home the Samsung QLED TV for a viewing experince like never beforẹ.
Specifications:
Price: 61,990 (
MRP 99,99038% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: QLED, 4K resolution
Size: 138 cm (55 inches)
Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Sound: 20 Watts, Q-Symphony, OTS+
Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K
Smart Features: SmartThings, Smart Hub
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning QLED display quality
|Limited refresh rate for gaming
|Seamless connectivity options
|Speed could be improved
|Immersive sound experience.
|Intuitive smart features
|Sleek and modern design
|Smooth and reliable performance
User’s Review: I was researching a lot for getting a 55inch QLED TV and finally decided on this. Ordered on 13th Jun’21 along with the free teak bezels (price will get adjusted at payment stage). Had to wait a bit for the bezels to be on stock, to avoid mishaps later as pointed out by several customers. Impressive specs and great design which will stand out in your living room compared to other TVs in the same price range. Dolby vision is missing. But I have seen more HDR10 or HDR10+ content available in OTT platforms than Dolby vision. I would recommend this TV in case you are ready to increase your budget up to 90k INR.
Why it's worth buying: Its impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its popularity and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for an exceptional viewing experience.
Discover the true potential of entertainment with this remarkable Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K. Featuring Quantum Dot Color technology and Dolby Vision HDR, it delivers vibrant colours and exceptional contrast. With ALLM VRR support and Game Mode Plus, enjoy smooth gaming experiences. The bezel-less floating display design enhances the viewing experience, while Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This TV boasts a powerful quad-core processor and supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Enhance your entertainment with Hisense's advanced features and incredible picture quality.
Specifications
Price: 49,999 (
MRP 89,99944% Off)
Brand: Hisense
Display: QLED technology
Size: 65 inches
Refresh: 60 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound: Dolby Atmos, 24W output
Processor: Quad-core
Smart Features: Supported apps, voice remote
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibrant QLED display
|None
|Immersive Dolby Atmos sound
|Smooth gaming performance
|Wide range of supported apps
|Lightning fast speed
|Excellent picture quality
|Visual experience is top-notch
User’s Review: I recently purchased the Hisense 43E7K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, and I must say, it's been a fantastic addition to a home entertainment setup. With vibrant colours and stunning clarity, the visual experience is top-notch. Dolby Vision and Atmos support elevate the audio-visual experience. It's a fantastic Smart TV that delivers impressive performance and features at a great value. Highly recommended!
Why it's worth buying: This Amazon Choice product offers exceptional visual and audio experiences, backed by overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Immerse yourself in cinematic entertainment with the OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro. Featuring QLED display technology and HDR 10+ support, enjoy vibrant colours and stunning clarity. With Speak Now™ hands-free voice control and Google TV integration, navigate your favourite content effortlessly. The Horizon Soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers powerful 70 Watts output for an immersive audio experience. Connect seamlessly with multiple HDMI and USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, OnePlus Connect 2.0 enables convenient interaction with OnePlus devices. Upgrade your viewing experience with this advanced QLED Smart TV from OnePlus.
Specifications:
Price: 84,999 (
MRP 1,59,99947% Off)
Brand: OnePlus
Display: QLED 4K
Size: 65 inches
Refresh: 120 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound: Dolby Atmos, Horizon Soundbar
Processor: Gamma Engine Ultra
Smart Features: Google TV, Hands-free voice control
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive display quality
|Support could be improved
|Enhanced performance
|Powerful and immersive sound quality
|Multiple connectivity options
|Sleek and stylish design
User’s Review: Q2 pro is the most advanced and powerful QLED in terms of features and performance. Its 120hz display is very fluid and very bright with peak brightness of 1200 nits. I have connected an Apple tv and Xbox series X with this tv and the performance is way beyond one’s expectations. Watching Ott content on this tv is a complete theatre experience. The audio quality of the tv is top notch. The design of this QLED looks like a piece of art in the room.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its immersive sound, and advanced smart features. With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a top choice for high-quality entertainment.
