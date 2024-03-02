10 Best Analog Watches in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch boasts a durable stainless steel construction with a 50-metre water resistance, making it suitable for daily wear. Its quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while its stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

Best Stylish design: The Fossil Grant Sport Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch (FS5237) impresses with its rose-gold case, blue patterned dial, and versatile leather strap, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Best Budget: The TIMEX Analog Black Dial Men's Watch is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. With a 39mm case diameter, a 5 ATM water resistance, and a quartz movement, it offers durability and reliable performance at an affordable price.

There's an undeniable allure to the analog watch even with the advent of digital smartwatches taking the world by a storm. It's the soft sweep of a hand around a dial, the intricacy of gears and springs, and the artistry of timeless design that beckons us to pause and appreciate the beauty of simplicity.

Recognizing its timeless appeal we have a meticulously curated collection of the best analog watches for both men and women, to showcase horological masterpieces crafted to capture the essence of every moment. From the rugged durability of military-inspired designs to the understated elegance of minimalist dials, every watch has been carefully chosen to cater to a diverse range of tastes and preferences.

With our carefully curated selection, you can embrace the timeless allure of analog with confidence, knowing that we've sifted through the market to bring you only the best."