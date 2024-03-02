10 Best Analog Watches in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
There's an undeniable allure to the analog watch even with the advent of digital smartwatches taking the world by a storm. It's the soft sweep of a hand around a dial, the intricacy of gears and springs, and the artistry of timeless design that beckons us to pause and appreciate the beauty of simplicity.
Recognizing its timeless appeal we have a meticulously curated collection of the best analog watches for both men and women, to showcase horological masterpieces crafted to capture the essence of every moment. From the rugged durability of military-inspired designs to the understated elegance of minimalist dials, every watch has been carefully chosen to cater to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.
With our carefully curated selection, you can embrace the timeless allure of analog with confidence, knowing that we've sifted through the market to bring you only the best."
Key factors to consider before purchasing an analog watch
Movement Type: Analog watches come in various movement types, including quartz, mechanical, and automatic. Quartz watches are accurate and low-maintenance, while mechanical and automatic watches offer traditional craftsmanship and self-winding features.
Style and Design: Consider the aesthetics of the watch, including the dial design, case material, and strap type. Choose a style that reflects your personal taste and complements your wardrobe, whether it's classic, sporty, or modern.
Size and Fit: Pay attention to the watch's case diameter, thickness, and strap length to ensure a comfortable fit on your wrist. Oversized watches may overwhelm smaller wrists, while too-small watches can look disproportionate.
Features and Complications: Determine which features are essential for your needs, such as date display, chronograph functions, or additional complications like moon phase or GMT.
Water Resistance: Consider the watch's water resistance rating, especially if you plan to wear it during water-related activities. Look for watches with sufficient water resistance for your intended use, whether it's swimming, snorkelling, or diving.
Quality and Durability: Assess the materials used in the watch case, band, and crystal. Look for durable materials like stainless steel, sapphire crystal, and genuine leather to ensure longevity.
How we chose them for you
Diversity and Variety: We selected watches that cater to a diverse range of tastes, styles, and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone in our curated collection.
Customer Feedback: We considered customer reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences with the watches, ensuring they meet both quality and performance expectations.
Brand Reputation: We evaluated the reputation and reliability of each brand, prioritising those with a track record of producing high-quality timepieces.
Comparative Evaluation: We compared specifications, features, and pricing across a range of analog watches to identify the most competitive options in the market.
Value Assessment: We considered the overall value proposition of each watch, weighing factors such as craftsmanship, materials, features, and price to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Final Curation: After rigorous evaluation and comparison, we handpicked the finest analog watches across various categories to present you with a curated selection that meets your discerning needs and preferences.
Below is a list of best analog watches for men and women in India along with their price
This Titan analog watch for men boasts a sleek anthracite dial complemented by an off-white stainless steel band. Its quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the separate day and date dials add functionality. With a 5 ATM water resistance and toughened mineral glass, it's built to withstand everyday wear. Backed by a 24-month warranty, this multifunctional timepiece effortlessly blends style and practicality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a small dial-sized watch with timeless appeal.
Specifications:
Price: 4,595 (
MRP 4,9958% Off)
Brand: Titan
Dial: Anthracite
Case Diameter: 44 mm
Band Colour: Off-White
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Movement: Quartz
Water Resistance: 5 ATM
Warranty: 24 Months
Pros
Cons
Accurate timekeeping
May feel heavy to some
Sleek design
Band may require resizing
Durable construction
User-friendly adjustments
Versatile style
Water-resistant
User’s Review: I'm personally a huge watch enthusiast and this is without a doubt one of my best purchases, not just in the context of watches but in general. The watch is a delight to look at and suits my wrist perfectly. Definitely a product which carries out in every aspect the legacy of its brand Titan.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted and reliable choice.
The OLEVS Men's Classic Date Business Dress Watch offers a striking design with a choice of green, blue, or black dials. Powered by a reliable Japanese quartz movement, it features a rotating bezel and a 41mm diameter suitable for most men. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it boasts high-hardness mineral glass and IP electroplating for lasting quality. With 3ATM water resistance and luminous hands, it's perfect for outdoor activities and everyday wear. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a timeless accessory for any occasion.