The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G is a tech marvel with its advanced functions and performance. Featuring QLED display technology with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, enjoy stunning visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional detail. With hands-free voice control and Google TV integration, access your favourite streaming apps and content effortlessly. Immerse yourself in cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. Experience smooth gaming with Game Master 2.0 and AMD FreeSync technology. With low input lag and quick response, HDMI 2.1 ensures optimal gaming performance. Enjoy a personalised viewing experience with features like Kids Mode, Google Assistant, and customizable watchlists.
Specifications
Price: 40,990 (
MRP 1,21,99066% Off)
Brand: TCL
Display: QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+
Size: 55 inches
Refresh: 60 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X
Processor: Quad Core
Smart Features: Google TV, Hands-free Voice Control
|Pros
|Cons
|Access to a wide range of streaming apps
|Operating system response is a bit slow
|Convenient hands-free voice control
|Crisp picture quality
|Sound experience is exceptional
|Contrast is well-balanced
|Google TV integration enhances user experience
User’s Review: After lots of research, I purchased a TCL 50 inch. T6G model. I am fully satisfied with my purchase. This is a 4K UHD QLED TV from TCL. This TV supports all the picture formats like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, HDR 10 +, HLG. Picture quality is perfect and it is a VA panel so slight colour shifting from narrow angles but that is also fine. Blacks are perfect black. Blue cut filter is also there which prevents stress on eyes. Audio output is 30 W which is quite good and clear. It supports DTS DRC features also. Lots of audio modes like Movie, Voice, Game, Sports, etc. I strongly recommend this TV.
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar rating of 4.1 stars from over 1400 satisfied customers.
Transform your viewing experience with the Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55 QMP. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision, enhanced by a 120Hz refresh rate. Enjoy rich, cinematic sound with built-in 4.1 speakers and Dolby Atmos. With Official Android OS and Google ecosystem access, seamlessly navigate through your favourite apps and content. Benefit from advanced features like Far-Field Microphone for Hands-Free Voice search and FractalVu Technology for deeper blacks and truer colours.
Specifications
Price: 69,999 (
MRP 80,00013% Off)
Brand: Vu
Display: QLED with Dolby Vision
Size: 55 Inches
Refresh: 120 Hz
Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound: Built-in 4.1 speakers, Dolby Atmos\
Processor: Quad-core processor
Smart Features: Official Android OS, Google Play Store
|Pros
|Cons
|Immersive Dolby Atmos sound with 4.1 speakers
|Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
|Hands-free voice control with Far-Field Microphone
|Crisp picture quality
|Premium Armani Gold design
|Contrast is well-balanced
|Multiple connectivity options including HDMI 2.1
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for immersive Dolby Atmos sound, stunning 4K visuals, and premium Armani Gold design. High customer satisfaction with 4.6 stars on Amazon validates its superior quality.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How does QLED differ from OLED?
QLED TVs use quantum dots to enhance brightness and color accuracy, making them ideal for well-lit rooms and vivid HDR content, while OLED TVs emit light pixel by pixel, resulting in perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios, suitable for dark room viewing.
Are QLED TVs good for gaming?
Yes, QLED TVs typically offer high refresh rates, low input lag, and advanced gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), providing smooth gameplay and immersive experiences for gamers.
Do QLED TVs suffer from burn-in?
Unlike OLED TVs, QLED TVs are not susceptible to burn-in due to their use of inorganic quantum dots, ensuring long-term durability and minimal risk of image retention, making them suitable for prolonged usage.
How do I clean a QLED TV screen?
To clean a QLED TV screen, use a soft, microfiber cloth lightly dampened with water or a mild cleaning solution specifically designed for electronics, gently wiping the screen in a circular motion to remove dust and smudges without damaging the display.
Are QLED TVs energy efficient?
Yes, QLED TVs typically use efficient LED backlighting technology and advanced power-saving features, such as automatic brightness adjustment and eco-friendly standby modes, helping to reduce energy consumption and lower electricity bills.
The Bottom line
In conclusion, QLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality, vibrant colours, and impressive brightness levels, making them ideal for a variety of viewing environments. With advanced features like HDR support, high refresh rates, and smart functionalities, these TVs provide an immersive entertainment experience for users. Additionally, our curated list ensures a diverse selection of top-rated QLED TVs from trusted brands, guaranteeing quality and performance. Choose from our recommendations and elevate your home entertainment setup with a QLED TV that delivers stunning visuals and seamless connectivity.