January 30, 2024

Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is now live, bringing incredible deals and discounts on a wide array of home appliances. Transform your living spaces with discounts on essential products like room heaters, mixer grinders, blenders, vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, geysers, and more.

The sale goes beyond just price slashes; shoppers can also take advantage of No Cost EMI, exchange offers, and an exclusive 10% discount for SBI card users.

This comprehensive sale caters to every household's needs, offering not only high-quality appliances but also a variety of financial benefits. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your home while enjoying substantial savings. Hurry, as these deals are for a limited time only during the Great Republic Day sale on Amazon!

Explore these exceptional discounts on home appliances featured in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Product

MRP

Offer Price

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

1,19,900 

24,900 

Havells OFR 11 Fin room heater 

15,545

8,299

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater

15,270 

6,099 

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

10,590 

6,499

AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner

9,999

5,666

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

11,995

8,498 

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

18,000 

8,999 

iBELL EO19LG 

8,690 

3,537 

Things to consider before buying any home appliance during Amazon freedom sale

  • Product Reviews: Read customer reviews to understand the performance, durability, and overall satisfaction with the product. This helps in making an informed decision based on real user experiences.

  • Specifications and Features: Carefully review the specifications and features of the home appliance. Ensure that it meets your requirements and has the functionalities you need.

  • Energy Efficiency: For appliances like water purifiers and Room heaters consider their energy efficiency ratings. Choosing energy-efficient appliances can lead to long-term cost savings.

  • Brand Reputation: Stick to reputable brands with a history of delivering quality products. Brand reputation often reflects the reliability and durability of the home appliances.

  • Check Compatibility: Ensure that the appliance is compatible with your home setup. For instance, check if the voltage requirements and plug types are suitable for your region.

  • Plan for Future Needs: Anticipate your future needs. If you foresee changes in your family size or living arrangements, consider appliances that can accommodate these changes.

Below is a comprehensive analysis of each product, offering a detailed breakdown to guide you in making the right choice.

1. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, with advanced dToF technology and OZMO Mopping, redefines home cleaning. It's TrueMapping accurately scans and covers 2000+ sq. ft. with 4X precision, avoiding snags with laser-guided precision. Boasting 5000 Pa suction, it leaves no dust behind. With app control, Google Assistant, and Alexa compatibility, it's effortlessly hands-free. The 200-min runtime, multi-floor mapping, and carpet detection make it versatile. Despite its prowess, some users may find its 6.72 kg weight a drawback. Get this intelligent cleaning companion now at a fantastic discount, ensuring a smarter, cleaner home.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ECOVACS 

  • Mapping: TrueMapping with 4X accuracy

  • Detection: dToF laser detects objects (2mm)

  • Suction: Powerful 5000 Pa

  • Coverage: 2000+ sq. ft. in one charge

  • Runtime: Impressive 200 minutes

  • Functionality: Vacuum and mop simultaneously

  • Compatibility: Smart app, Google, Alexa

Pros

Cons

High performance 

Heavier weight 

Powerful suction, no dust escapes

May not cover edges effectively 

Very easy to operate it

Mapping capabilities and sensors are excellent

Very efficient and reliable

Exceptional service 

Smart app and voice control

Precision cleaning 

User’s Review: We recently purchased DEEBOT N10 as we have a 7 months old baby who started crawling and we just wanted to make sure that the floor is ultra clean. Yes, this robot vacuum observes even the tiny dust in the floor and simultaneously mops the floor with perfection. This vacuum is highly recommended because it observes all the tiny particles and makes the house look completely tidy in one use. Vignesh from Ecovacs explained all the features, working process, maintenance of the machine and also clarified all our doubts with patience and in a humble way. Highly satisfied with the product, demo and service. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon bestseller status and stellar 4.5-star rating, ensuring high customer satisfaction and top-tier performance.

Shop Now 

2. Havells OFR 11 Fin Room heater

The Havells OFR 11 Fin 2900 Watt Heater is a winter essential with advanced features. Boasting 3 heat settings and an additional 400 Watts heater + fan, it provides customised warmth. The PTC heater with a fan ensures even heat distribution, and the thermostat control offers efficient and quick heating. Easy mobility is facilitated by castor wheels, while safety is enhanced with overheat protection and a tilt-over switch. With a sleek black design, this Havells heater is perfect for indoor use. Despite its 16.96 kg weight, its portability is maintained with wheels. Grab this Havells Heater now at a discounted price for cosy winters.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Power: 2900 Watts

  • Settings: 3 Heat + 400 Watts Fan

  • Safety: Overheat Protection, Tilt Switch

  • Mobility: Castor Wheels

  • Design: Black, Pedestal Form Factor

  • Usage: Indoor

  • Heating Method: Convection

Pros

Cons

Noise level is minimal

Built quality could be improved 

Efficient and quick heating

Power consumption is heavy

Customizable with multiple heat settings

Portable with castor wheels

Easy to handle and operate 

Effective in heating up the room temperature

Additional 400W heater and fan

User’s Review: Slow and steady wins the race. It is not an instant heater, warms the room slowly but does its job. You need to keep your doors and windows shut to maintain the warmth. It's absolutely safe from every aspect & that's its plus point.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient 2900W heating, backed by 6K satisfied customers last month and recognition as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now 

3. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater is a powerhouse for your winter needs. With a 25-litre capacity and 2000 Watts of power, it delivers hot water efficiently. The Glass Lined Tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and Swirl Flow Technology ensure durability and 20% more hot water. It's energy-efficient with PUF insulation, perfect for high-rise buildings with an 8-bar pressure tolerance. Safety features include child safety protection and a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve. However, the 12.8 kg weight might be a consideration but nevertheless it's one of the best geyser with robust features and high performance . Don't miss the chance to grab this Bajaj Water Heater at a fantastic discount now

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bajaj 

  • Type: Storage Water Heater

  • Capacity: 25 Litres

  • Power: 2000 Watts

  • Technology: Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow

  • Build: Glass Lined Tank, Metal Material

  • Safety: 4-in-1 Valve, Child Protection

  • Energy Efficiency: PUF Insulation, 8-bar Pressure

  • Warranty: 1 Year Product, 5 Years Tan

Pros

Cons

Great performance 

Service could be improved 

Good Build quality 

May start leaking 

Installation is easy and smooth

Consumes less electricity

Heats in less time 

Enhanced safety features for protection

Child safety mode ensures added security

User’s Review: I am writing this review after using it for 1 year. As of today (4jan24) the product is so gud. We have options to set up from min to max and auto off options available. it takes 15 mins to heat up one full tank of water in max heat. As of now no complaints found. Bajaj installation was quick and easy; they charged 300+ extra accessories as they needed. It's a genuine review.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 17,000+ Amazon ratings, attaining a solid 4.1-star average, reflecting widespread satisfaction and reliability.

Shop Now 

4. AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerhouse with a robust 1600W motor, delivering 21.5 kPa suction power for efficient cleaning of solids and liquids. With a jumbo-sized 21-litre capacity, it ensures uninterrupted cleaning without frequent bin emptying. The blower function easily tackles dust, while the 360-degree swivel wheels provide easy mobility. The 5-metre power cord and user-friendly hose enhance accessibility. However, some users find the considerable noise level a drawback. Grab this all-in-one vacuum cleaner now at a fantastic discount, simplifying your cleaning routine with power and convenience despite the noise. Don't miss out on this great deal!

Pros

Cons

Easy to handle and clean

Makes considerable loud noise

Adjustable suction settings 

No wireless functionality available

Effortlessly picks up dirt, dust, and pet hair 

Powerful vacuum with handy accessories

High performance 

User-friendly hose with maximum airflow

360° swivel wheels enhance mobility

Minimises frequent emptying

User’s Review: The construction quality is excellent. It functions perfectly even when used, making it a worthwhile purchase for home use. It is user-friendly, simple to clean, and easy to operate, boasting a lightweight design that anyone can handle. While it may be a bit noisy, it gets the job done. Its ability to operate in both wet and dry conditions eliminates the need for concern when dealing with liquid spills. The cable length is ample, allowing for easy operation within a radius of 12 to 14 feet when plugged in. Overall, it is a cost-effective product. A good vacuum cleaner.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 1600W motor, versatile wet & dry cleaning, and trusted by 3K recent purchasers, recognized as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now 

5. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

The Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 revolutionises cooking with up to 90% less fat, thanks to its patented Rapid Air technology. This large 4.1-liter fryer offers versatile cooking - fry, bake, grill, roast, or reheat effortlessly. The touch panel with 7 presets and Keep Warm function simplifies cooking, while the auto-shut off enhances safety. With an extra-long 1.8m cord and dishwasher-safe design, it's convenient and easy to clean. Explore diverse recipes with the NutriU app. Despite its culinary prowess, note that it might consume more power at 1400W. Seize the opportunity to bring home healthier cooking at a fantastic discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Philips 

  • Capacity: 4.1 litres

  • Power: 1400W

  • Dimensions: 33.8D x 33.8W x 35.5H cm

  • Technology: Rapid Air, Touch Panel

  • Presets: 7, Keep Warm Function

  • Cord Length: 1.8m, Dishwasher-safe

User’s Review: I have been using it for more than one month and I have tried vegetarian - poultry - fish and all have come well. For McCain Frozen snacks and foods - I just directly transfer the contents without brushing any oil and they turn out to my liking. I bought this product for my mother of 87 years, a heart patient fond of fries - and it serves my purpose well for oil free frying. The delivery was quick - the instructions were all clear. If you handle this product with some care it might last you a lifetime since the build is very good. Very good for parties at home since you need not be in the kitchen and unload the fries once the timer goes off with three beeps from the tray directly to the plate. Good buy for me.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for versatile, healthy cooking with 90% less fat, backed by an impressive 4.5-star rating from over 4800 Amazon reviews.