Specifications:
Price: 2,805 (
MRP 6,60058% Off)
Brand: OLEVS
Movement: Quartz
Case Diameter: 41mm
Band Colour: Two-tone
Band Material: Stainless steel
Water Resistance: 3ATM
Dial Colours: Green/Blue/Black
Bezel: Rotating
Warranty: Manufacturer
Pros
Cons
Accurate timekeeping
May feel heavy to some
Sleek design
Band may require resizing
Durable construction
User-friendly adjustments
Versatile style
Water-resistant
User’s Review: I bought this watch for my husband who is a huge watch lover! He absolutely loves it! Great quality and gorgeous on. It's the perfect gift if you have a watch lover in your life! Super happy with the purchase! :)
Why it's worth buying: With over 3300 ratings on Amazon it is worth buying for its reliable versatile design, making it a stylish and functional accessory to own.
The Titan Analog Women's Watch in Rose Gold exudes elegance and style. Its quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the durable battery guarantees long-lasting performance. With a 26mm case diameter and a high-quality metal strap, this watch adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether formal or casual. Water-resistant up to 30 metres, it's designed for everyday wear. This watch is not only a fashion statement but also a perfect gift option, backed by a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
Specifications:
Price: 3,583 (
MRP 4,39518% Off)
Brand: Titan
Movement: Quartz
Case Diameter: 26mm
Band Material: Metal
Water Resistance: 30m
Warranty: 1 year
Dial Length: 32mm
Case Material: Brass
Pros
Cons
Elegant design
Small case diameter
Suitable with any outfit
Durable battery
Water-resistant
Accurate timekeeping
User’s Review: This watch is an absolute delight and gives a sophisticated feel when worn. Amazon delivery was prompt and fast and the watch came in good condition.
Why it's worth buying: This rose gold Titan watch is a favourite among customers, as evidenced by its 69% 5-star rating on Amazon.
The NIBOSI Men's Analog Quartz Black Dial Watch embodies minimalist sophistication and versatility, perfect for any occasion. Featuring Japanese quartz movement for precise timekeeping, it boasts a durable stainless steel case and strap. With its multifunctional chronograph and high-quality enamel dial, it combines style with functionality. Water-resistant up to 30 metres, it's suitable for daily wear. Backed by a 12-month warranty and reliable customer service, it offers peace of mind and exceptional value.
Specifications:
Price: 3,099 (
MRP 4,00023% Off)
Brand: NIBOSI
Type: Analog Quartz
Case: Stainless Steel
Diameter: 42mm
Band: Stainless Steel
Colour: Black
Movement: Japanese Quartz
Water Resistance: 3ATM
Warranty: 12 months
Pros
Cons
Elegant design
Small case diameter
Suitable with any outfit
Durable battery
Water-resistant
Accurate timekeeping
User’s Review: This is just gorgeous. The colour is very striking, I like the quality, too light, and the design is very simple yet elegant.
Why it's worth buying: Backed by responsive customer service and earning a commendable 4-star rating on Amazon, it's a worthwhile investment in both performance and satisfaction.
The Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch boasts a durable stainless steel construction, offering resistance to corrosion and impact. Its analog display features day, date, and 24-hour indicators for everyday convenience. With scratch-resistant mineral glass and a triple-fold clasp, it combines style with functionality. Powered by Japanese movement and water-resistant up to 50 metres, it ensures reliable performance in any situation. The ion-plated bezel adds a touch of sophistication to this versatile timepiece, making it an ideal choice for daily wear.
Specifications:
Price: 5,395 (
MRP 5,99510% Off)
Brand: Casio
Case Diameter: 35mm
Band Colour: Silver
Band Material: Stainless Steel
Water Resistance: 50 metres
Warranty: 2 years
Movement Type: Quartz
Display Type: Analog
Case Thickness: 10mm
Pros
Cons
Convenient day date and 24-hour indicators
Relatively small case diameter
Scratch-resistant mineral glass
Reliable Japanese movement
Water-resistant up to 50 metres
Secure triple-fold clasp
Moderately lightweight
User’s Review: Awesome looks and built quality. The dial is of adequate size, maybe 42mm which suits even the people with narrow wrists. There are multiple colour options, however black dial with red second arm looks stunning. The hour and minute arms have radium coating in the middle. Lastly, it's a genuine product with a serial number engraved on the back side of the case.
Why it's worth buying: With over 5300 ratings averaging 4.4 stars on Amazon, this Casio Analog watch is worth buying for its proven reliability and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted choice for quality timekeeping.
The Fossil Grant Sport Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch (FS5237) is a stylish and durable timepiece that exudes sophistication. Featuring a blue leather band and a 44mm stainless steel case, it offers a subtle yet fashionable flair. The blue patterned dial adds a creative touch, complemented by rose-gold details for a polished look. With water resistance up to 50 metres and a mineral crystal face, this watch is built to withstand everyday use. Perfect for those who appreciate understated elegance with a hint of uniqueness.
Specifications:
Brand: Fossil
Price: 8,121 (
MRP 12,49535% Off)
Case Diameter: 43mm
Band Colour: Blue
Band Material: Leather
Movement Type: Quartz
Water Resistance: 50m
Case Material: Stainless Steel
Dial Colour: Blue
Warranty Type: Manufacturer
Pros
Cons
Stylish design
Leather may wear over time
Durable construction
Comfortable leather band
Easy to read dial
Water-resistant up to 50m
User’s Review: This watch looks great in your hand if your hand is a bit broad like mine. Wonderfully working and everyone just can't resist giving compliments to my choice of this Fossil watch.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 67% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars.
The Daniel Wellington Classic Watch in Rose Gold features a minimalist design with a black nylon band and a 36mm stainless steel case. Its eggshell white dial, powered by Japanese quartz movement, adds a touch of elegance. With water resistance up to 30 metres and interchangeable NATO straps, it offers versatility for any occasion. Crafted with double-plated stainless steel and hardened mineral glass, this watch ensures durability and style. Perfect for those seeking a timeless yet functional accessory.
Specifications:
Price: 11,839 (
MRP 14,79920% Off)
Brand: Daniel Wellington
Case Diameter: 36mm
Band Colour: Black
Band Material: Nylon
Movement Type: Quartz
Water Resistance: 30 metres
Warranty: Manufacturer, 2 years
Pros
Cons
Durable stainless steel case
Non-replaceable battery
Versatile interchangeable straps
Limited water resistance
Sleek and stylish design
Comfortable nylon strap
Reliable warranty period
User’s Review: This watch looks great in your hand if your hand is a bit broad like mine. Wonderfully working and everyone just can't resist giving compliments to my choice of this Fossil watch.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable build. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 1400 reviews, it's a highly regarded choice for those seeking style and reliability.
The Daniel Klein Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch (DK11800-4) offers elegance and functionality at an affordable price. With a 34mm rose gold case and metal band, it exudes sophistication. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the 30-meter water resistance makes it suitable for daily wear. Inspired by Istanbul, this watch combines timeless beauty with modern design. It's the perfect accessory for weddings, business events, or everyday wear, and makes a thoughtful gift for loved ones.
Specifications:
Price: 2,650 (
MRP 5,95055% Off)
Brand: Daniel Klein
Case Diameter: 34mm
Band Color: Rose Gold
Band Material: Metal
Warranty Type: 12 Months
Movement Type: Quartz
Water Resistance: 30 Meters
Weight: 125 Grams
Pros
Cons
High-quality stainless steel mesh strap
Battery is od low quality
Water-resistant for daily use
versatile for occasions
Stylish and premium design
Quartz movement is reliable
Shows accurate timing
User’s Review: The watch was actually very good looking in person, unique , posh , and did the basic job and definitely stood out and was noticeable as a branded watch. I gifted it to one of my friends and they loved it. I would recommend people to go ahead and purchase it, as the product is worth the money spent.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stylish design, reliable performance, and the trust of 61% of Amazon reviewers who gave it a 5-star rating.