Shop Now 

6. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier ensures pure and safe drinking water with its advanced 5-stage purification system. Combining RO, UV, and UF technologies, it eliminates contaminants, viruses, and bacteria, providing crystal-clear and healthy water. Suitable for all water sources, it accommodates TDS up to 2000 PPM. Convenient features like LED indicators, high storage capacity, and dispensing without electricity enhance usability. Notably, it saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary purifiers. With a 6-liter storage tank and comprehensive 1-year warranty, this Aquaguard purifier is a reliable choice. Don't miss the chance to grab it now at an incredible discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Aquaguard 

  • Technology: RO+UV+UF

  • Capacity: 6 Litres

  • Dimensions: 32L x 27W x 48H cm

  • Installation: Wall-mounted, Countertop

  • Purification Stages: 5

  • Suitable for TDS: Up to 2000 PPM

Pros

Cons

Excellent built quality 

Service could be improved 

Easy installation 

Consumables not covered in warranty

R O water is of better quality

Water tastes good 

Looks sleek and simple 

Saves up to 60% water

Flexible wall-mount or countertop

Dispenses purified water without electricity

User’s Review: Purifier is very good... I stay in Bangalore and we get carporation hard water... Filter is doing its job brilliantly.. And the installation from eureka was very useful and convenient... They came for installation on the same day without any initiation from our side... Overall happy with product and service

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient 5-stage purification, convenient LED indicators, and proven reliability with 11,000+ Amazon ratings. 

Shop Now 

7. iBELL EO19LG 

The iBELL EO19LG Oven Toaster Griller is a versatile kitchen companion with 19 litres capacity and 1500W power. Featuring 6 heating modes, adjustable thermostat, and a 60-minute timer, it caters to various cooking needs. The fully loaded OTG comes with accessories like a grill tray, baking tray, rotisserie fork, rotisserie handle, and tongs for added convenience. The stainless steel body ensures durability and rust resistance. However, at 5.65 kilograms, it may be relatively heavy for some users. With a 1-year standard warranty and an additional year upon registration, it's the perfect time to bring this efficient cooking appliance home at a fantastic discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: iBELL 

  • Capacity: 19 liters

  • Power: 1500 Watts

  • Control: Knob-based operation

  • Material: Durable iron body

  • Dimensions: 25D x 44W x 28.5H cm

  • Features: 6 Heating Modes, Timer

User’s Review: Got delivery of the oven today. It is working well. Product looks well built and worth the money. Is silent, fast in heating and cheaper than regular microwave ovens. I can recommend this to other buyers.

Why it's worth buying: The assurance of the trusted iBELL brand, make it a worthwhile kitchen investment

Shop Now 

8. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN brings culinary excellence to your kitchen. With a powerful 1000W motor and uniquely designed PoundingBlade, it replicates the authentic pounding effect on dry ingredients, preserving textures and flavours. The Active Flow Breaker ensures fluffier batters, while the MaxxJuice Extractor delivers superior juice extraction. This mixer grinder boasts sturdy lid-locks for hands-free operation, strong suction feet for stability, and a chrome finish for an elegant look. While its 30-minute motor rating is impressive, some users find the noise level quite high. Now is the perfect time to bring home this powerhouse, available at a fantastic discount, revolutionising your cooking journey.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Bosch 

  • Power: 1000W motor

  • Blades: Stainless steel for versatile grinding

  • Capacity: 1.4 litres jars

  • Controls: 3-speed settings

  • Design: ABS material, sleek chrome finish

  • Technology: Stone Pounding, Active Flow Breaker

  • Safety: Overload protector, concealed bush

Pros

Cons

Easy to use and gives truly hands free experience

High noise level during operation

Grinds and blends everything

Leak-proof lids

Stable grinding with strong suction feet

The overload protector works perfectly

Excellent performance 

Sturdy built 

User’s Review: Though it makes noise it is very good for making chutneys, idli batter, curry pastes, dry masala, not yet used for juicer. But the small size pot can grind one or two tomatoes into puree without water... Also the wet jar has an internal part cum attachment which makes grinding smooth paste without actually opening and mixing it physically 3/4 times, you can just mix it once physically and that's enough. Looks wise is also great as shown in the picture. You can use it hands free also as all jars are having lids with locks. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its innovative technologies, and an impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon from 2K recent purchasers, ensuring reliable performance.

Shop Now 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I return or exchange a home appliance if I change my mind post-purchase?

  • Yes, Amazon's return policy allows for easy returns and exchanges within the specified timeframe, providing flexibility for customer satisfaction.

How can I ensure the quality of discounted electronic products during the Republic Day sale on Amazon?

  • Rest assured with Amazon's quality assurance and verified seller ratings, ensuring genuine and high-quality products at discounted prices.

What are the top home appliance brands on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

  • Explore renowned brands like Samsung, LG, Philips, and more for quality home appliances at exclusive discounts.

Can I find discounts on kitchen appliances from popular brands?

  • A: Absolutely, seize the opportunity to grab discounts on top kitchen appliance brands like Prestige, Bajaj, and Havells.

In Conclusion 

As the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale unfolds, seize the chance to upgrade your home and kitchen with incredible discounts on a myriad of appliances. From trusted brands to exclusive deals, find appliances that redefine convenience and functionality.

With a range of discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, now is the perfect time to choose from our curated list and transform your living spaces. Secure the best deals for a smarter, more efficient home. Upgrade today!