The TIMEX Analog Black Dial Men's Watch (TW000R438) is a sleek and durable timepiece that combines style with functionality. With a 39-centimetre black case and chain, it exudes sophistication. The quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the scratch-resistant glass lens ensures durability. Water-resistant up to 30 metres, it's suitable for everyday wear. Crafted with attention to detail, this watch is a timeless accessory that complements any outfit. With a rich heritage dating back to 1854, TIMEX continues to innovate and deliver high-quality watches that stand the test of time.
Specifications:
Price: 2,116 (
MRP 2,64520% Off)
Brand: TIMEX
Case Diameter: 39mm
Band Color: Black
Watch Movement: Quartz
Case Thickness: 8.5mm
Band Width: 20mm
Water Resistance: 30m
Pros
Cons
Scratch-resistant glass
May be too large for some wrists
Attention to detail in construction
Battery issues
Versatile with various strap options
Good quartz movement
Water-resistant for daily wear
User’s Review: It is a great watch for smaller hands. In-person it looks great as compared to images. The bracelet clip was a little bit tight to adjust my size. I had to use a nail cutter knife to loosen it then move the clip according to my wrist size. Overall a nice watch for the price I got it for.
Why it's worth buying: With over 12000 ratings, this Timex analog watch is a proven choice, offering a stylish design, reliable performance, and excellent value for money.
The Fastrack Analog Black Dial Men's Casual Watch from the new Urbano range adds a stylish touch to everyday wear. With a round case and brown leather strap, it offers a blend of durability and elegance. The watch features a stainless steel back cover and high-precision quartz analogue movement for accurate timekeeping. Water-resistant up to 50 metres, it's suitable for daily wear. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this watch delivers both style and functionality.
Specifications:
Price: 1,645 (MRP 2,595 37% Off)
Brand: Fastrack
Water Resistance: 5 ATM/50m
Case Dimension: 42 x 49.5 x 8 mm
Case Shape: Round
Strap Material: Leather
Movement Type: Quartz
Warranty Period: 2 years
Pros
Cons
Versatile for everyday wear
Non-interchangeable straps
Comfortable leather strap
Limited color options
Water-resistant
Elegant and classy design
Accurate quartz movement
User’s Review: Just received the item today. Loved the colour (reddish brown strap and black dial) and simple design. Perfect for those who are looking for simple Dark Shaded (black/brown) accessories.
Why it's worth buying: With over 200 purchases last month on Amazon, it's a popular choice among customers, reflecting its quality and appeal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often do I need to wind my analog watch?
Mechanical analog watches need to be manually wound regularly to maintain accuracy, typically once a day. Quartz analog watches do not require winding as they are powered by batteries.
Can I replace the watch battery myself?
Yes, most analog watches with quartz movements have easily replaceable batteries. However, it's recommended to have it replaced by a professional to avoid damaging the watch.
How do I set the time on my analog watch?
Setting the time on an analog watch usually involves pulling the crown out to different positions and rotating it to adjust the hands. Refer to the watch manual for specific instructions.
Are analog watches suitable for sports activities?
While some analog watches are designed for sports with features like chronographs and increased durability, others may not be suitable due to their delicate mechanisms and materials.
How do I clean my analog watch?
Use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently wipe the case, crystal, and strap of your analog watch. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could scratch or damage the watch.
Wrapping up
Analog watches offer timeless style and reliable timekeeping, making them a classic accessory for any occasion. With their elegant designs and durable construction, they add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether it's a formal event or casual outing.
Our curated list of recommendations features a diverse range of analog watches, each offering unique features and designs to suit different preferences. From water-resistant options to stylish leather straps, there's something for everyone. Upgrade your wrist wear collection today and elevate your style with one of our recommended analog watches.
